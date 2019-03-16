Winners & Losers 3/14/19

Winners

Cierra Burns

State Attorney Bill Eddins announced that the Florida Animal Control Association, a statewide nonprofit association that assists local agencies with animal control issues, has presented Assistant State Attorney Cierra Burns with the Sentinel Award for her outstanding work on animal cruelty prosecutions. The Sentinel Award recognizes achievements by an individual or organization who has advanced the humane treatment of animals by compassionately working in their defense

Delta Air Lines

The National Flight Academy announced that Delta Air Lines is offering 80 tuition scholarships, totaling $100,000, to children of active duty or retired military service members to attend a six-day overnight deployment program during Summer 2019. Applicants must be between 11-17 years old, entering the 7th-12th grade, and must be an active duty or retired military dependent. Eligible students must participate in a video contest or submit a 500-word essay for a chance to win a scholarship seat. The video and essay contest submission deadline is 11:59 p.m. Friday, March 15. Parents must submit their child’s entry at tinyurl.com/ybrzhba3.

Team Angelena’s

J. Collier Merrill, Jean Pierre N’Dione, Executive Chef James Briscione and Wine Director Brooke Parkhurst hosted guests for a taste of Angelena’s at a preview dinner in the James Beard House in New York City. According to the James Beard Foundation, chefs are honored with an invitation to host a dinner by Izabela Wojcik, director of programming, based on national or regional reputation, as evidenced by press, resume’ and biography.

Losers

House PreK-12 Quality Subcommittee

Once again, state lawmakers want to tinker with the curriculum of our public schools. The House panel last week approved a bill that would require public high schools to offer elective classes on religion and the Bible. Bill sponsor Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, said the classes would be objective and that students would not be forced to take them. Florida law allows school districts to offer such courses, but the new bill would make it mandatory. It would require courses on the study of religion and on the Old Testament, New Testament and the Hebrew scriptures. Why didn’t Rep. Mike Hill think of this?

Henry Hawkins

The Town of Century finally turned over Century Mayor Henry Hawkins’ airline ticket receipts to NorthEscambia.com after sitting on the public record request for two months. The receipts were handed over a day after an Escambia County Grand Jury recommended the state and Escambia County audit the town for mishandling funds. Hawkins claimed confidentiality and redacted the name of the traveler who flew from Los Angeles to Pensacola twice and stayed at the luxurious LaQuinta Inn. Sounds like a storyline for the next “City of Grudges” novel.

United Way of Santa Rosa

The nonprofit, formerly led by Milton Mayor Guy Thompson, had its charter jerked by United Way US Board of Trustees based on a review by the Membership Accountability Committee. Effective March 6, the Santa Rosa County chapter can no longer use the United Way name or its logo.