A Musical Made for You and Me

By Sydney Robinson

“This land was made for you and me.” For many, this simple lyric from 20th-century songwriter Woody Guthrie conjures up images of childhood and a kumbaya spirit that in 2019 seems far from sight.

Really, what place does a song like this—and a man like Guthrie—have in today’s America?

According to Christine Kellogg, artistic director of PenArts, the exploration of ownership over this land is as prevalent today as it ever was.

Beginning March 21 and running through March 24, Kellogg and PenArts will present “Woody Guthrie’s American Song”—a musical presentation of the life and compositions of Guthrie. The show has been performed across America since its premiere in 1988.

“Woody Guthrie’s message is resounding so many years later that we’re all basically walking the same path,” said Kellogg. “[Guthrie is saying,] ‘If you need a hand, I’ve got one.’ Today, we focus on our differences, but unless somebody knows something I don’t, we’re all walking the same path.”

It’s no surprise that a discussion about something as simple as the right to exist inside of our borders feels as important in 2019, considering the migrant crisis and ongoing border wall debate.

The musical is being presented by PenArts, a nonprofit organization which seeks to promote the arts to communities and individuals who may not have access.

In addition to bringing first-run plays like this one to Pensacola, Kellogg says PenArts is working to bring musical art to all.

“We offer classes to an elementary school right now, are working to get in with the federal prison to teach acting classes and are working in senior residences.”

Kellogg snagged musical director Tom Baroco for the project, whom she said came “highly recommended.”

Baroco has worked on many projects with the University of West Florida, the Diocese of Pensacola-Tallahassee and the Pensacola Little Theater.

Baroca says he has been uniquely inspired by the play and by the mission of PenArts.

“I call PenArts my sabbatical, where I get to do art for the reasons that I love art. I believe this is art with a purpose and for a purpose. Shows that make people think differently, view community differently and view each other differently,” Baroco told Inweekly.

“Sometimes art exists for art’s sake or is simply fun, and there’s value in all of that. But sometimes you view art that changes your heart and mind. I think PenArts is interested in that kind of theater,” Baroco continued.

“Woody Guthrie’s American Song” will feature performances from both seasoned and premiering actors, ranging from childhood to adulthood. The part of Guthrie will be played by four male actors, all ranging in experience and all portraying Guthrie at different stages in his life.

Baroco told Inweekly he feels that the show, while modest in production quality and size, will be “one of the better vocal performances Pensacola sees in 2019.”

The play is entirely composed of songs by Guthrie, and the overarching message, according to Kellogg and Baroco, is one from which all can benefit.

“When Guthrie was living and writing, this is the depression, the dust bowl, and a lot of the rally cries we hear today were there then,” said Baroco. “Is it America first; is it community first? What do we do with migrants? What do we do with people who have lost everything? What do we do for them?”

“These songs were written decades ago, but it is unbelievable how much we are still struggling with these very same philosophies and challenges,” Baroco said.

This will be the first time that the play has come to Pensacola since its 1988 premiere, and the shows will happen at Live! Juice Bar & More.

It will be the first play that the venue has hosted since opening in 2018.

“I think everyone will enjoy it, particularly at Live!” said Kellogg. “[It’s a] small, intimate venue. You’ll feel like you’re inside the message. It’s thoughtful, thought-provoking, inspiring and not judgmental.”

Live! will be serving their usual dinner fare of raw vegan meals, juices and smoothies before the play and will be serving popcorn and sweets at intermission. PenArts will also be serving wine at intermission on a donation basis.

Kellogg is eager to share Guthrie’s message with a 2019 audience, as she sees that there is still so much to learn from this all-American musical.

“I think that ‘this land is your land’—not the song but the phrase—means a lot to a lot of different people,” explained Kellogg. “Some feel it’s not their land; others feel it’s their land and no one else’s. The lyric, ‘I saw a sign that said private property, but on the other side it didn’t say nothin,’ I think that’s the gist of it. If we all work together, it doesn’t matter what era you put this in. It’s a message worth hearing.”

Woody Guthrie’s American Song

WHAT: A musical based on the words and music of influential folk singer Woody Guthrie, presented by PenArts

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 21-Saturday, March 23; 2:30 p.m. Sunday, March 24

WHERE: Live! Juice Bar & More, 532 W. Garden St.

COST: $18 (available on eventbrite.com)

DETAILS: penarts.org