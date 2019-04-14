RSD Release Roundup

From “Bohemian Rhapsody” to Broken Social Scene, this year’s list of RSD exclusives is super long, super diverse and, in some cases, super random (looking at you, “Knight Rider” Soundtrack).

By our (unofficial) count, there are almost 400 limited-edition releases this time around. We know a list that long can overwhelm just about anybody, so we went ahead and did a little scanning and sorting for you. Here are 20 highlights we think are worth getting excited about:

•”In the Garage: Live Music from WTF with Marc Maron” by various artists

•“Bohemian Rhapsody” (picture disc) by Queen

•”Me and Magdalena” by Benjamin Gibbard

•“Weezer” (Teal Album) by Weezer

•“Body Talk” by Robyn

•“Stax Does The Beatles” by various artists

•“Lost in Translation” Original Soundtrack by various artists

•“The Fall” by Gorillaz

•“The Alternate Fleetwood Mac” by Fleetwood Mac

•“Disney Songs the Satchmo Way” by Louis Armstrong

•“Live at Easy Street” by Pearl Jam

•”Everybody Here Hates You” by Courtney Barnett

•”Let’s Try the After Vol. 1 & 2″ by Broken Social Scene

•”Still Standing” by Goodie Mob

•”The Hi Records Singles Box Set” by Al Green

•”Bolden” Original Soundtrack by Wynton Marsalis

•”Poison the Well” by Modest Mouse

•”Black in Deep Red” by Moses Sumney

•”Ray Guns Are Not Just The Future–10th Anniversary Edition” by The Bird And The Bee

•“The Warfield San Francisco, CA 10/9/80 & 10/10/80″ by Grateful Dead

To view the complete list, go to recordstoreday.com