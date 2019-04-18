Calendar 4/18/19

THURSDAY 4.18
TRAIL WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
DISNEY ON ICE 10:30 a.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
BAPTIST HEALTH CARE: COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
THE INVISIBLES 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com
VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
TOAST OF THE COAST: HOOK AND COOK 5:30 p.m. $45 per person. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
HANDS-ON COOKING: SUSHI 101 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
CLEAN WATER PADDLE SERIES 6 p.m. Aloha Wine and Liquor, 649 Pensacola Beach Blvd. Paddle around Sabine Bay with environmental education to follow. healthygulf.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
THIRD THURSDAY INSPIRATIONS 7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
RUNGE STRINGS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. University of West Florida Music Hall, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
FRIDAY 4.19
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
EVER’MAN COOKS: SHOPPING AND COOKING WITH CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
EASTER EGG HUNT Noon-3 p.m. Ebonwood Community Center, 3511 W. Scott St.
TRANSIT 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com
WOMEN AT WAR 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com
GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. Theme is Earth Day. Live music and food trucks. Featured artist is Reese Foret. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
18TH ANNUAL CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Noon-10 p.m. Live music. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com
ALIENS EXIST FILM SCREENING 6 and 8:30 p.m. Free. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. openbookspcola.org
DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
FULL MOON MEDITATION AND RITUAL 6:30 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
THE MOLLY RINGWALDS 7-11 p.m. $20. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DISNEY ON ICE 7 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
TOM PETTY TRIBUTE: THE WILDFLOWERS 7 p.m. $15. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
CONQUERER OF DEATH EASTER MUSICAL 7 p.m. $15-$25. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. shininglightplayers.com
MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: ROMAN STREET 7-9 p.m. $25. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
ANTIGONE 7:30 p.m. Free. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
BLACK JACKET SYMPHONY: JOURNEY’S ESCAPE 8 p.m. $25-$35. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
SATURDAY 4.20
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
CRAWFISH FEST 5K 8 a.m. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere
PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8-$11. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 North Q Street. pensacolahumane.org
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Wayside Park/Graffiti Bridge, meet at Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.; and Bartram Park, 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com
EGGA-WAHOOZA 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. Pre-register children at pensacolachurch.org
BETHEL AME CHURCH ANNUAL SPRING EGG HUNT 10 a.m. Free. 511 Woodland Drive. bethelamepensacola.org
LEAPS 10 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 Garden St. everman.org
EARTH DAY FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. Live music, activities. Seville Square.
CIVIL WAR ENCAMPMENT IN ACTION 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Arcadia Mill homestead, 4755 Anna Simpson Road. historicpensacola.org
FLORIDA’S FLORA: NATURE TOUR OF ARCADIA MILL 10:30 a.m. $2-$4 admission for kids. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane. historicpensacola.org
LUNAR LUAU 11 a.m.-10 p.m. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. margaritavillehotel.com
FRUHLINGSFEST 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
PENSACOLA HISTORIC PRESERVATION SOCIETY LUNCHEON 11:30 a.m. Trivia and facts about the movie Ben-Hur. O’Charley’s, 6233 N. Davis Highway. Make your reservation by calling 477-3294.
18TH ANNUAL CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Noon-10 p.m. Live music. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com
SPRING CLEAN YOUR BODY NATURALLY Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
TRANSIT 1 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com
DISNEY ON ICE 2 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
WOMEN AT WAR 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com
APRIL SLOW RIDE 5 p.m. From the Ground Up Community Garden., 501 N. Hayne St. facebook.com/bikepensacola
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
DISNEY ON ICE 6 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
DON’T JUDGE ME STORYTELLING SHOW 6:30-9 p.m. Bon Beans Organic Coffee, Tea, and Juice, 875 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 3.
CITY OF JEWELS: MANIPURA SOUND THERAPY 6:30 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
CONQUERER OF DEATH EASTER MUSICAL 7 p.m. $15-$25. The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. shininglightplayers.co
NOT QUITE FAB BEATLES SHOW 7 p.m. $10. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
BIG LO WITH PAID IN AMERIKKKA 7 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
ANTIGONE 7:30 p.m. Free. University of West Florida Mainstage Theatre, 11000 University Parkway. uwf.edu/cfpa
SHORT ATTENTION SPAN THEATRE 7:30 p.m. $14-$20. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
KILLER QUEEN: THE PREMIER TRIBUTE TO QUEEN 7:30 p.m. $32.50-$92.50. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
SUNDAY 4.21
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant
EASTER BRUNCH & DINNER 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox. skopelosatnewworld.com
EASTER BRUNCH AT HILTON PENSACOLA BEACH 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
ANNUAL EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA 9:30 a.m. Crafts and activities. Egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER EASTER BRUNCH 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
EASTER EXTRAVAGANZA BRUNCH AND WINE BUFFET 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The Union Public House, 309 S. Reus St. unionpensacola.com
EASTER AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch); 5:30-10 p.m. (dinner). Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. Make reservations by calling 469-9898. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
EASTER AT THE FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (brunch); 3 p.m.-until (dinner). Walk-in only, no reservations. The Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
EASTER AT FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Five Sister’s Blues Café, 621 W. Belmont St. Reservations for parties of six or more can be made at 912-4856. greatsouthernrestaurants.com
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
18TH ANNUAL CRAWFISH FESTIVAL Noon-10 p.m. Live music. Bamboo Willie’s, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. bamboowillies.com
DISNEY ON ICE 2 p.m. $23 and up. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 5:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
MONDAY 4.22
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPERA UNIVERSITY: FROM CONCEPT TO STAGE 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona. pensacolaopera.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TUESDAY 4.23
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
SAIL WITH BLUE ANGELS 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Through April 24. $400 for two people plus $25 for each additional, up to six additional people. Gulf Breeze Sailing, 715 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org
WOMEN AT WAR 4 p.m. $7 (cash only). Pensacola Cinema Art, Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. (new location). pensacolacinemaart.com
TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
HANDS-ON COOKING: CAST IRON FILET MIGNON & BLACKENED SHRIMP 6-8 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
WSRE PUBLIC SQUARE SPEAKERS SERIES: CYNTHIA BARNETT 7 p.m. Free. Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org/speakers
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. The Legend Band. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
UWF SINGERS CONCERT 7:30 p.m. Free, but tickets required. First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St. uwf.edu/cfpa
WEDNESDAY 4.24
ALL ABOUT BLOOD SUGAR WITH FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH-ESCAMBIA COUNTY 11 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
VISITING ARTIST SERIES: PRINTING WITH CHARLOTTE MASON PRINT CO. 5:30-8 p.m. Saturday, April 20. $30 per person. 12 people max. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org
TAGGED STUDENT ART & DESIGN EXHIBITION On view through April 13. The Art Gallery at UWF, 11000 University Parkway. Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
CYBERPUNK On view through April 25. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY REPURPOSED ART SHOW On view through April 26. Pensacola State College Art Department, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/repurposed-art-show
SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENT JOSE MOLINA On view through April 27. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
PMA MEMBERS SHOW On view through April 28. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
WILD THINGS AND WILD PLACES On view through May 4. Photography from Paula Chmura and Michael Whitehead. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
AUBREY BEARDSLEY: On view through May 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com
DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.
———————————————————————————————————-
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 4.18
KEN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LINDSAY BEAVER 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TYLER LIVINGSTON AND THE ABSOLUTES 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 4.19
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
DAD PARTY 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THE BARONS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
BEN PARSONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
THE BLENDERS 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
ULTRA VIOLET 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN AND THE FAMILY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 4.20
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
TALLAHASSEE SMITH 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
ROBBIE PAYNTER AND SHE AND THE ITS 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
ULTRA VIOLET 3-7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
JONATHAN LONG 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
FRWY 98 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
HORESEHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
THE MODERN ELDORADOS 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
BEN LOFTIN AND THE FAMILY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAY WILLIAMS BAND 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 4.21
LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
RICK WILSON 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND BRANDON HUDSON 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
MIKE NORRIS & FRIENDS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
LEKTRIC MULLET 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
GREG LYONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
CAT DADDY 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
MASON HENDERSON 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 4.22
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.
CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 4.23
MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
WEDNESDAY 4.24
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
HEATHER GILLIS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
BANGERANG 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com