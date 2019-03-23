Calendar 3/21/19

THURSDAY 3.21

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

DAILY LIFE IN ANCIENT ROME 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Commons auditorium, University of West Florida, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu

THE DIRT ON HISTORIC ARCADIA TOUR 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane. historicpensacola.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VETERAN’S MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Meet Kelly Kidneigh and Stirling Fox with Mad Violets Wine Co. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

OPERA ON TAP 5:30-7:30 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CULTURES COOK: THE POLISH PIEROGI 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

HANDS-ON COOKING: CAST IRON FILET MIGNON & BLACKENED SHRIMP 6-8 p.m. $64.50 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmet.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MEDITATION AND RITUAL 6:30 p.m. Free. Asher and Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

BILLY STRINGS 7 p.m. $15-$18. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WOODIE GUTHRIE’S AMERICAN SONG 7:30-10 p.m. $18. Live Juice Bar, 532 Garden St. penarts.org

THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE 7:30 p.m. $39-$99. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FRIDAY 3.22

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

COOKING WITH CRUZ 12 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING WITH CHRISTINE SALOME 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

WOODIE GUTHRIE’S AMERICAN SONG 7:30-10 p.m. $18. Live Juice Bar, 532 Garden St. penarts.org

ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:35 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

TEXAR 8-11 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 10 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SATURDAY 3.23

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

CICLOVIA 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Downtown Pensacola. Streets closed to vehicle traffic along South Palafox. pensacolaopenstreets.com

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Fort Pickens, 1400 Fort Pickens Road. Meet at Langdon Beach or Parking lot 19A. oceanhourfl.com

GULF BREEZE HIGH SCHOOL ARTS FESTIVAL 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Gulf Breeze High School, 675 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezearts.com

SPRING VIBES MARKET 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. beawildlemon.com

$1 OR LESS BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

REFLEXOLOGY AND ESSENTIAL OILS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SPRING BREAK FEST 11 a.m.-until. $20-$35. Sanders Beach Resource Center, 913 S. I Street. springbreak2k.com

PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY CELEBRATES NATIONAL PUPPY DAY 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Reduced adoption fees, merchandise sale. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org

ANIMAL ALLIES CATS AND KITTENS ADOPTION 11 a.m.-3 p.m. $65-$75. Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. 9th Ave.

WRITER’S BRUNCH 11:30 a.m. Hosted by author Trish Taylor. Book Pedlar 2475 E. 9 Mile Rd. Ste C.

THE HEALING POWER OF PLANTS: THE SPIRIT OF LAVENDULA Noon-1:30 p.m. $15. Asher and Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

SVADHISTHANA: SOUND THERAPY AND MEDITATION 6:30-7:30 p.m. $15. Asher and Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

IMPROVABLE CAUSE PRESENTS: MYSTERY DINNER THEATRE 7 p.m. $45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10-$20. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

ICE FLYERS VS. MACON MAYHEM 7:05 p.m. $15 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

24-HOUR THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

THE SPOUSE WHISPERER 7:30 p.m. $29.95-$49.95. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

CHORAL SOCIETY OF PENSACOLA PRESENTS: SORROW AND JOY: AN EVENING OF MOZART & ROSSINI 7:30 p.m. $10-$25. Cokesbury Church, 5725 N. 9th Ave. choralsocietyofpensacola.org

WOODIE GUTHRIE’S AMERICAN SONG 7:30-10 p.m. $18. Live Juice Bar, 532 Garden St. penarts.org

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 9:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SUNDAY 3.24

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant.

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

$1 OR LESS BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

GULF BREEZE HIGH SCHOOL ARTS FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Gulf Breeze High School, 675 Gulf Breeze Parkway. gulfbreezearts.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

PUBLIC ICE SKATE 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. $9-$12. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

WOODIE GUTHRIE’S AMERICAN SONG 2:30 p.m. $18. Live Juice Bar, 532 Garden St. penarts.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MONDAY 3.25

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

KYLE CEASE: EVOLVING OUT LOUD 6 p.m. $29-$99. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

CULTURES COOK: SUSHI 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 3.26

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PENSACOLA’S CONFEDERATE HISTORY 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

BURGERS AND BORDEAUX Burger, side and a glass of Bordeaux for $18. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

BASICS OF BIRDING 6-7 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. Contact Mary Jones for more information at brumarclyde@cox.net.

HANDS-ON COOKING: 101 SUSHI 6 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

EAT Y’ALL CONNECT DINNER SERIES 6:30 p.m. $95. Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. eatyall.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

JAZZ ENSEMBLE CONCERT 7-9 p.m. Free. Museum of Commerce, 201 Zaragoza St. uwf.edu/cfpa

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

IRON REAGAN, REZOLVE, THE SPILLERS 8 p.m. $8. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

WEDNESDAY 3.27

TOUR OF TABLES PREVIEW NIGHT 11 a.m. $10. Pensacola Garden Center, 1850 N. 9th Ave. pensacolagardencenter.com

BLUE ANGELS ORIENTATION FLIGHT 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

YONDER MOUNTAIN STRING BAND 7 p.m. $25-$30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

JEFF DUNHAM 7 p.m. $53.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

FINDING NEVERLAND 8 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CYBERPUNK RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Thursday, March 21. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

OPEN STUDIO: DREAM CATCHERS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, March 23. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

‘THIS LUMINOUS’ BY ALLAN PETERSON BOOK LAUNCH AND READING 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 26. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. uwf.edu

Current Exhibits

INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org

ARCHITECTURE FOR TRAVELERS On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CASITA On view through March. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

CITIFIED On view through March 23. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

PENSACOLA ART STUDY CLUB 2019 MEMBERS SPRING SHOW On view through April 7. Free. First United Methodist Church, 80 E. Wright St.

ABOUT FACE RECEPTION On view through April 14. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.com

CYBERPUNK On view through April 25. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

AUBREY BEARDSLEY: On view through May 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 3.21

CHAUNCY CRANDALL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

THE FLAVORS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 3.22

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DAD PARTY 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Courtyard, 130 E. Government St, sevillequarter.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

BEN PARSONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 3.23

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TALLAHASSEE SMITH 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DAD PARTY 5 p.m. End O’ The Alley, Seville Courtyard, 130 E. Government St, sevillequarter.com

SHAW DAVIS AND THE BLACK TIES 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

ADMIRAL’S CLUB PIANO PLAYER 6 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

FREEWAY 98 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LYON’S LIMOZINE 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 3.24

KATHY LYON JAZZ BAND 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

REGGIE STARRETT 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

WICKED GRIN 3 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOING LEFT JAZZ TOUR WITH DEE LUCAS 7-9 p.m. $30-$40. It’s Personal By Sheila, 2610 W Cervantes St.

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 3.25

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 3.26

JOHN DEL TORO RICHARDSON 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DAD PARTY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 3.27

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

JOSH GARRETT BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

GREG LYONS 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com