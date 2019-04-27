Calendar 4/25/19

THURSDAY 4.25
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Reunion Band. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org
TRANS ART EXPO -PRESENTED BY STRIVE 6-9 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox St. facebook.com/socialtransinitiative
MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FRENCH WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $92.87. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
CLEAN WATER PADDLE SERIES 6 p.m. Aloha Wine and Liquor, 649 Pensacola Beach Blvd. Paddle around Sabine Bay with environmental education to follow. healthygulf.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
OF MONTREAL 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
UWF JAZZ COMBO AND ENSEMBLE 7:30-9 p.m. Free.UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa
WOVEN IN 8 p.m. With Cookies and Cake, The Coefficients and Fly Bai$e. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola
FRIDAY 4.26
COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com
INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $6 daily admission, free admission for children 12 and under. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. fiestapensacola.org
GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
EVER’MAN COOKS: HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CROWN THE EMPIRE, WE CAME AS ROMANS 6 p.m. $22-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
WOMANHOOD IN LAVENDER 7-10 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019. $7. Belmont DeVilliers Cultural Center – Historic Bunny Club, 500 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/femfestpcola
SATURDAY 4.27
2019 DELUNA’S BEACH GAMES 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. pensacolasports.org/delunasbeachgames
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
MARINE CORPS LEAGUE VEHICLE & CYCLE SHOW 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Vehicle registration 8-11 a.m., cost is $20. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road.
BROGA 9-10 a.m. $10. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
U.S. FINALS 9 a.m. $18-$22 for one-day tickets. Cheer and dance. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 W. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
HEALTHY KIDS DAY AT YMCA 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Two locations: Bear Levin Studer Family Y, 165 E. Intendencia St.; Betty J. Pullum Y, 2379 Pawnee Drive. ymcanwfl.org
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere
SOUTHERN SELF STORAGE FUNDRAISING YARD SALE AND PET ADOPTION 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Southern Self Storage Pensacola, 9311 Pine Forest Road. southernselfstorage.com/self-storage-pensacola
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two locations: Park East, Pensacola Beach located off of Parking Lot H, 2.5 miles east of Casino Beach; and Pensacola Beach Dog Park East on FL-399. oceanhourfl.com
COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com
INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com
PAWS ON PALAFOX 10 a.m. 3K fun walk. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. pensacolahumane.org
BE MY NEIGHBOR DAY 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. More than 50 indoor and outdoor exhibitors/activities. Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org/neighbor
PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-11 p.m. $6 daily admission, free admission for children 12 and under. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. fiestapensacola.org
FLORIDA’S FLORA: NATURE TOUR OF ARCADIA MILL 10:30 a.m. $2-$4 admission for kids. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane. historicpensacola.org
GRILLIN IN THE BREEZE 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $10-$12 general admission, $35-$40 VIP. Free admission for children 10 and under. Shoreline Park, 800 Shoreline Drive. grillininthebreeze.com
BLUES & BAR-B-Q 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Historic St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 140 W. Government St.
NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2-4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CONCERT IN THE PARK: GYPSY SPARK BAND 4-6 p.m. Free concert with park admission ($4 for one person, $6 for up to eight people). Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheatre, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway.
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10-$20. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 850-503-1123. dancecraftstudios.com
LYSISTRATA: PRESENTED BY ARRANT KNAVERY 7-9 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019.$11.26. Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St. facebook.com/femfestpcola
CULTURES COOK: FLAVORS OF PUERTO RICO 7-9 p.m. $39 per person. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: CONCERTO FOR ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.co
BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SUNDAY 4.28
PENSACOLA TRIATHLON 6:15 a.m. Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St.
WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant
U.S. FINALS 8 a.m. $18-$22 for one-day tickets. Cheer and dance. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 W. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com
INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $6 daily admission, free admission for children 12 and under. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. fiestapensacola.org
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
BLUES & BAR-B-Q 1-6 p.m. Historic St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 140 W. Government St.
SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS 7 p.m. $30-$32. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SELF LOVE SUNDAY 7-10 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/femfestpcola
MONDAY 4.29
COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPERA UNIVERSITY: MOZART’S MAGIC 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Opera, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com
HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
TUESDAY 4.30
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org
HOMEMADE PASTA TUESDAY Noon. $10. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
MERRY EDWARDS WINE DINNER AT POT ROAST & PINOT 6 p.m. $89 per person. Pot Roast & Pinot, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com/winedinner
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX 7 p.m. $35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. John Hart Project. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
DAVE MATTHEWS BAND 8 p.m. $39.50-$95. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
WEDNESDAY 5.1
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com
—————————————————————————
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
2019 TROUBADOUR RELEASE AND READING 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY REPURPOSED ART SHOW RECEPTION AND AUCTION 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Pensacola State College Art Department, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/repurposed-art-show
OPEN STUDIO: PAPER FLOWER WREATHS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org
CYBERPUNK On view through April 25. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
HABITAT FOR HUMANITY REPURPOSED ART SHOW On view through April 26. Pensacola State College Art Department, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/repurposed-art-show
SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENT JOSE MOLINA On view through April 27. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
PMA MEMBERS SHOW On view through April 28. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ANN FRANTIC: SELECTED WORKS OF ANN ROBERTS MORLEY On view through April 28. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
WILD THINGS AND WILD PLACES On view through May 4. Photography from Paula Chmura and Michael Whitehead. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com
AUBREY BEARDSLEY: On view through May 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com
DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.
———————————————————————————————————-
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
Tuesdays
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 4.25
NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BEN PRESTAGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 4.26
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
DAD PARTY 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
REGGIE STARRETT 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.
LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
JOHN HOLLOWMAN 7-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive. Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
HIGH DEMAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 4.27
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
REGGIE STARRETT 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
BIG AL AND THE HEAVY WEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
MIKE MAGAZZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHE AND THE ITS 7-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive. Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
HIGH DEMAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 4.28
LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
HIPPIE JIM 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND BRANDON HUDSON 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive. Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
BISCUIT MILLER AND THE MIX 3 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
CROSSTOWN 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
CADILLAC ATTACK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 4.29
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.
BRYAN LEE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 4.30
TALLAHASSEE SMITH 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
BISCUIT MILLER AND THE MIX 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com
GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
WEDNESDAY 5.1
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.
MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com