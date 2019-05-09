Winners & Losers 5/9/19

Winners

Jeff Weeks

The University of West Florida received a $50,000 gift from UWF alumnus Jeff Weeks to establish the William J. “Bill” Weeks Endowment Scholarship in honor of his father. The scholarship is reserved for first-generation college students majoring in fine arts, performing arts or communications within the College of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities.

Gorham Partington & Jordan Stein

The International Baccalaureate students at Pensacola High School partnered to raise $20,000 to support efforts to improve early education outcomes in Escambia County as part of their Community, Activity and Service (CAS) project.

Baptist Health Care Foundation

Its sixth annual Casino Royale gala raised nearly $250,000. Proceeds from the annual black-tie, invitation-only event will be used to purchase a new large bore 16-slice CT scanner for Baptist Hospital, which will allow for a more detailed diagnostic image to aid in cancer diagnosis and radiation treatment planning for patients.

Gulf Breeze Rotary

As a result of the record number of funds raised with the Gumbo Cook-Off event, the club awarded nine scholarships to Gulf Breeze students for their academic performance, financial need, leadership and community involvement. Scholarship recipients included Sarah Davis, Mathaya Hill, Liam Knight, Aundrea Lancaster, Kade Nelson, Brendon Perez, Cali Wilson, Spencer Wirth and Noah Zalar. The Rotary Club of Gulf Breeze has awarded 195 student scholarships totaling $805,000 since 1986.

Losers

Mike Hill

The District 1 Florida House representative is the biggest loser of the 2019 session, going 0-9. He proposed nine bills on such topics as abortion restrictions, a reversal of the gun reform passed after the Parkland shooting, preservation of Civil War monuments and restrictions on sex education materials in public schools. Seven of his bills were indefinitely postponed and withdrawn from consideration, including an appropriation request for parking and roadwork at Pensacola State College. The gun bill was withdrawn without ever being introduced. His tobacco products bill was reported unfavorable by Government Operations & Technology Appropriations Subcommittee. And he still hasn’t delivered President Donald Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star to Pensacola.

Scott Israel

The Florida Supreme Court last week unanimously rejected an appeal by the ousted Broward County sheriff, ruling Gov. Ron DeSantis acted within his authority when he suspended the law enforcement official. The governor issued the suspension shortly after taking office in January, accusing the sheriff of “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” related to two mass shootings in Broward County, including the February 2018 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Israel has also appealed his suspension to the Florida Senate, which has the authority to reinstate or remove elected officials, but that appeal was put on hold while the court system was deliberating the issue. The 2019 Legislative session concluded without a decision on Israel’s appeal.