Dichotomy/Disco

One title doesn’t do it for of Montreal.

Every song on the psychedelic pop band’s latest album, “White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood,” wears two titles separated with a slash mark. And most are tongue twisters, too, like “Soft Music/Juno Portraits of the Juvian Sky” and “Plateau Phase/No Careerism No Corruption” for example.

Front man Kevin Barnes said it’s because each track confronts multiple topics.

“It’s a fairly complicated record lyrically,” Barnes said. “It’s sort of dealing with so many different subjects, from body dysmorphia to race relations and social issues, self-loathing, self-pride. It’s all over the place. It’s difficult to say if there’s one theme; it’s sort of the human experience.”

Barnes made the album title two words for continuity. It has a deep meaning, too.

“I had been reading a lot of James Baldwin and Angela Davis and educating myself on systemic racism and toxic whiteness basically,” Barnes said. “It’s sort of a nod to that—that desire to transcend race and create more equality.”

When Barnes writes an album, he reads books, watches movies and takes in his surroundings. He doesn’t fight it when those thoughts seep into the record.

“The albums are almost like journals that you can go back to,” Barnes said. “When I listen to records I’ve made in the past, I can see the reference points that were influential for the creation of the record. I always try to incorporate what I’m being influenced by or inspired by into the record.”

Over the course of a hefty discography, Barnes’ media consumption and music have evolved. He’s also come a long way in terms of arranging songs and the engineering aspect of music, he said.

“If I hear something in my head, it’s not as hard for me to realize that vision,” Barnes said. “As far as songwriting, what I try to do is be less self-conscious in lyric writing, not fall back on personas or different devices that take me out of my real-life expression.”

The imaginative album art—featuring vaporwave movement-inspired art and anime—complements the eclectic nature of the record. Barnes’ brother, David, is responsible for many of of Montreal’s album covers and the projected images displayed during its concerts.

Barnes loves the brotherly collaboration.

“There’s no competition because I can’t do what he does and he can’t do what I do,” Barnes said. “We inspire each other.”

David is three years younger. They have always been super close.

“He’s always been a really supportive younger brother, especially in the early days when I was just kind of figuring it all out,” Barnes said. “I would always make tapes for him, and he would give me positive feedback.

“He’s always been an important person in my life,” he told Inweekly.

of Montreal took a different approach musically with “White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood.”

Barnes was inspired by 1980s dance club mixes, especially Prince’s work around the time of “Purple Rain.” He found extended versions of Prince’s songs, such as “Computer Blue,” that were made during what Barnes perceives as a disco era for Prince.

“It’s really cool to hear how he would use the time and space to create a more complex oral landscape,” Barnes said. “That’s what I would do is I would make a three-minute song and I would use elements from that song in the bonus section, so create something new out of pieces from the first part.”

“It’s cool to hear how something can morph into this new thing,” he said.

The three-and-a-half-minute structure of a pop song is too limiting, so he doubled the length of the average song, he said. No song lands under five minutes.

“I was trying to create a more cinematic and provocative listening experience,” Barnes said. “If you don’t have any time restrictions, it’s much more liberating, and it’s also more of a challenge—a fun challenge.”

On a subconscious level, Barnes thinks he tackles dark topics in a light-hearted fashion.

He buried heavy subject matter under a layer of dance music that might go unnoticed until you think too hard about that one lyric—you know the one.

“I think I can be a brooding, dark person, so it comes through a bit in the music,” Barnes said. “I think having emotional content is important because there’s no reason to be totally superficial. If there’s something I’m grappling with, I do use writing as a therapeutic process. It helps me get over things I’m struggling with in my life.”

If the slash marks dividing each song title are any indication, Barnes digs dichotomy.

“I like the juxtaposition of the two different energies, the chaotic aspect of it,” Barnes said. “That’s sort of how my brain works, firing in every direction at once.”

