Calendar 5/9/19

THURSDAY 5.9

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

KYLE PETTY CHARITY RIDE 5:45 p.m. (estimated time of arrival). Holiday Inn Resort, 14 Via De Luna Drive. Ride will depart for Tampa at 7 a.m. on May 10. kylepettycharityride.com

CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Cross Town Band. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

HANDS-ON COOKING: FILET MIGNON & BLACKENED SHRIMP 6 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

CLEAN WATER PADDLE SERIES 6 p.m. Aloha Wine and Liquor, 649 Pensacola Beach Blvd. Paddle around Sabine Bay, with environmental education to follow. healthygulf.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

GULF BREEZE HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS: MATILDA THE MUSICAL 7 p.m. $14-$34. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

THE 39 STEPS 7:30 p.m. $16. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

LITTLE WINGS/AUSTIN LEONARD JONES/KENT STANTON/STIJL 8 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

RUSS LIQUID, BELLS & ROBES 8 p.m.-2 a.m. $10-$15. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

FRIDAY 5.10

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVERMAN COOKS: 30-MINUTE MEALS WITH BACKYARD THE BOHEMIAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BLUE ANCHOR BELLES 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W De Soto St.

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT COCKTAIL CLUB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

39 STEPS MURDER MYSTERY DINNER 5:30 p.m. $75. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: COMPASSIONATE CUISINE 6-7:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

GULF BREEZE HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS: MATILDA THE MUSICAL 7 p.m. $14-$34. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MUSIC UNDER THE STARS: NIKKI TALLEY 7-9 p.m. $10-$12. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

THE 39 STEPS 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

RODNEY ATKINS 8 p.m. $25-$75. Flounder’s Chowder House, 800 Quietwater Beach Road. flounderschowderhouse.com

AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com

MIKE DILLON AND THE MALLETMEN WITH BROOKS HUBBERT 9 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

SATURDAY 5.11

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two locations: Wayside Park/Graffiti Bridge at the Pensacola Visitor Center, 1401 E. Gregory St. and Bartram Park on 211 Bayfront Parkway. oceanhourfl.com

BROGA 9 a.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

CHARITY KICKBALL TOURNAMENT 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $200 for kickball team registration. Bayview Memorial Park, 3351 Scenic Highway.

REIMAGINE SPRING 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Free activities for kids, food and clothing giveaway, HIV and hepatitis C testing. Ascend Play Park, 3000 Old Chemstrand Road.

FLORIDA’S FLORA: NATURE TOUR OF ARCADIA MILL 10:30 a.m. $2-$4 admission for kids. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane. historicpensacola.org

FIESTA CHILDREN’S TREASURE HUNT 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Bayview Park, 2001 E. Lloyd St. fiestapensacola.org

PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY KITTEN SHOWER Noon-4 p.m. 5 N. Q St. Visit pensacolahumane.org for donation wish list.

COASTAL SUNRISE ANIMAL HOSPITAL GRAND OPENING AND PET ADOPTION 1-3 p.m. Coastal Sunrise Animal Hospital, 6209 N. 9th Ave.

NATURAL HEALING/CANCER STUDY 2-4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

MAY SLOW RIDE 5:30 p.m. Dalyrymple Sallis Architecture, 503 E. Government St. facebook.com/bikepensacola

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

3RD ANNUAL HOMEBREWING CRAFT BEER TASTING 6 p.m. $30-$35. St. Paul’s Catholic Church, 3131 Hyde Park Road. pensacolaknightsbeerfest.com

SUNSET WAVES: A LOWER CHAKRAS MEDITATION 6:30-7:30 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

UNDER THE LIGHTS: A FARM TO TABLE EVENT 7-9 p.m. $125. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

DANCE PARTY 7 p.m.-midnight. $10 workshop, $10 party. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

PENSACOLA CHORAL SOCIETY PRESENTS: MOTHER’S DAY BOUQUET 7:30 p.m. Free. First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St.

THE 39 STEPS 7:30 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

PENSACOLA CHILDREN’S CHORUS PRESENTS: SHOWTIME 7:30 p.m. $25-$41. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

WHITE TIE ROCK ENSEMBLE: THE LEGACY OF BRITISH ROCK 8 p.m. $28-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

BIG DEAL BURLESQUE 8 p.m. $12-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

THE WAYMORES, ED ADAMS AND CITY SQUIRREL COUNTRY NUTS 9 p.m. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

SUNDAY 5.12

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH BUFFET 10 a.m.-3 p.m. $18.95. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

MOTHER’S DAY AT POT ROAST AND PINOT 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (brunch) and 3-10 p.m. (dinner). Pot Roast and Pinot, 11-B S. Palafox. potroastpinot.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT SEVILLE QUARTER 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. $12.95-$28.95. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MOTHER’S DAY AT FISH HOUSE 11 a.m.-3 p.m. (brunch) 3-until (dinner). Fish House, 600 S. Barracks St. Walk-ins only. fishhousepensacola.com

MOTHER’S DAY AT JACKSON’S STEAKHOUSE 11 a.m.-2 p.m. (brunch) 5:30-10 p.m. (dinner). Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S, Palafox. jacksonssteakhouse.com

MOTHER’S DAY BRUNCH AT FIVE SISTERS BLUES CAFÉ 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 621 W. Belmont St. fivesistersbluescafe.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

THE WAYMORES 2 p.m. Pensacola Bay Brewery, 225 Zaragoza St. pbbrew.com

THE 39 STEPS 3 p.m. $31. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MONDAY 5.13

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

EARTH ETHICS 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

THE SLEEPING SERPENT: MEDITATION AND TOUCH 6-7 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

VEGAN COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $25 Tempeh tacos and frozen key lime cheesecake. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. eotlcafe.com

THEME TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

THE MAINE 7 p.m. $25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 5.14

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

SACRED HEART HOSPITAL MISSION IN MOTION 9-11:30 a.m. Heart-health screenings will measure blood pressure, blood sugar and total cholesterol and can detect anemia for people ages 50 and up. Gull Point Community Center, 7000 Spanish Trail.

SAIL WITH THE BLUE ANGELS 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $400 for two people, plus $25 per additional person. Five-hour private charter. Gulf Breeze Sailing, 715 Pensacola Beach Blvd. gulfbreezesailing.com/blue-angels-cruise

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

GARDENING ON THE GULF COAST 1-2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

HANDS-ON COOKING: SUSHI 101 6 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Deception. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

CRUEL INTENTIONS THE MUSICAL 7:30 p.m. $58 and up. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

WEDNESDAY 5.15

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

COOKING WITH CHEF IRV MILLER: SIMPLY SPRING 5 and 7:30 p.m. $45 per person. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 400 S. Palafox. jacksonssteakhouse.com

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

FIELD OF DREAMS SCREENING 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

OPEN STUDIO: PAINTED ROCK PHOTO HOLDERS 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11. $6, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

INSIDE OUT: THE PEOPLE’S ART PROJECT At Jefferson St. and Main St. pensacolamuseum.org

ART BY DIANE BRIM AND KATHY BREAZEALE On view through May 12. Luna Fine Art Gallery, Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via de Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

DOCUFLORIDA II On view through May 17. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

FLORA: PAINTINGS BY HANNAH AVIEL FLYNN RECEPTION On view through June 30. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

VALERIE GEORGE: WELCOME TO MY PARTY On view through Aug. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.orgGALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

FEMALE IMPERSONATOR SHOWS 1 a.m., 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Suite 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 5.9

TALLAHASSEE SMITH 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SKYLINE KINGS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

SOUTHERN BREEZE 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THE GOOD LOOKINGS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley Courtyard, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 5.10

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

BOREALIS REX AND DASH RIP ROCK 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

CODY COLLINS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

HONEY DAZE 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive. Unit B.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

PLATINUM PREMIER 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ULTRA VIOLET 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE GOOD LOOKINGS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NOBIUS 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 5.11

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

CAT DADDY AND SHE AND THE ITS 12 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B.

CODY COLLINS 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

BOREALIS REX AND DASH RIP ROCK 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

COLM KELLY 6 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

ULTRA VIOLET 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

THE GOOD LOOKINGS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NOBIUS 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 5.12

LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

TALLAHASSEE SMITH 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND JAY MOODY 12 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B.

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

BEAUSOLEIL AVEC MICHAEL DOUCET 3 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

PLATINUM PREMIER 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAY MOODY 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B.

JOEY COLLINS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 5.13

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

GREG LYONS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

BEAUSOLEIL AVEC MICHAEL DOUCET 3 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 5.14

MIKE MAGAZZINE 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DAVE MEADOWS 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 5.15

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

TALLAHASSEE SMITH 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JOHN RIPLEY 6-9 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

THE FLAVORS 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com