Winners & Losers 4/25/19

Winners

Todd Thomson

At their April board meeting, the Greater Pensacola Chamber Board of Directors voted to name Thomson president/CEO of the organization. Thomson replaces former Chamber President/CEO Clay Ingram, who was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to lead Volunteer Florida in January. Thomson joined the Greater Pensacola Chamber in February 2015 as its vice president of Public Affairs. Most recently, he has served as the chamber’s interim president/CEO since Ingram’s departure.

HBA Construction Trades Academy

The academy based at Pine Forest High School and sponsored by the Home Builders Association of West Florida built 10 picnic tables for the outreach program at the Epps Christian Center. The HBA’s Construction Trades Academy focuses on broad, transferable skills and stresses the understanding of all aspects of the building construction industry. Builders FirstSource donated the materials for the tables.

Pensacola Beach Elementary

The charter school was recently presented with a plaque commemorating its selection as a National Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps. Only four other elementary schools in Florida also received this designation. This marked the second National Blue Ribbon for PBES. The first was in 2007 during the Bush administration.

Losers

Mary Beth Jackson

The Florida Supreme Court unanimously ruled last week that Gov. Ron DeSantis acted within his authority when he suspended the Okaloosa County Superintendent of Schools. Jackson’s suspension was based, in part, on allegations that a teacher abused developmentally-challenged pre-kindergarten students at an elementary school during the 2015-2016 school year.

Judy Morehead

An Alabama circuit judge has sentenced the former CEO of the Navarre Beach Chamber of Commerce to five years in prison for her role in defrauding an elderly woman and another couple out of $300,000 to pay her own personal debts. Morehead was also ordered to pay $250,000 in restitution, according to the Alabama Securities Commission. Morehead served as the head of the chamber from October 2015 until her resignation in June 2017. Her indictment was revealed just days after her departure.

Escambia County Emergency Medical Service

Complaints and allegations continue to mount against the county-owned ambulance service that is currently under investigation by the state. Escambia County has written off $5.9 million in uncollected fees for the ambulance service, which is nearly three times the annual write-offs. According to county documents, the uncollected fees were from 12,760 accounts stretching back to 2005 and caused by a software glitch. Outgoing Acting County Administrator Amy Lovoy has brought in former County Public Safety Director Janice Kilgore to assess the entire Public Safety Department.