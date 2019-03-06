Winners & Losers 3/7/19

Winners

Belk

Last month, the department chain announced a partnership with Family Promise, a nonprofit homelessness prevention organization, and put $1 million toward launching 10 new Family Promise affiliates across the South, including one in Escambia County. The affiliate will offer a variety of services including shelter, rental assistance, workforce development, financial training and childcare designed to help families transition out of homelessness.

Pensacola Police Department

The Commission for Florida Law Enforcement Accreditation reaccredited the Pensacola Police Department. The accreditation process requires an in-depth review of every aspect of the agency’s organization, management, operations and administration. The process took the police department two years to complete. Accreditation is a coveted award that symbolizes professionalism, excellence and competence.

Escambia County Corrections

The Florida Corrections Accreditation Commission reaccredited Escambia County Jail for the fifth consecutive time, earning them the distinction of being named an Excelsior Agency. Being named an Excelsior Agency is an accomplishment that only 16 other county jails in the state of Florida have currently achieved. The Excelsior Recognition Program recognizes some of the finest criminal justice agencies in the state of Florida and a demonstrated level of commitment to the Florida Accreditation process unparalleled in the criminal justice profession.

Losers

Matt Gaetz

The Panhandle congressman faces investigation by The Florida Bar over a threatening tweet sent the day before former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen testified before Congress. Gaetz first tried to position the tweet as “witness testing” after he was accused of witness tampering. He eventually deleted it and wrote, “It was not my intent to threaten, as some believe I did. I’m deleting the tweet, and I should have chosen words that better showed my intent. I’m sorry.”

Edward Sisson

The city of Pensacola no longer has a chief human resources officer. On March 1, the mayor’s office announced that Sisson had resigned. Following the contract given to him by former Mayor Ashton Hayward, Sisson will get a $60,000 severance package. Before being hired by Hayward in 2014, Sisson had never held an HR director or assistant HR director position. He wrote his own job evaluation a year later, asking for a grander job title and pay raise after taking credit for his ability to get rid of city employees. No tears were shed when he walked out of city hall.

Jose Oliva

The Florida House Speaker sparked another firestorm when his discussion over the number of anti-abortion bills being considered in 2019 legislative session went viral last week. Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, repeatedly referred to pregnant women as “host bodies.” When asked if the term was demeaning to women, Oliva said he was using a “technical” term to be accurate. He later apologized.