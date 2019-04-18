Calendar 4/18/19

THURSDAY 4.18

TRAIL WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

DISNEY ON ICE 10:30 a.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BAPTIST HEALTH CARE: COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

THE INVISIBLES 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com

VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

TOAST OF THE COAST: HOOK AND COOK 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

HANDS-ON COOKING: SUSHI 101 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CLEAN WATER PADDLE SERIES 6 p.m. Aloha Wine and Liquor, 649 Pensacola Beach Blvd. Paddle around Sabine Bay with environmental education to follow. healthygulf.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

RUNGE STRINGS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. University of West Florida Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

FRIDAY 4.19

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: SHOPPING AND COOKING WITH CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

EASTER EGG HUNT Noon-3 p.m. Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott St.

TRANSIT 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com

WOMEN AT WAR 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com

GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. Theme is Earth Day. Live music and food trucks. Featured artist is Reese Foret. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

18TH ANNUAL CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Noon-10 p.m. Live music. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com

ALIENS EXIST FILM SCREENING 6 and 8:30 p.m. Free. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. openbookspcola.org

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

FULL MOON MEDITATION AND RITUAL 6:30 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

THE MOLLY RINGWALDS 7-11 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DISNEY ON ICE 7 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TOM PETTY TRIBUTE: THE WILDFLOWERS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

CONQUERER OF DEATH EASTER MUSICAL 7 p.m. $15-$25. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. shininglightplayers.com

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: ROMAN STREET 7-9 p.m. $25. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

ANTIGONE 7:30 p.m. Free. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa

BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY: JOURNEY’S ESCAPE 8 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SATURDAY 4.20

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

CRAWFISH FEST 5K 8 a.m. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8-$11. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 North Q Street. pensacolahumane.org

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Wayside Park/Graffiti Bridge, meet at Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.; and Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com

EGGA-WAHOOZA 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Pre-register children at pensacolachurch.org

BETHEL AME CHURCH ANNUAL SPRING EGG HUNT 10 a.m. Free. 511 Woodland Drive. bethelamepensacola.org

LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 Garden St. everman.org

EARTH DAY FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Live music, activities. Seville Square.

CIVIL WAR ENCAMPMENT IN ACTION 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Arcadia Mill homestead, 4755 Anna Simpson Road. historicpensacola.org

FLORIDA’S FLORA: NATURE TOUR OF ARCADIA MILL 10:30 a.m. $2-$4 admission for kids. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane. historicpensacola.org

LUNAR LUAU 11 a.m.-10 p.m. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com

FRUHLINGSFEST 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

PENSACOLA HISTORIC PRESERVATION SOCIETY LUNCHEON 11:30 a.m. Trivia and facts about the movie Ben-Hur. O’Charley’s, 6233 N. Davis Highway. Make your reservation by calling 477-3294.

18TH ANNUAL CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Noon-10 p.m. Live music. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com

SPRING CLEAN YOUR BODY NATURALLY Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TRANSIT 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com

DISNEY ON ICE 2 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

WOMEN AT WAR 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com

APRIL SLOW RIDE 5 p.m. From the Ground Up Community Garden., 501 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/bikepensacola

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

DISNEY ON ICE 6 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

DON’T JUDGE ME STORYTELLING SHOW 6:30-9 p.m. Bon Beans Organic Coffee, Tea, and Juice, 875 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 3.

CITY OF JEWELS: MANIPURA SOUND THERAPY 6:30 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

CONQUERER OF DEATH EASTER MUSICAL 7 p.m. $15-$25. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. shininglightplayers.co

NOT QUITE FAB BEATLES SHOW 7 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BIG LO WITH PAID IN AMERIKKKA 7 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

ANTIGONE 7:30 p.m. Free. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa

SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

KILLER QUEEN: THE PREMIER TRIBUTE TO QUEEN 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$92.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

SUNDAY 4.21

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant

EASTER BRUNCH & DINNER 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com

EASTER BRUNCH AT HILTON PENSACOLA BEACH 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

ANNUAL EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA 9:30 a.m. Crafts and activities. Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER EASTER BRUNCH 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA BRUNCH AND WINE BUFFET 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com

EASTER AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch); 5:30-10 p.m. (dinner). Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. Make reservations by calling 469-9898. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

EASTER AT THE FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (brunch); 3 p.m.-until (dinner). Walk-in only, no reservations. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

EASTER AT FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 621 W. Belmont St. Reservations for parties of six or more can be made at 912-4856. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

18TH ANNUAL CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Noon-10 p.m. Live music. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com

DISNEY ON ICE 2 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 5:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MONDAY 4.22

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPERA UNIVERSITY: FROM CONCEPT TO STAGE 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona. pensacolaopera.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com



TUESDAY 4.23

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

SAIL WITH BLUE ANGELS 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Through April 24. $400 for two people plus $25 for each additional, up to six additional people. Gulf Breeze Sailing, 715 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

WOMEN AT WAR 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

HANDS-ON COOKING: CAST IRON FILET MIGNON & BLACKENED SHRIMP 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

WSRE PUBLIC SQUARE SPEAKERS SERIES: CYNTHIA BARNETT 7 p.m. Free. Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org/speakers

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. The Legend Band. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

UWF SINGERS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St. uwf.edu/cfpa

WEDNESDAY 4.24

ALL ABOUT BLOOD SUGAR WITH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH-ESCAMBIA COUNTY 11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

—————————————————————————

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

VISITING ARTIST SERIES: PRINTING WITH CHARLOTTE MASON PRINT CO. 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. $30 per person. 12 people max. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org

TAGGED STUDENT ART & DESIGN EXHIBITION On view through April 13. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

CYBERPUNK On view through April 25. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY REPURPOSED ART SHOW On view through April 26. Pensacola State College Art Department, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/repurposed-art-show

SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENT JOSE MOLINA On view through April 27. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

PMA MEMBERS SHOW On view through April 28. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WILD THINGS AND WILD PLACES On view through May 4. Photography from Paula Chmura and Michael Whitehead. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

AUBREY BEARDSLEY: On view through May 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 4.18

KEN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LINDSAY BEAVER 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



FRIDAY 4.19

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DAD PARTY 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE BARONS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

BEN PARSONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

ULTRA VIOLET 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BEN LOFTIN AND THE FAMILY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 4.20

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

TALLAHASSEE SMITH 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ROBBIE PAYNTER AND SHE AND THE ITS 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

ULTRA VIOLET 3-7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

JONATHAN LONG 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

FRWY 98 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

HORESEHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BEN LOFTIN AND THE FAMILY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 4.21

LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

RICK WILSON 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND BRANDON HUDSON 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

MIKE NORRIS & FRIENDS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

GREG LYONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

CAT DADDY 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

MASON HENDERSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 4.22

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 4.23

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 4.24

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

HEATHER GILLIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

BANGERANG 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com