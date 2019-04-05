Mobile Munchies

By Sydney Robinson

This weekend, Pensacolians can forgo traditional dining establishments and chain restaurants in favor of food a bit more mobile at the Pensacola Food Truck Festival.

Inweekly’s 2018 Best of the Coast Winner for Best Food Event is returning on April 5 and 6 and hoping for sunny weather as they showcase sweets and savories from dozens of area food trucks.

As always, the event is for a good cause, with proceeds benefitting the organizers, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity. Also, as in past years, trucks will compete for a crowd favorite trophy as well as the official judging to determine who really has the best mobile menu.

Among the long list of attendees is City Bowls South, a local branch of an established Birmingham-based açaì bowl truck featuring fresh and fruity smoothie bowls. Also competing is Pensacola institution Hip Pocket Deli, where you can enjoy a gyro to rival any in town. There will also be pizza at Rolling Embers and Portuguese cuisine from Father’s Daughter. And that’s just a small taste—there will about 30 more trucks to pick from.

While there will be dozens of trucks vying to take home that crowd favorite top spot, you can bet Randy Russell’s Nomadic Eats will be working hard to defend the title. The mobile fusion truck boasts a regular array of South American, East Asian and Cajun-inspired dishes and rotating daily specials ranging from boudin to bahn mi tacos to handmade peanut tofu.

At the festival, Nomadic Eats will be competing with a typically untypical menu. Russell hinted that the truck would be offering their infmaous hot chicken in a nugget form, as well as coconut milk shrimp ceviche, Nasi Goreng (Indonesian fried rice) and several other specially-crafted items you’ll have to order to believe.

“This is a great event for food trucks and Pensacola,” said Russell. “When we participated the first year, it really brought a lot of awareness and support for food trucks in our area, and it’s only grown over the years.”

Since his first year competing in the event, Russell has upgraded his truck, brought on two additional employees and has moved to a permanent event space just above Garden Street where he plans to host events and continue to expand the definition of “nomadic” eating in the Pensacola area.

“Events like this give us and other trucks exposure, which has helped us grow and expand to what we are today, not to mention the event is for a great cause,” Russell told Inweekly.

PENSACOLA FOOD TRUCK FESTIVAL

WHEN: 5-10 p.m. Friday, April 5, and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, April 6

WHERE: Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: pensacolafoodtruckfest.org