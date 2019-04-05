Blue Wahoos’ Season of New

By Jeremy Morrison

Soon, spring will embrace baseball season in Pensacola, and Blue Wahoos Stadium at Maritime Park will once again hear the crack of the bat, pop of the ball and cheers during Saturday night fireworks.

But on a Wednesday afternoon in late March, the stadium is mostly quiet, except for a gaggle of media here to check out a new slate of food offerings being introduced for the 2019 season.

“My personal favorite—the grilled cheese hot dog,” smiled Jay Kudla, vice president for Blue Wahoos concessions. “It’s half baseball, half comfort food.”

In a minute, Kudla would dare people to try a decadent looking dish dubbed the Deep Fried Elvis, but for now, everyone was busy scarfing down hotdogs with mango salsa and pineapple mustard.

But the Wahoos’ 2019 season will bring more than a new menu. There’s also new sod on the field and, of course, a new team, with the Double-A Blue Wahoos beginning their relationship with the Minnesota Twins.

Kazoo’s Twin

Last fall, the Wahoos announced a big change. After being affiliated with the Cincinnati Reds since its inception, the team would be switching to the Twins.

For local fans, the affiliation switch means getting acquainted with a new roster of players and coaching staff. But with the natural flow of minor-league turnover, that’s pretty normal anyway.

For the Twins, the switch meant moving south from their old Double-A haunts of Chattanooga, Tenn. According to Twins General Manager Thad Levine, it’s a move the team is excited about.

“We enjoyed our time in Chattanooga. We won a lot of baseball games there,” Levine said. “But when the opportunity came to join with [team owner] Quint [Studer], it was something we didn’t want to miss.”

Among the reasons for pursuing the Wahoos was, of course, the stadium locale and the numerous awards the stadium has claimed, but it was also something else, something a little intangible—a chance to develop a symbiotically-beneficial relationship with the community, a chance to contribute to and learn from.

“I believe our players will weave into the fabric of this community. I think they will be better men for having that experience. That was something important to us as we were making this decision to change affiliations,” Levine explained.

The general manager cited how players coming out of Pensacola had benefitted from their time playing in the area.

“You can see how entrenched this team has been in this community and how it has impacted so many people’s lives beyond baseball,” Levine said.

As the Twins make the move to Pensacola, local fans should expect to see some impressive talent come through the area en route to the majors.

“The beauty of where you guys are in the cyclical nature of our development is that some of our best players in the minor league system are either ready to come to Double-A on opening day or they will be here at some point,” Levine said.

Some of the new Wahoos will be coming from the Twins’ Class A team in Fort Myers, Fla. The Fort Myers Miracle won the Florida State League championship in its class last season.

Also coming from Fort Myers will be Ramon Borrego, who managed that championship team. A native of Venezuela, Borrego is excited to be continuing his journey through the minor league ball system in pursuit of baseball dreams and looks forward to his time in Pensacola.

“Now is my time to show people what I can do as a manager in a higher league,” Borrego said. “What is my goal? Working in the big leagues. So, this is part of reaching that goal.”

Borrego is also excited about working with some of the players he knows from Fort Myers. “They know me; I know them,” he said.

He’s also got a feeling that Blue Wahoos fans are in for a good season.

“I really like this team. I think it will be an exciting year,” Borrego said. “You are going to enjoy these guys with the way they play, the passion they bring. It’s going to be a fun, interesting year.”

Menu Anew

The Blue Wahoos’ new affiliation with the Twins is this season’s biggest news, but fans will also see other changes in 2019. In addition to the new sod, a new 20-foot LED video scoreboard behind home plate and the new radio broadcast contract with ESPN Pensacola, there are also the new food offerings.

The stadium’s new menus represent a shift in culinary philosophy.

“We’re getting rid of concession stands,” explained Wahoos President Jonathan Griffith. “We wanted to take our customer service to another level.”

Whereas previous seasons have seen traditional ballpark fare served at the stadium’s various concession areas—hotdogs, pretzels, nachos and beer—the 2019 season will begin a new era. This new era will feature tacos with mahi-mahi, octopus and pickled onions at one place and soft serve chocolate, whiskey-infused ice cream at the next.

Each of the stadium’s concession areas now features a new facade designating each with a different theme. Each theme is meant to highlight an aspect of local culture, with menu items ranging from the nachos conquistadors at Cantina Espanola to the footlong chili cheese hotdog named after Gen. Chappie James.

Bubba’s Sandtrap, the stadium’s bar behind home plate, also got some upgrades this season. Fans can now enjoy their drinks from an outdoor area outside the Sandtrap.

“This, right here behind home plate, pretty much one of the best views in town” Kudla said.

BLUE WAHOOS HOME OPENER 2019

WHAT: Blue Wahoos vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

WHEN: 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, April 10

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: bluewahoos.com

—The Daily Show—

Sure, baseball is the main reason to make your way to Wahoos Stadium, but there are a few other things you might want to plan your ballpark outings around. Here’s a rundown of the 2019 promotional schedule.

Military Mondays and Giveback Mondays

The Wahoos will begin each week by honoring local military members and helping local nonprofits raise money through a dual promotion.

Fat Tuesdays

For $24, you can get a ticket to the Winn-Dixie Party Deck, which includes access to a 90-minute pre-game buffet dinner, unlimited soda and water throughout the game and a free Wahoos hat.

Social Media Wednesdays

You already do it for the ‘gram, why not for a chance to win prizes? Make sure your phone is fully charged and come ready to get social with Wahoos players and staff throughout the game every Wednesday.

Thirsty Thursdays

Because the only thing better than a ballgame is a ballgame with happy hour.

Giveaway Fridays

Be one of the first 2,000 fans at the ballpark on Fridays to get special edition Wahoos giveaway items. They’ve got some pretty great stuff planned this season—like a Pensacola Beach Towel on May 31 and a LandShark Margaritaville Bobblehead on Aug. 16.

Fireworks Saturdays

Win or lose, the Wahoos celebrate every Saturday night with post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays

Bring the kids, and after the game, they can take the field, run the bases and play catch in the outfield.

Special Events

In addition to these regular promo nights, there will also be special events throughout the season combining themed food and drink specials, costumes, giveaways and specialty jerseys. Here are a few to go ahead and put on your calendar:

Field of Dreams Night (April 20)

Star Wars Night (May 4)

Bark in the Park (May 16 and Aug. 4)

Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure Night (June 4)

Mermaids and Pirates Day (June 16)

Ghostbusters Night (June 29)

Mardi Gras Night (July 16)

Christmas In July (July 26)

Anchorman Night (Aug. 3)

Summer of ’69 Night (Aug. 17)

*All giveaways, promotions and event dates are subject to change

2019 Home Game Schedule

April

Wednesday, April 10 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Thursday, April 11 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Friday, April 12 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, April 13 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Sunday, April 14 vs. Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Saturday, April 20 vs. Mobile Baybears

Sunday, April 21 vs. Mobile Baybears

Monday, April 22 vs. Mobile Baybears

Tuesday, April 23 vs. Mobile Baybears

Wednesday, April 24 vs. Mobile Baybears

May

Wednesday, May 1 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Thursday, May 2 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Friday, May 3 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Saturday, May 4 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Sunday, May 5 vs. Biloxi Shuckers

Thursday, May 16 vs. Mobile Baybears

Friday, May 17 vs. Mobile Baybears

Saturday, May 18 vs. Mobile Baybears

Sunday, May 19 vs. Mobile Baybears

Monday, May 20 vs. Mobile Baybears

Tuesday, May 28 vs. Mississippi Braves

Wednesday, May 29 vs. Mississippi Braves

Thursday, May 30 vs. Mississippi Braves

Friday, May 31 vs. Mississippi Braves

June

Saturday, June 1 vs. Mississippi Braves

Sunday, June 2 vs.Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Monday, June 3 vs.Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Tuesday, June 4 vs.Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Wednesday, June 5 vs.Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Thursday, June 6 vs.Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Wednesday, June 12 vs.Tennessee Smokies

Thursday, June 13 vs.Tennessee Smokies

Friday, June 14 vs.Tennessee Smokies

Saturday, June 15 vs.Tennessee Smokies

Sunday, June 16 vs.Tennessee Smokies

Tuesday, June 25 vs.Biloxi Shuckers

Wednesday, June 26 vs.Biloxi Shuckers

Thursday, June 27 vs.Biloxi Shuckers

Friday, June 28 vs.Biloxi Shuckers

Saturday, June 29 vs.Biloxi Shuckers

Sunday, June 30 vs. Mississippi Braves

July

Monday, July 1 vs. Mississippi Braves

Tuesday, July 2 vs. Mississippi Braves

Wednesday, July 3 vs. Mississippi Braves

Thursday, July 11 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Friday, July 12 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Saturday, July 13 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Sunday, July 14 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Monday, July 15 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Tuesday, July 16 vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Monday, July 22 vs. Mobile Baybears

Tuesday, July 23 vs. Mobile Baybears

Wednesday, July 24 vs. Mobile Baybears

Thursday, July 25 vs. Mobile Baybears

Friday, July 26 vs. Mobile Baybears

August

Thursday, Aug. 1 vs.Birmingham Barons

Friday, Aug. 2 vs.Birmingham Barons

Saturday, Aug. 3 vs.Birmingham Barons

Sunday, Aug. 4 vs.Birmingham Barons

Monday, Aug. 5 vs.Birmingham Barons

Tuesday, Aug. 13 vs.Chattanooga Lookouts

Wednesday, Aug. 14 vs.Chattanooga Lookouts

Thursday, Aug. 15 vs.Chattanooga Lookouts

Friday, Aug. 16 vs.Chattanooga Lookouts

Saturday, Aug. 17 vs.Chattanooga Lookouts

Friday, Aug. 23 vs. Jackson Generals

Saturday, Aug. 24 vs. Jackson Generals

Sunday, Aug. 25 vs. Jackson Generals

Monday, Aug. 26 vs. Jackson Generals

Tuesday, Aug. 27 vs. Jackson Generals

Game Times: Regular season home games start at 6:35 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays. Sunday games start at 1:05 p.m. now and 5:05 p.m. later in the season. Stadium gates open one hour prior to first pitch.