By Sarah Mc Wilson

Standing for “Support Women Artists Now,” SWAN Day is an international celebration of women artists. Now, in its 12th year, this international holiday is being recognized in Pensacola for the first time by local nonprofit PenArts, Inc.

Timed with Women’s History Month, SWAN Day is designed to showcase the diversity and power in women’s creativity. It’s about women supporting women, artists supporting artists and ultimately, members of the community supporting one another.

In the last 11 years, there have been over 1,700 SWAN Day events held in 36 countries. When PenArts artistic director, Christine Kellogg, and fellow members learned of SWAN Day via StateraArts, a nonprofit dedicated to positive action and full equality for women in the arts, they knew they wanted to bring it to Pensacola.

“We researched the previous 11 annual SWAN Day celebrations around the world. Excitedly, we planned to bring the first SWAN Day to Pensacola with the hope of continuing to do this annually. We feel honored to bring local artists to the attention of the Pensacola community as we join the international celebration of women artists,” said Kellogg.

The mission of PenArts is to bring theatrical arts to underserved members of the Pensacola community as well as to present professional, powerful and new-to-Pensacola theatre.

Ultimately, SWAN Day aligns with their intention of using art to impact community.

“We want to acknowledge, publicize and celebrate local female artists. There is so much talent in Pensacola. We’re very excited by the response that we’ve received from artists wanting to participate,” said Kellogg.

Live theatre is a big part of SWAN Day’s performance lineup, with four productions taking place throughout the event.

“I’m inspired by live theatre because it gives you the chance to experience humanity in ways you may not have before,” said participating local actor Kayla May. “Every time I see or perform in a show, I learn something about the human experience, and I am more empathetic because of that.”

Together, May and Kerry Sandell are independently acting in and directing “Collected Stories,” a play by Pulitzer Prize winner Donald Margulies. Beginning at 7:45 p.m., this two-hour production and final performance of the day is part of SWAN Day’s after-dark lineup, geared toward slightly more mature audiences.

“What makes this show so special and compelling is its beautiful portrait of the complicated relationship between a mentor and her protege,” explained Sandell.

“I think this show is a perfect selection for SWAN Day. It is clever, witty and very real. The women are relatable, likable, flawed and very human. SWAN Day celebrates women artists, so of course, I am thrilled to present relatable women with dignity and respect.”

“Theatre is a powerful art form. It provides the opportunity to safely and dynamically share the human condition in an interactive experience. By encouraging reflection and dialogue, theatre can also be a profound communication tool. I am delighted to share this beautiful play with Pensacola,” she added.

SWAN Day’s display of performing arts doesn’t stop with live theatre.

“We have musicians who are playing an instrument and singing; singers ranging from musical theatre to jazz; a salsa/bachata demo and dance class open to all attendees; an improv company; four theatrical performances; and poets reading their work,” said Kellogg, “Not to mention our wonderful visual artists.”

Throughout the day, a visual art exhibit will be on display, with a time of Q&A offering a chance for the artists to speak about their work and engage with the community.

SWAN DAY

WHAT: An international celebration of women artists, presented locally by PenArts, Inc.

WHEN: 1-11 p.m. Saturday, March 30

WHERE: Live! Juice Bar & More, 532 W. Garden St.

COST: $10

DETAILS: facebook.com/swandaypensacola

SWAN Day 2019 Lineup

1:15 p.m. Morokeen

Local Pensacola singer and musician

1:45 p.m. Dominique & Maria Baroco

Piano and poetry from mother-daughter duo

2 p.m. PenArts, Inc.

Women of PenArts perform songs from three shows

2:30 p.m. IMPROVable Cause

Women of Pensacola’s top improv troupe

3:15 p.m. Shelby Tudor

UWF student singer/songwriter

3:45 p.m. Arrant Knavery Inc.

Scenes from Lysistrata (Full play will part of at FemFest in April)

4:20 p.m. Dani Barrie

Poetry readings

4:45 p.m. Visual artists Q&A

Learn more about the art exhibit

SWAN Day After Dark

5:20 p.m. Emily Bishop

Salsa/Bachata demo and class

6 p.m. Victoria Grace

Scenes from Antigone (Full play will be performed at UWF in April)

6:30 p.m. Lena Sakalla & Gracie Wallace

Scene from Emotional Creature by Eve Ensler

7 p.m. Tris Weeks

Touring local Pensacola singer & songwriter

7:45 p.m. Kayla May & Kerry Sandell

Collected Stories by Donald Margulies

9:45 p.m. Mixer with the artists