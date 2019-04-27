Calendar 4/25/19

THURSDAY 4.25

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Reunion Band. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

TRANS ART EXPO -PRESENTED BY STRIVE 6-9 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox St. facebook.com/socialtransinitiative

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FRENCH WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $92.87. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CLEAN WATER PADDLE SERIES 6 p.m. Aloha Wine and Liquor, 649 Pensacola Beach Blvd. Paddle around Sabine Bay with environmental education to follow. healthygulf.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

OF MONTREAL 7 p.m. $20. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

UWF JAZZ COMBO AND ENSEMBLE 7:30-9 p.m. Free.UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, 11000 University Parkway, Bldg. 82. uwf.edu/cfpa

WOVEN IN 8 p.m. With Cookies and Cake, The Coefficients and Fly Bai$e. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

FRIDAY 4.26

COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com

INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-11 p.m. $6 daily admission, free admission for children 12 and under. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. fiestapensacola.org

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CROWN THE EMPIRE, WE CAME AS ROMANS 6 p.m. $22-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

WOMANHOOD IN LAVENDER 7-10 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019. $7. Belmont DeVilliers Cultural Center – Historic Bunny Club, 500 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/femfestpcola

SATURDAY 4.27

2019 DELUNA’S BEACH GAMES 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. pensacolasports.org/delunasbeachgames

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

MARINE CORPS LEAGUE VEHICLE & CYCLE SHOW 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Vehicle registration 8-11 a.m., cost is $20. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road.

BROGA 9-10 a.m. $10. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

U.S. FINALS 9 a.m. $18-$22 for one-day tickets. Cheer and dance. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 W. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

HEALTHY KIDS DAY AT YMCA 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. Two locations: Bear Levin Studer Family Y, 165 E. Intendencia St.; Betty J. Pullum Y, 2379 Pawnee Drive. ymcanwfl.org

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

SOUTHERN SELF STORAGE FUNDRAISING YARD SALE AND PET ADOPTION 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Southern Self Storage Pensacola, 9311 Pine Forest Road. southernselfstorage.com/self-storage-pensacola

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two locations: Park East, Pensacola Beach located off of Parking Lot H, 2.5 miles east of Casino Beach; and Pensacola Beach Dog Park East on FL-399. oceanhourfl.com

COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com

INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

PAWS ON PALAFOX 10 a.m. 3K fun walk. Plaza de Luna, S. Palafox. pensacolahumane.org

BE MY NEIGHBOR DAY 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. More than 50 indoor and outdoor exhibitors/activities. Jean and Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org/neighbor

PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-11 p.m. $6 daily admission, free admission for children 12 and under. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. fiestapensacola.org

FLORIDA’S FLORA: NATURE TOUR OF ARCADIA MILL 10:30 a.m. $2-$4 admission for kids. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane. historicpensacola.org

GRILLIN IN THE BREEZE 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. $10-$12 general admission, $35-$40 VIP. Free admission for children 10 and under. Shoreline Park, 800 Shoreline Drive. grillininthebreeze.com

BLUES & BAR-B-Q 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Historic St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 140 W. Government St.

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2-4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

CONCERT IN THE PARK: GYPSY SPARK BAND 4-6 p.m. Free concert with park admission ($4 for one person, $6 for up to eight people). Big Lagoon State Park Amphitheatre, 12301 Gulf Beach Highway.

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10-$20. One-hour workshop followed by a mix of swing, country and ballroom music. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. 850-503-1123. dancecraftstudios.com

LYSISTRATA: PRESENTED BY ARRANT KNAVERY 7-9 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019.$11.26. Pensacola Opera, 75 S. Tarragona St. facebook.com/femfestpcola

CULTURES COOK: FLAVORS OF PUERTO RICO 7-9 p.m. $39 per person. Pensacola Cooks, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA PRESENTS: CONCERTO FOR ORCHESTRA 7:30 p.m. $23 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.co

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SUNDAY 4.28

PENSACOLA TRIATHLON 6:15 a.m. Maritime Park, 301 W. Main St.

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant

U.S. FINALS 8 a.m. $18-$22 for one-day tickets. Cheer and dance. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 W. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com

INTERSTATE MULLET TOSS AND GULF COAST’S GREATEST BEACH PARTY 10 a.m. Flora-Bama Lounge, Package and Oyster Bar, 17401 Perdido Key Drive. florabama.com

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

PENSACOLA CRAWFISH FESTIVAL 11 a.m.-5 p.m. $6 daily admission, free admission for children 12 and under. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. fiestapensacola.org

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

BLUES & BAR-B-Q 1-6 p.m. Historic St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 140 W. Government St.

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS 7 p.m. $30-$32. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

SELF LOVE SUNDAY 7-10 p.m. Part of FemFest 2019. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/femfestpcola

MONDAY 4.29

COLUMBUS SHIP REPLICAS: NINA AND PINTA 9 a.m.-6 p.m. $6.50-$8.50, free for children 4 and under. Perdido Key Oyster Bar Restaurant & Marina, 13700 River Road. thenina.com

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPERA UNIVERSITY: MOZART’S MAGIC 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Opera, 75 Tarragona St. pensacolaopera.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com



TUESDAY 4.30

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

HOMEMADE PASTA TUESDAY Noon. $10. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

MERRY EDWARDS WINE DINNER AT POT ROAST & PINOT 6 p.m. $89 per person. Pot Roast & Pinot, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com/winedinner

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

SCOTT BRADLEE’S POSTMODERN JUKEBOX 7 p.m. $35. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. John Hart Project. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

DAVE MATTHEWS BAND 8 p.m. $39.50-$95. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com

WEDNESDAY 5.1

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. BILOXI SHUCKERS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

2019 TROUBADOUR RELEASE AND READING 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 25. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY REPURPOSED ART SHOW RECEPTION AND AUCTION 5-8 p.m. Friday, April 26. Pensacola State College Art Department, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/repurposed-art-show

OPEN STUDIO: PAPER FLOWER WREATHS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org

CYBERPUNK On view through April 25. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY REPURPOSED ART SHOW On view through April 26. Pensacola State College Art Department, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolahabitat.org/repurposed-art-show

SPOTLIGHT ON ART: UWF SCHOLARSHIP AWARD RECIPIENT JOSE MOLINA On view through April 27. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com

PMA MEMBERS SHOW On view through April 28. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ANN FRANTIC: SELECTED WORKS OF ANN ROBERTS MORLEY On view through April 28. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WILD THINGS AND WILD PLACES On view through May 4. Photography from Paula Chmura and Michael Whitehead. Quayside Gallery, 17 E. Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

AUBREY BEARDSLEY: On view through May 5. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July 2019. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 4.25

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BEN PRESTAGE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JAMES ADKINS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



FRIDAY 4.26

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

DAD PARTY 5 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PAXTON NORRIS BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

REGGIE STARRETT 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

JOHN HOLLOWMAN 7-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive. Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

HIGH DEMAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 4.27

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

REGGIE STARRETT 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

BIG AL AND THE HEAVY WEIGHTS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

MIKE MAGAZZINNE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHE AND THE ITS 7-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive. Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

HIGH DEMAND 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

THE RED FIELD 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JOHN HART PROJECT 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 4.28

LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

HIPPIE JIM 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND BRANDON HUDSON 12 p.m.-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive. Unit B. redfishbluefishpensacolabeach.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

BISCUIT MILLER AND THE MIX 3 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

CROSSTOWN 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CADILLAC ATTACK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

ALEXA BURROUGHS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com



MONDAY 4.29

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

BRYAN LEE 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 4.30

TALLAHASSEE SMITH 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BISCUIT MILLER AND THE MIX 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

NICK ANDREWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 5.1

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

TYLER MAC BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com