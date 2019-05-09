Ready, Set, Summer!

According to the good ol’ Farmer’s Almanac, summer doesn’t technically start until June 21 this year. But we all know that’s way too late around here. Not only will school be out for almost a month by then, but lots of cool “summer” events—like Fiesta and the Waterboyz Annual Art Show—will already have come and gone.

So we decided to go ahead, push things up and let summer officially commence next weekend with the biggest beach party of the year—Hangout Fest 2019.

And because nothing says “fresh season” like a calendar of fresh events, here’s a round-up of this summer’s best local happenings.

—Festivals & Annual Events—

Hangout Fest

May 17-19

hangoutmusicfest.com

Pensacola Red Dress Run

May 17-19

survivorh3.com

Let’s Chalk About It

May 25

letschalkaboutitpensacola.com

70th Annual Fiesta Celebration

May 29-June 7

fiestaoffiveflags.org

6th Annual Fish House Craft Beer Fest

June 15

fishhousepensacola.com

Pensacola Beach Air Show

July 13

newsairshow.com

Seville Quarter’s Running of the Bulls 2019

July 20

pensabulls.com

—Live Music—

Bands on the Beach

Every Tuesday through Oct. 29

visitpensacolabeach.com

Blues on the Bay

May 26, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18

facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola

PSO’s Music For Families

May 18

pensacolasymphony.com

The Drums

May 20

vinylmusichall.com

Thomas Rhett

May 25 and 26

alwharf.com

Art Garfunkel

May 28

pensacolasaenger.com

Flow Tribe

June 7

vinylmusichall.com

Live on Mars: A Tribute to David Bowie

June 16

pensacolasaenger.com

Citizen Cope

June 20

vinylmusichall.com

The Molly Ringwalds

July 3

sevillequarter.com

Built To Spill

July 16

vinylmusichall.com

Zach Deputy

July 25

vinylmusichall.com

Widespread Panic

Aug. 31

pensacolabaycenter.com

—Arts & Culture—

39 Steps

Shows Now-May 12, Murder Mystery Dinner event May 10

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Mirror Mirror Exhibition

Now-June 6

artelgallery.org

Broadway In Pensacola: Cruel Intentions

May 14

pensacolasaenger.com

Worn In / Worn Out Exhibition

May 17-Aug. 16

pensacolamuseum.org

Venus In Fur

May 17-25

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Gallery Night

May 17, June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16

gallerynightpensacola.org

Improvable Cause Happy Hour

May 22

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Hill-Kelly Movies in the Park Series

May 24, June 7, June 21, July 19 and Aug. 9

facebook.com/playpcolaparks

Waterboyz Annual Art Show

May 25

waterboyz.com

Improvable Cause June Show

June 1

pensacolalittletheatre.com

The Giver

June 7-9

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Happiness is…

June 11-July 25

artelgallery.org

Sister Act

June 14-30

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Once Upon A Shoe

July 20-28

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Mamma Mia!

Aug 2-18

pensacolalittletheatre.com

Keep it Movin’

July 30-Sept. 5

artelgallery.org