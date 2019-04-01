Power List 2019: Top 25

1. Lumon May

Escambia County Commission Chairman

2. Martha Saunders

President, University of West Florida

With Saunders at the helm, the University of West Florida maintained bragging rights as one of the top three universities in the Florida Board of Governors performance-based funding metrics. The University’s Center for Cybersecurity emerged as an education and training powerhouse through groundbreaking partnerships with state of Florida agencies. For the third year, UWF received the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity award from INSIGHT into Diversity Magazine and launched a new open online cross-cultural competency course. UWF benefited from an abundance of philanthropic gifts, including a major gift from alumnus Darrell Gooden to name University Park Center. The Argo Athletic Band won the hearts of fans in its inaugural year, and the university awarded its 100,000th degree. Saunders is moving UWF forward with undeniable grit.

3. Troy Rafferty

Shareholder, Levin Papantonio

Rafferty is a recipient of the Perry Nichols Award from the Florida Justice Association, the highest award given by the organization. He has been honored with the Living the Dream Award and the HK Matthews Legacy Award for exemplifying the ideals of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. He is also a fellow in the International Academy of Trial Lawyers, which limits membership to 500 fellows from the United States. Rafferty also funds The Rafferty Scholarship/Award, which is awarded annually to two area high school prep athletes. Area high schools compete to be awarded the Rafferty Cup for excellence in athletic achievement. Rafferty and his wife also have established a scholarship fund supervised by the Southern Youth Sports Association to provide college educations for inner-city youth. The Raffertys pledged $50,000 annually to the program.

4. C. Edward Meadows

President, Pensacola State College

Since 2008, Dr. Meadows has served as PSC president and has been a champion for workforce development. Under his leadership, the College has expanded locations in south Santa Rosa and Century and recently was approved to open a site for truck driver training in Santa Rosa County. Associate degree programs in veterinary technology and heath care management have been added as well as workforce bachelor degree programs in nursing, cyber security, and business with concentrations in graphic design, law enforcement, heath care and human resources management. Recently PSC was awarded the National Bellwether Award for its virtual tutoring program which has been adopted by universities and community colleges across the nation and was a top 10 finalist for the National Bellwether Award for the workforce impact in Century with its mobile welding training program.

5. Robert Rinke

Co-Owner/Broker of Levin Rinke Realty; Managing Partner of Levin Rinke Development

Rinke moved to Pensacola Beach from California in 1991. He started Levin Rinke Realty with the late Allen Levin, selling over $2 billion in real estate over the last 25 years. He has made selling the Pensacola lifestyle his passion. Seeing a need for quality inventory inspired Rinke and his partners to develop over 1,000 resort condominiums. Focusing on quality, all-concrete construction with a heavy emphasis on lifestyle amenities helped to set a new standard for development along the Gulf Coast. For over two decades, Rinke has worked with local leaders and the county to improve the quality of life for locals and tourists, advocating for change that will enrich lives, enhance the economy and make the area a vibrant destination to live, work and play.

6. Henry Stovall

President/CEO, Sacred Heart Health System

Stovall leads a healthcare system comprised of Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast, Sacred Heart Hospital on the Gulf, Bay Medical Sacred Heart, the Sacred Heart Cancer Center and Haven of Our Lady of Peace. He has held many leadership positions in health care for more than 35 years. Before becoming system CEO, Stovall served as president of Sacred Heart Hospital Pensacola. He previously served as senior vice president of special projects for Sacred Heart Health System. Stovall also served as a division president and corporate vice president for Presbyterian Healthcare System in Dallas, Texas, a partner in the national healthcare practice of the Hay Group in Dallas. He also served in senior leadership roles at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas.

7. Grover Robinson

Mayor, City of Pensacola

The seventh-generation Pensacolian won the election in November with 56 percent of the vote. Since taking office, he has fulfilled his campaign promise of holding weekly press conferences and monthly town halls. His transition team met in the Sunshine, which added another level of transparency. Before taking office, Robinson served as Escambia County Commissioner for 12 years and was elected president of the Florida Association of Counties. After the BP oil spill, he served as chairman of the Florida Gulf Consortium for the RESTORE Act. He has won several awards for his service, including the Joe Oldmixon Service Award, God in Government Award, Veterans Homeless Stand Down Award, Junior Achievement Hall of Fame Laureate and Grover Robinson III Pensacola Rotary Service Award. Also, he has Special Congressional Recognition Certificates from the Florida Senate and House.

8. David Deliman

Market Vice President, Gulf Coast, Cox Communications

David Deliman is responsible for Cox’s operations in Northwest Florida, from Pensacola and Perdido Key to Sandestin. He oversees the company’s local employee base and is an advocate for customers, employees and Cox in the community. David is actively involved in several nonprofit boards and is the current chair of Achieve Escambia, a collective impact organization that brings together leaders from education, business, health care, government and the faith communities to address issues in education and career readiness. He serves on the boards of the Pensacola Chamber of Commerce and Ronald McDonald House. Deliman is in his 15th year at Cox, where he has held a variety of roles at both the field and corporate offices. Before that, he worked in broadcast journalism as a reporter and managing editor at WEAR-TV.

9. Belle Bear

Co-founder, IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area

If Belle Bear is behind a cause, then that cause will be successful. She was a founding board member of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida and IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay. She was a board member for Catholic Social Services and remains an honorary member of their board. She has served as president of the Arc Foundation Board and as a board member for FavorHouse, Girl Scouts, the YMCA of Northwest Florida and the Women’s Board of Sacred Heart Hospital. She is a Sustainer with the Junior League of Pensacola and has been awarded the Joan Gonzalez Award for her outstanding contributions. She is a fierce advocate for several local charities, notably Arc Gateway.

10. Sunil Gupta, MD

Founder RSI, IRIS and USR.

RSI has gained national prominence by participating as a development partner in surgical devices and next-generation pharmaceuticals for retinal disorders, including stem cell and gene therapies. IRIS has grown to serve 300,000 patients and save over 50,000 undiagnosed patients with sight-threatening retinal disorders, primarily diabetic retinopathy. USR has become the largest commercial retinal organization, representing over 3 percent of the retina community in distribution, data aggregation and clinical trial networks. Together, these three organizations will serve to help pave the way to achieve access and quality outcomes while optimizing value-based pathways for the future of retinal care in the United States.

11. Mark Faulkner

President/CEO, Baptist Health Care

Faulkner leads Baptist’s diverse services for health, children and families, and employment for people with disabilities. Under his leadership, Baptist provides over 1.1 million patient/client encounters annually and is one of the area’s largest employers. He serves on Achieve Escambia Leadership Council and First Place Partners Board of Directors. Florida Trend recognized Faulkner as one of the top 500 most influential Floridians.

12. David Bear

Vice President, The Lewis Bear Company

Bear founded both the Foo Foo Festival and Vacation Artfully campaigns to diversify and draw “shoulder season” tourists to the county. According to a study by the Americans for the Arts, local arts and cultural organization spending have created $89 million in new economic activity and supported 2,900 jobs in Escambia County. He also serves as vice-chair of the Escambia County Tourist Development Council.

13. Stephen R. Moorhead

Managing Partner, McDonald Fleming Moorhead

Moorhead is a board-certified real estate lawyer. Active in the Pensacola community, he is the current board chairman of the board of directors for the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce and serves as general counsel for the Home Builders Association of West Florida. He is rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell and has been named to Super Lawyers for nine years.

14. Justin Beck

CEO, Beck Partners

A part of the first Inweekly Rising Star class and the Leadership Pensacola class of 2009, Beck has had an impact. His company has been named to Inc. Magazine’s list of fastest growing companies. He is the vice-chair of the Pensacola Chamber, treasurer of the Gulf Coast Council of Boy Scout and serves on the boards of the Sacred Heart Foundation and the Episcopal Day School.

15. Cyndi Warren, CPA

Office Managing Member, Warren Averett CPAs & Advisors

Driven by a passion for serving her clients and community, Warren is an influencer at Warren Averett and throughout Pensacola. She actively serves on the board of directors for Impact 100 Global Council and PACE Center for Girls Escambia-Santa Rosa. She is also the director of Guest Services for Momentum Church and a mentor for the Escambia County School District.

16. Bill Wein

CEO/Co-Founder, IMS ExpertServices

Servant leadership and continuous learning are at the core of Wein’s philosophy and have driven IMS ExpertServices’ industry-leading success and unparalleled company culture. Passionate about economic development and entrepreneurship in Northwest Florida, he serves on several boards, including Innovation Coast, Pensacola State Board of Governors, PYP Advisory Board and Summit Bank. He also is a mentor through the UWF Mentor Program.

17. DeeDee Davis

Owner/CEO, NAI Pensacola Commercial Real Estate

Davis recently became owner of NAI Pensacola Commercial Real Estate after a career in teaching. The former state representative has been heavily involved in our community for many years and has chaired and created successful fundraisers for local nonprofits, most notably the Rat Pack event for the Council on Aging. She currently serves on the UWF Board of Directors and chairs the Downtown Improvement Board.

18. Mona Amodeo, Ph.D.

Founder/CEO, idgroup

Dr. Amodeo is an author, speaker and creator of Branding from the Core®, which is the subject of her latest book, Beyond Sizzle: The Next Evolution of Branding. This innovative approach builds brands people love and reputations people trust. She embraces the principles of conscious capitalism and the power of business to be a positive force in the world.

19. Teri Levin

Co-owner, Levin Rinke Realty

“Deeds of Giving are the foundations of the world”—Jewish saying derived from the Mishna Pirkei Avot 1.2. Levin has made significant contributions to the University of Florida, Gulf Coast Kid’s House, PACE Center for Girls, Covenant Hospice, Pensacola Symphony, YMCA and Larry Butler Memorial Music Award. She serves on the Downtown Improvement Board and many other boards.

20. Bruce Vredenburg

Regional President, Pensacola & Emerald Coast markets, Hancock Whitney Bank

Vredenburg is a third-generation native who returned home to continue his banking career and be a part of his hometown’s growth. He recently completed work on the mayor’s Transition Team. He also serves on the UWF Foundation and is in a two-year stint as board chairman for Florida’s Great Northwest. The Greater Pensacola Chamber named him Business Leader of the Year in 2017.

21. Marcus Michles

Founder/Managing Partner, Michles and Booth, P.A

Michles is a leader in the Florida Justice Association and former chair of the Medical Malpractice Committee. As the son of a disabled Vietnam Veteran and as a veteran himself, he is committed to military issues, including the creation of the Michles Family Freedom Foundation, a charitable foundation supporting military and first responders and their families.

22. John Peacock

Financial Advisor, CFP®, Edward Jones

His efforts with the Downtown Improvement Board, Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Panhandle Charitable Open earned Peacock recognition as the 2014 Community Leader of the Year from the Greater Pensacola Chamber. Most recently, the Freedoms Foundation at Valley Forge awarded him its George Washington Honor Award for the Panhandle Charitable Open that has distributed over a million dollars to local charities.

23. Dave Cleveland

Co-founder, Highpointe Hotel Corporation

Highpointe operates 17 hotels, including six in Pensacola. Cleveland is vice chairman of the UWF Board of Trustees, chairs the UWF Business Enterprises, Inc. board and is a current board member and past chairman of the UWF Foundation. He is also a member of the board of directors of Baptist Health Care Corporation and the Gulf Breeze Hospital Advisory Board.

24. Dave Wagner

President/CEO, Zix

Zix, a publicly-traded company, recently bought AppRiver, LLC, one of the crown jewels of the Cyber Coast. The purchase makes Gulf Breeze home to Zix’s largest office and means we’ll likely be seeing a lot of Wagner in the local area. Wagner has served as Zix CEO since January 2016.

25. Aaron Watson

Attorney, The Watson Firm, PLLC

Recently named Entrepreneur of The Year by The Studer Business Institute and Trailblazer of The Year by The University of West Florida, Watson has built a high-powered personal injury law firm with locations in Pensacola and Fort Walton Beach. His brand is recognized on television, billboards, social media and other outlets throughout Northwest Florida. Since its inception in June 2016, Watson has recovered millions on behalf of injured Pensacola residents.