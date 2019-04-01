Winners & Losers 3/28/19

Winners

Keith Hoskins

Navy Federal Credit Union announced last Friday that Keith Hoskins has been hired to serve as senior vice president of the credit union’s Greater Pensacola Operations. USN Ret. Captain Hoskins served as the commanding officer of Naval Air Station Pensacola and was a Blue Angels pilot. Most recently, Hoskins served as the general manager of Gulf Power’s western district. Hoskins replaces Debbie Calder, who was promoted to chief operating officer and relocated to Navy Federal’s headquarters in Northern Virginia in January.

McGuire Martin

More than $20,000 was raised from the annual McGuire’s 5K to support Pensacola Police Department Officer Stephen Grogan, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. McGuire’s Irish Pub owner McGuire Martin contributed $10,000 of the run’s sign-up fees to help the Grogan family and personally donated an additional $5,000 to the PPD, which gave it to Grogan as well.

Dennis Youngren

The Gulf Breeze police officer was recognized as Law Officer of the Year by the Rotary Club of Gulf Breeze. A native of Chicago, Youngren is a veteran of the US Air Force and joined the department in 2015. He is very well respected in the department for his optimistic attitude, strong work ethic and constant willingness to support the other officers, according to Chief Rick Hawthorne. The Law Officer of the Year is selected annually by fellow officers and presented a plaque by the Rotary Club of Gulf Breeze.

Losers

Kyle Hudson

Gov. Ron DeSantis last week suspended the clerk of court for Holmes County after Hudson was arrested for an organized scheme to defraud, official misconduct and money laundering. According to a press release from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Hudson submitted travel vouchers for meetings that he either did not attend or that never happened. Hudson allegedly created fake hotel receipts and meeting agendas and submitted them for reimbursement.

CareerSource Escarosa

Last week, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $1.75 million for CareerSource Florida’s Apprenticeship Expansion Grants that will be used to develop or expand apprenticeship programs and cover costs such as on-the-job-training, related instruction, curriculum development and outreach to underrepresented populations. Fourteen offices will receive the grants, including nearby Okaloosa-Walton office. CareerSource Escarosa was notably absent from the list.

House Criminal Justice Subcommittee

In a strict party-line vote, the House Criminal Justice Subcommittee last week approved a measure that would require felons to clear up any financial obligations, including court costs, fees and fines, before having their voting rights reinstated. Critics have labeled the bill a modern take on Jim Crow-era poll taxes designed to keep black voters from participating in elections. Last November, Florida voters passed Amendment 4, which granted “automatic” restoration of voting rights to felons “who have completed all terms of their sentence, including parole or probation.” There was no mention of paying fines or court costs.