Ready, Set, Summer!

According to the good ol’ Farmer’s Almanac, summer doesn’t technically start until June 21 this year. But we all know that’s way too late around here. Not only will school be out for almost a month by then, but lots of cool “summer” events—like Fiesta and the Waterboyz Annual Art Show—will already have come and gone.
So we decided to go ahead, push things up and let summer officially commence next weekend with the biggest beach party of the year—Hangout Fest 2019.
And because nothing says “fresh season” like a calendar of fresh events, here’s a round-up of this summer’s best local happenings.
—Festivals & Annual Events—
Hangout Fest
May 17-19
hangoutmusicfest.com
Pensacola Red Dress Run
May 17-19
survivorh3.com
Let’s Chalk About It
May 25
letschalkaboutitpensacola.com
70th Annual Fiesta Celebration
May 29-June 7
fiestaoffiveflags.org
6th Annual Fish House Craft Beer Fest
June 15
fishhousepensacola.com
Pensacola Beach Air Show
July 13
newsairshow.com
Seville Quarter’s Running of the Bulls 2019
July 20
pensabulls.com
—Live Music—
Bands on the Beach
Every Tuesday through Oct. 29
visitpensacolabeach.com
Blues on the Bay
May 26, June 9, June 23, July 7, July 21, July 28, Aug. 11 and Aug. 18
facebook.com/bluesonthebaypensacola
PSO’s Music For Families
May 18
pensacolasymphony.com
The Drums
May 20
vinylmusichall.com
Thomas Rhett
May 25 and 26
alwharf.com
Art Garfunkel
May 28
pensacolasaenger.com
Flow Tribe
June 7
vinylmusichall.com
Live on Mars: A Tribute to David Bowie
June 16
pensacolasaenger.com
Citizen Cope
June 20
vinylmusichall.com
The Molly Ringwalds
July 3
sevillequarter.com
Built To Spill
July 16
vinylmusichall.com
Zach Deputy
July 25
vinylmusichall.com
Widespread Panic
Aug. 31
pensacolabaycenter.com
—Arts & Culture—
39 Steps
Shows Now-May 12, Murder Mystery Dinner event May 10
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Mirror Mirror Exhibition
Now-June 6
artelgallery.org
Broadway In Pensacola: Cruel Intentions
May 14
pensacolasaenger.com
Worn In / Worn Out Exhibition
May 17-Aug. 16
pensacolamuseum.org
Venus In Fur
May 17-25
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Gallery Night
May 17, June 21, July 19 and Aug. 16
gallerynightpensacola.org
Improvable Cause Happy Hour
May 22
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Hill-Kelly Movies in the Park Series
May 24, June 7, June 21, July 19 and Aug. 9
facebook.com/playpcolaparks
Waterboyz Annual Art Show
May 25
waterboyz.com
Improvable Cause June Show
June 1
pensacolalittletheatre.com
The Giver
June 7-9
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Happiness is…
June 11-July 25
artelgallery.org
Sister Act
June 14-30
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Once Upon A Shoe
July 20-28
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Mamma Mia!
Aug 2-18
pensacolalittletheatre.com
Keep it Movin’
July 30-Sept. 5
artelgallery.org