Calendar 4/11/19

THURSDAY 4.11

TRAIL WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

HANDS-ON COOKING: GRILLED RIBEYE 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

SAUSKA WINE DINNER 6-9 p.m. South Market, 232 E. Main St. facebook.com/eatsouthmarket

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

THE BRIGHT LIGHT SOCIAL HOUR 7 p.m. $12-$15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com



FRIDAY 4.12

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: 30-MINUTE MEALS WITH BACKYARD BOHEMIAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AUTHOR CAPT. ALLEN COLBY BRADY BOOK SIGNING 2-4 p.m. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 1200 Airport Blvd.

IHMC ROBOTICS OPEN HOUSE 3-8 p.m. IHMC, 40 S. Alcaniz. ihmc.us

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

REGGAE FEST 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PENSACOLA INBLOOM 5-7:30 p.m. Pop-up maker’s market. Barkley House, 410 S. Florida Blanca St. facebook.com/pensacolamarket

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE HOPPENING: A GROWN-UP EASTER EGG HUNT 6-8:30 p.m. $25-$30. Spahr Brewing Company, 3541 W. Fairfield Drive. facebook.com/ecasfriends

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

BALLET PENSACOLA’S CINDERELLA 7 p.m. $37. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ISLAND FIGHTS 55 7:30 p.m. $33.50 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

DEARLY DEPARTED 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

DEADBUGGS/MODOWN/HEATSEEKER/TWISTED DREAM 8-11 p.m. $5. chizuko, W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

DOUBLE FEATURE: SAY ANYTHING AND ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW 9 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SATURDAY 4.13

AWKO JUSTICE JOG/5K 6 a.m. Race begins at Aylstock, Witkin, Kreis & Overholtz, 17 E. Main St. awkojusticefoundation.com



2019 PENSACOLA BEACH FIREFIGHTERS CHALLENGE 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Free for spectators. Casino Beach Bar and Grille, 47 Fort Pickens Road. pensacolasports.org/penbeachfirefighters

MULLET MAN MARATHON 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive.

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two sites: Bay Bluffs, 3400 Scenic Highway at Summit and Scenic Highway; Chimney Park at Langley and Scenic Highway. oceanhourfl.com

SAIL WITH THE BLUE ANGELS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Through April 17. $400 for two people, plus $25 per additional person up to six people. Gulf Breeze Sailing, 715 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DEBBY’S KITCHEN 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 Garden St. everman.org

KEEP PENSACOLA BEAUTIFUL BAG SWAP 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Bring 20 plastic bags to receive a free KPB tote. Ever’man, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

PENSACOLA INBLOOM 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Pop-up maker’s market. Barkley House, 410 S Florida Blanca St. facebook.com/pensacolamarket

PAWS IN THE PARK 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $4-$6. Big Lagoon State Park, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway.

FLORIDA’S FLORA: NATURE TOUR OF ARCADIA MILL 10:30 a.m. $2-$4 admission for kids. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane.

MILTON HIGH SCHOOL BAND BEATS & EATS MUSIC FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-8 p.m. $5 admission, free for children under 3. Milton High School, 5445 Stewart St. miltonhighschoolband.com

EASTER EGG HUNT AT BODACIOUS BREW THROUGH 11 a.m.-1 p.m. For kids 10 and under. The Bodacious Brew Thru, 16 W. Main St. sogourmetpensacola.com

ART ON THE GREEN 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Pensacola Country Club Tennis Center, 404 Live Oak Ave.

BEGINNER’S IMPROV WORKSHOP 1-3 p.m. $20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. improvablecause.com

CURIOSITY DAY: ON THE MOVE 1-4 p.m. $10 per person. Pensacola M.E.S.S. Hall, 116 N Tarragona St. pensacolamesshall.org

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GULF BREEZE SPRING FESTIVAL 2 p.m. Free admission. Gulf Breeze Community Center, 800 Shoreline Drive.

REGGAE FEST 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

JUNIOR LEAGUE OF PENSACOLA: EVENING IN WHITE 6 p.m. $40, VIP tables $700 for eight people. Location TBA on the day of the event. eveninginwhitepensacola.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

OPERAZZI IN THE AMAZON 6:30 p.m. $75-$150. Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 S. Palafox. pensacolaopera.com

STORIES UNDER THE STARS: FLOWER POWER 7-9 p.m. Free. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE: HAPPY HOUR 7-8:30 p.m. $10. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. improvablecause.com

CRADLE OF FILTH 7 p.m. $28-$32. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10-$20. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BALLET PENSACOLA’S CINDERELLA 7 p.m. $37. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

COUPLES COOK: GET SAUCY IN THE KITCHEN 7 p.m. $60. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

PENSACOLA CIVIC BAND PRESENTS: A NIGHT OF GERSHWIN 7:30 p.m. $13. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

DEARLY DEPARTED 7:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

THE BLOOM ALBUM RELEASE PARTY 9 p.m.-midnight. $5. chizuko, W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

SUNDAY 4.14

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch tofollow at an area restaurant

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

KEEP PENSACOLA BEAUTIFUL BAG SWAP 1-5 p.m. Exchange 20 plastic bags for KPB tote. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 1:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

SACRED GEOMETRY 2-4 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

BALLET PENSACOLA’S CINDERELLA 2:30 p.m. $37. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. balletpensacola.com

DEARLY DEPARTED 2:30 p.m. $7-$18. Free to UWF students. University of West Florida Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 3 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MONDAY 4.15

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CULTURES COOK: THE POLISH PIEROGI 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave, pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CROHN’S AND COLITIS SUPPORT GROUP 6:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, ATREYU 6:30 p.m. $30. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 4.16

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

LA FLORIDA: THE COASTAL BORDERLAND OF THE NEW WORLD 5:30 p.m. Free. Museum of Commerce, 201 E. Zaragoza St. uwf.edu

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON COOKING: SEARED REDFISH WITH OLIVES, ROSEMARY & POTATOES 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BUCKCHERRY 7 p.m. $28. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

MOUNT LIPTAK SHORT FILM AND TRUE GRIT SCREENING 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). Short film from WWII veteran and Pensacola resident Lester Liptak followed by the 1969 film “True Grit.” The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Touch of Gray. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

WEDNESDAY 4.17

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: ISLAND FLAVORS 5 and 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA MEMBERS SHOW ‘19 RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Friday, April 12. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPEN STUDIO: PAPER DOLLS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org

TAGGED STUDENT ART & DESIGN EXHIBITION On view through April 13. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

ABOUT FACE RECEPTION On view through April 14. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.com

CYBERPUNK On view through April 25. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENT JOSE MOLINA On view through April 27. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

PMA MEMBERS SHOW On view through April 28. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

AUBREY BEARDSLEY: On view through May 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 4.11

CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CHRIS BEVERLY 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TOP CELEBRITY CREW 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 4.12

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CRISTI DEES 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 4.13

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

GREG LYONS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

VICTOR WAINWRIGHT 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

BEN PARSONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

TEQUILA BEND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LEX AND THE LUTHORS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HORSESHOE KITTY 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 4.14

LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

RICK WILSON 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CADILLAC ATTACK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOEY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 4.15

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

KEN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 4.16

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 4.17

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LINDSAY BEAVER & THE 24TH STREET WAILERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

PLATINUM PREMIER 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

BAD JUJU 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com