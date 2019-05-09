Pensacola, Florida
Thursday May 9th 2019

Ready, Set, Summer!

According to the good ol’ Farmer’s Almanac, summer doesn’t technically start until June 21 this year. But we all know that’s way too late around here. Not only will school be out for almost a month by then, but lots of cool “summer” events—like Fiesta and the Waterboyz Annual Art Show—will already have come and gone.

So we decided to go ahead, push things up and let summer officially commence next weekend with the biggest beach party of the year—Hangout Fest 2019.

And because nothing says “fresh season” like a calendar of fresh events, here’s a round-up of this summer’s best local happenings.

—Festivals & Annual Events—

Hangout Fest
May 17-19
hangoutmusicfest.com

Pensacola Red Dress Run
May 17-19
survivorh3.com

Let’s Chalk About It
May 25
letschalkaboutitpensacola.com

70th Annual Fiesta Celebration
May 29-June 7
fiestaoffiveflags.org

6th Annual Fish House Craft Beer Fest
June 15
fishhousepensacola.com

Pensacola Beach Air Show
July 13
newsairshow.com

Seville Quarter’s Running of the Bulls 2019
July 20
pensabulls.com

—Live Music—

Bands on the Beach
Every Tuesday through Oct. 29
visitpensacolabeach.com

Blues on the Bay
May 26, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18
facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

PSO’s Music For Families
May 18
pensacolasymphony.com

The Drums
May 20
vinylmusichall.com

Thomas Rhett
May 25 and 26
alwharf.com

Art Garfunkel
May 28
pensacolasaenger.com

Flow Tribe
June 7
vinylmusichall.com

Live on Mars: A Tribute to David Bowie
June 16
pensacolasaenger.com

Citizen Cope
June 20
vinylmusichall.com

The Molly Ringwalds
July 3
sevillequarter.com

Built To Spill
July 16
vinylmusichall.com

Zach Deputy
July 25
vinylmusichall.com

Widespread Panic
Aug. 31
pensacolabaycenter.com

—Arts & Culture—

39 Steps
Shows Now-May 12, Murder Mystery Dinner event May 10
pensacolalittletheatre.com

Mirror Mirror Exhibition
Now-June 6
artelgallery.org

Broadway In Pensacola: Cruel Intentions
May 14
pensacolasaenger.com

Worn In / Worn Out Exhibition
May 17-Aug. 16
pensacolamuseum.org

Venus In Fur
May 17-25
pensacolalittletheatre.com

Gallery Night
May 17, June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16
gallerynightpensacola.org

Improvable Cause Happy Hour
May 22
pensacolalittletheatre.com

Hill-Kelly Movies in the Park Series
May 24, June 7, June 21, July 19 and Aug. 9
facebook.com/playpcolaparks

Waterboyz Annual Art Show
May 25
waterboyz.com

Improvable Cause June Show
June 1
pensacolalittletheatre.com

The Giver
June 7-9
pensacolalittletheatre.com

Happiness is…
June 11-July 25
artelgallery.org

Sister Act
June 14-30
pensacolalittletheatre.com

Once Upon A Shoe
July 20-28
pensacolalittletheatre.com

Mamma Mia!
Aug 2-18
pensacolalittletheatre.com

Keep it Movin’
July 30-Sept. 5
artelgallery.org

