Outtakes—Why We Lag Behind

By Rick Outzen

The Escambia County School District trails behind most of the state. So-called innovations like Chromebooks are often implemented years later than other districts.

This past week, we had new examples of how the school district is out of step with the rest of the state when it comes to two priorities in public education—Pre-K education and workforce training.

The group 101 Florida Mayors has urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to focus on early childhood education so “the state’s generation-in-waiting can achieve higher high school graduation rates and have access to a full slate of employment and postsecondary education opportunities.”

“We know that the basic structure of the human brain is mostly constructed in the first three years of a child’s life,” read a letter to Gov. DeSantis signed by 101 Florida Mayors. “If all children are cared for and sheltered from damaging stressors in this pivotal time, they have a stronger start at leading a self-sufficient life of service to society.”

Instead of supporting the expansion of Pre-K in Escambia County, the school board voted 4-1 to approve Superintendent Malcolm Thomas’s recommendation to close McMillan Pre-K Center.

The closure is a slap in the face to the African-American community that needs Pre-K education to improve their children’s chances of succeeding in school. It’s also negatively impacted the Access Escambia goal of having 60 percent of all the county’s school children ready for kindergarten by 2020.

Vocational training was an issue in the 2018 campaign cycle. Gov. DeSantis has recommended about $507 million for “workforce education” in his proposed 2019-10 budget. The budget includes $71.6 million for high school and post-high school career and tech programs.

Meanwhile, Thomas has refused to sign off on a $3 million Triumph grant for vocational training programs in cybersecurity, supply logistics and aviation maintenance. His refusal is based on his fear that he can’t meet the relatively low performance measurements tied to the funds.

Triumph Board chairman Don Gaetz explained his board’s position to Inweekly last month. He is a former Florida Senate president and Okaloosa County School District superintendent. Gaetz said, “We are not like the Legislature. We don’t just send money and hope it all works out. We want students to be qualified for the jobs they are trained for.”

The mayor of Pensacola, Escambia County Commission, Pensacola Chamber and FloridaWest want the same goal for children in Escambia County. However, Superintendent Thomas holds to an archaic belief that the school district shouldn’t be held accountable. He blocks the path to better-paying wages in this community.

There is little wonder why public education in Escambia County lags behind the rest of Florida.