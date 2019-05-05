So Fresh & So Spring

—15 Things To Do Before Spring Is Over—

In case you haven’t noticed, we are currently in the midst of pretty perfect spring on the Gulf Coast, and all of us at Inweekly are trying our best to make the most of it. Of course, our desk jobs keep getting the way, but our goal is to keep sneaking in park lunches and patio happy hours every chance we get for at least the next month or so.

To help you get on our level spring fever-wise, we’ve put together a handy to-do list that encourages you enjoy the great outdoors while it’s still enjoyable. July will be here before we know it after all.

•Plant some flowers

or at least buy a new plant

•Take the ferry to the beach

cruisepb.com

•Go on a walk

and take your pup if you have one

•Take in an early season baseball game

bluewahoos.com

•Have a mid-week picnic

our suggestion—Plaza Ferdinand with snacks from Arepas Latin Street Cuisine

arepacuisine.com

•Visit a farmers market

and buy some seasonal fruits and veggies

•Ride a bike

maybe at the May Slow Ride

bikepensacola.org

•Try an old fashioned soda at Old City Market

facebook.com/oldcitymarketinc

•Open the windows

in your house and/or the car

•Dine al fresco

•And drink too

preferably something frozen and delicious, but with a paper straw, of course

•Read a book

because you know there’s a glare on your phone screen anyway

•”LeaP into Fitness”

at one of the free, public courts at the Community Maritime Park, Legion Field or Bayview Park

cityofpensacola.com

•Enjoy Bands on the Beach

visitpensacolabeach.com

•And a Movie Under the Stars

fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com