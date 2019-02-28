A Different Kind of V-Day

By Jennifer Leigh

When Julie Still-Rolin found out there was an opportunity to host a local performance of “The Vagina Monologues,” she didn’t hesitate.

The owner of Evolve ‘n Thrive—an event-hosting company for LGBTQ events—performed in the show in college. It made an impact on how she viewed the female experience. She appreciated the way it presented issues in a “matter-of-fact, this-is-my-experience way,” she explained over email.

“No matter how much time has passed since its debut, this show is timeless as it addresses where we’ve been and where we are,” she said. “While women have made many strides towards equality, we still face adversity.”

For more than 20 years, “The Vagina Monologues” has been performed across the world on Feb. 14 as part of V-Day, a global movement to end violence against women. V-Day was established as a nonprofit by the play’s writer, Eve Ensler, who allows groups around the world to perform “Monologues” and donate proceeds to causes that meet the V-Day mission.

While the show won’t be on Feb. 14, Pensacola’s production of “The Vagina Monologues” will benefit Lakeview Center’s sexual violence and victim’s services programs as it did in years past.

“They have a strong focus on non-judgmental and non-discriminatory practices,” said Still-Rolin. “This is very important for the LGBTQ community as we still lack discrimination protection in many areas, and LGBTQ people face unique factors relating to violence and treatment.”

As uncomfortable as the subject matter can be—the play explores topics like consensual and nonconsensual sex, body image and sex work—it’s an opportunity to learn about the experiences of all women. Still-Rolin said she hopes the audience recognizes the issue that violence against women isn’t always physical.

“Physical violence is rampant and detrimental to women, but emotional and mental abuse is often more prevalent and damaging as the negativity gets ingrained into women’s psyche,” she said. “No violence against women should be tolerated, ranging from subtle insults to sexual harassment in the workplace, from controlling and suppressing your partner to physically abusing her.”

More importantly, the show is a good learning experience for men, so bring your male friends.

“The show is very revealing to men because it gives them the opportunity to see the way that they affect women without divisive or accusatory language,” said Still-Rolin. “Cis-men are in a position to positively influence the change that is needed to end violence against women. I believe that this support starts with understanding, and ‘The Vagina Monologues’ provides an excellent conversation starter and means of understanding.”

Still-Rolin said she believes positive change can come from sharing stories and speaking up and out—much of what “The Vagina Monologues” about. And with Sexual Assault Awareness Month coming up in April, there’s no better time to create change.

“The audience can create positive change by supporting each other, sharing their stories, speaking up for themselves and others and actively supporting and/or participating in programs that work towards ending violence against all women,” she said.

There are some misconceptions about the show, Still-Rolin admits. It’s not abrasive, but rather funny. And it’s not vulgar, but at times brutally honest. Yet there’s really no way to grasp the show without seeing it.

“The reactions that I get when I talk about ‘The Vagina Monologues’ are so funny because people are simply not accustomed to saying the word vagina in public, much less thinking about talking about vaginas,” said Still-Rolin. “I’ve even had people ask me if the show is a bunch of women dressed in vagina costumes, and I answer, ‘You should come and see for yourself.’”

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES

WHAT: A production of Eve Ensler’s play, hosted by Evolve ‘n Thrive Events and benefiting Lakeview Center’s sexual violence and victim’s services programs

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, March 2

WHERE: Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox

COST: $10

DETAILS: evolventhrive.com