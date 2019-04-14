Let’s Ride Bikes & Hangout

It’s mid-April, which means we’re officially one month away from the biggest beach party of the year—Hangout Fest 2019.

To get in the spirit, Inweekly has teamed up with Hangout and the team at Ride Society for a ticket giveaway.

Here’s how it works: Take any class at Ride Society next week (April 15-20) and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win two 3-Day General Admission tickets.

The more classes you take, the more chances you have to win.

And just in case you weren’t already excited, Ride Society is offering special Hangout themed classes all week long.

Here’s the schedule:

5:30 p.m. Monday 4/15: Girls vs. Boys of Hangout

6 p.m. Tuesday 4/16: DJ’s of Hangout

5:45 p.m. Wednesday 4/17: It’s A Vibe

6 p.m. Thursday 4/18: Hip Hop vs. EDM

5:30 p.m. Friday 4/19: Beach Vibez

8 a.m. Saturday 4/20: Pop @ Hangout

9:30 a.m. Saturday 4/20: Ultimate Hangout Theme60 Live DJ Ride

The winner will be announced during the after party Saturday, following the Live DJ Ride.

So, what are you waiting for? Go book your classes—now! ridesociety.com