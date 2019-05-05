So Fresh & So Spring

—15 Things To Do Before Spring Is Over—
In case you haven’t noticed, we are currently in the midst of pretty perfect spring on the Gulf Coast, and all of us at Inweekly are trying our best to make the most of it. Of course, our desk jobs keep getting the way, but our goal is to keep sneaking in park lunches and patio happy hours every chance we get for at least the next month or so.
To help you get on our level spring fever-wise, we’ve put together a handy to-do list that encourages you enjoy the great outdoors while it’s still enjoyable. July will be here before we know it after all.
•Plant some flowers
or at least buy a new plant
•Take the ferry to the beach
cruisepb.com
•Go on a walk
and take your pup if you have one
•Take in an early season baseball game
bluewahoos.com
•Have a mid-week picnic
our suggestion—Plaza Ferdinand with snacks from Arepas Latin Street Cuisine
arepacuisine.com
•Visit a farmers market
and buy some seasonal fruits and veggies
•Ride a bike
maybe at the May Slow Ride
bikepensacola.org
•Try an old fashioned soda at Old City Market
facebook.com/oldcitymarketinc
•Open the windows
in your house and/or the car
•Dine al fresco
•And drink too
preferably something frozen and delicious, but with a paper straw, of course
•Read a book
because you know there’s a glare on your phone screen anyway
•”LeaP into Fitness”
at one of the free, public courts at the Community Maritime Park, Legion Field or Bayview Park
cityofpensacola.com
•Enjoy Bands on the Beach
visitpensacolabeach.com
•And a Movie Under the Stars
fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com