Sunday April 14th 2019

RSD “Revival” at Music Box

Once again, the record store on the west side of town is going out all for RSD and has ordered tons of the 2019 limited release records. They also have a full day of live in-store sets planned with eight regional and local bands, so make sure you stop in at some point during the day—the earlier the better, of course, if you want a specific record.

Schedule:
Spearman Brewers 9-9:45 a.m.
The Juice Is Okay 10-10:45 a.m.
Broke Yokels 11-11:45 a.m.
Victrolas 12-12:45 p.m.
Tanya Gallagher 1-1:45 p.m.
Exformation 2-2:45 p.m.
Nik Flagstar 3-3:4 p.m.
Marvin 4-4:45 p.m.

Music Box
3960 W. Navy Blvd., #3
facebook.com/musicboxpensacola

 

10 April 2019
