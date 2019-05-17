Hangout Fest ’19: Girls To The Front

This year’s Hangout Fest lineup features some female heavy-hitters—like Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Alison Wonderland.

But these aren’t the only women’s sets you don’t want to miss. Check out these 10 females who are also set to rock the beach this weekend.

1. ELLA MAI

Ella Mai is the definition of a hitmaker. No doubt you’ve heard at least one of the R&B queen’s many hits circulating the radio—“Trip,” “Boo’d Up” and “Shot Clock.” And feel free to judge the English singer-songwriter’s self-titled album by its cover. The pale pink fur coat and striped pants she wears are sartorial signs of the coolness ahead.

9-9:45 p.m. Sunday, Boom Boom Tent

2. JADE BIRD

If Jade Bird isn’t the songbird of your subconscious, no one is. The folk rock-leaning singer laments, “You’re not the first one to leave me and you won’t be the last/It just doesn’t heave me like it did in the past,” in her heart-wrenching track “17.” She covers many a genre in her self-titled debut album, each peeling back a new layer of emotion, or sass, with it.

4-4:45 p.m. Saturday, BMI Mermaid Stage

3. KING PRINCESS

Her moniker is as punchy as her 2018 pop hit “Pussy is God.” A Brooklyn-based vocalist, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer, King Princess, turned down a record deal at age 11 to finish school, according to her bio. She was the product of a musical family, spending much of her childhood tinkering on the vintage Neve board in her father’s Brooklyn studio and learning instrumentation along the way.

4-5 p.m. Sunday, Pandora Surf Stage

4. BISHOP BRIGGS

Bishop Briggs is certifiably cool on an international level. The indie pop singer-songwriter was born to Scottish parents, raised in Japan and Hong Kong and then immersed in American pop culture while attending college in Hollywood. Don’t expect this sultry songstress to hold back in her lyrics. Her prized jewel “Baby” sounds urban and cultured in every version.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday, Hangout Stage

5. CRAY

She isn’t crazy. But she is crazy talented. The Los Angeles-based singer, producer and DJ’s name is Cheney Ray, (aka CRAY). Her 2019 release, “Love Cemetery,” is as dark and seductive as her deep vocals. If the title doesn’t give it away, the catchy track has dark undertones for days.

2:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, 5:45-6:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:45-3:30 p.m. Sunday, Monster Energy Beach Club

6. CHIKA

Chika is a fast-spitting, politically-charged hip-hop artist from Montgomery, Ala. Her clever rhymes are not only absurdly cool but also observant and revealing. For an added layer of badassery, Jane Oranika, (aka Chika), is known for the “Ego Challenge”—which is an internet trend that inspired people to express their love for their flaws by rapping or singing over Beyonce’s “Ego.”

6:45-7:20 p.m. Friday, BMI Mermaid Stage

7. RAVYN LENAE

Chicago singer-songwriter Ravyn Lenae taps into electronic, R&B and hip-hop in her 2018 EP “Crush.” The music video for the track “4 Leaf Clover” featuring Steve Lacy is worth a watch … or 10. If you aren’t living for the vintage sleepover montage, then you need to revisit your childhood and up your slumber party game.

1:15-2 p.m. Saturday, Boom Boom Tent

8. ELLEY DUHÉ

Elley Duhé will mesmerize you in the first five seconds of her passionate electronic pop song “Savior.” All seven songs on her 2018 EP “Dragon Mentality” have the same internationally-inspired sound—even more interesting considering her roots aren’t far from Hangout Fest. She grew up shuttling the 45 minutes between the small coastal towns of Vancleave, Miss., and Dauphin Island, Ala.

Noon-12:45 p.m. Sunday, Hangout Stage

9. RACHEL TORRO

If this San Francisco DJ isn’t on your radar yet, she should be. Torro is starting to make a name for herself in the SF house music scene. Her minimalistic techno vibes will undoubtedly create a chill beach atmosphere listeners won’t want to miss.

12:45-1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Monster Energy Beach Club

10. ELOHIM

Calling all electronic music lovers. Elohim’s cheery pop anthem “Half Love” is the answer to your prayers. The L.A.-based electronic alternative artist says, “Don’t half love me,” and we can’t help but think that’s not a request; it’s a demand. Love her all the way or don’t love her at all.

3:30-4:15 p.m. Sunday, Boom Boom Tent