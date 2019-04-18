Winners & Losers 4/18/19

Winners

Reed Odeneal

The co-founder and director of brewing operations of Perfect Plain Brewing Company has been named to the board of directors for the Florida Brewers Guild, the trade association committed to preserving the rights and interests of all craft brewers around the state of Florida. Odeneal is also a member of the Inweekly Rising Stars class of 2019.

Brian Kesselring

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels announced Cmdr. Kesselring as the team’s flight leader and commanding officer for the 2020 and 2021 show seasons. The Fargo, N.D., native was selected from a field of four finalists for the post. Kesselring currently serves as the commanding officer of an F/A-18 Super Hornet squadron at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia.

PHS Girls Soccer

The Pensacola High School girls’ soccer team won the Academic State Championship with a team GPA of 3.703. The high school is currently ranked fifth in the state of Florida in class 7A, trailing only Fort Myers, Jensen Beach, Belen Jesuit and Pace.

Jennifer Landis

The American College of Health Care Administrators presented the 2019 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award to Jennifer Landis, executive director of Life Care Center of Pensacola. The award, named in honor of visionary ACHCA member Eli Pick, is based on criteria ranging from facility census to survey results. According to ACHCA, only 7 percent of skilled nursing facilities nationwide qualify.

Losers

Matt Gaetz

There’s little hope that Northwest Florida’s congressman will raise the level of civility and bipartisanship in Congress. He appears to be more concerned with entertaining President Trump. Last week, Gaetz introduced a bill that would codify Trump’s taunts of Rep. Adam Schiff, whom Trump referred to as a “little pencil neck.” The bill, which Gaetz named the “PENCIL Act,” would oust Schiff from the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. The “PENCIL Act” is an acronym that stands for “Preventing Extreme Negligence with Classified Information Licenses.” It will go nowhere in the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives but was good for a few chuckles in the White House.

County Government

Escambia County government is falling apart. The assistant county administrator has been stuck with feuding commissioners and incompetent, self-serving department heads. New scandals are uncovered weekly as resignations mount. Allegations of racism, sexism and nepotism are simmering under surface. A few more miscues and people will start calling the years of George Touart as county administrator the county’s “golden era.”

Ananth Prasad

State lawmakers are questioning the circumstances surrounding the former FDOT secretary’s payment to a vendor to end its formal bid protest regarding the SunPass overhaul. The procurement process was handled by HNTB. The $3.6 million, taxpayer-funded settlement was negotiated in Prasad’s final months at FDOT before leaving for a senior vice president job at HNTB.