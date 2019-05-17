Hangout Fest ’19: Pump Up the Volume

Once again, the Volume One crew is heading to Hangout Fest, so make sure you find them and get a festive ‘do upgrade.

With the help of stylists from Salon San Carlos (also Pensacola locals) and Melrose & McQueen out of Atlanta, they’ll be serving up fresh “festival hair” all weekend long. They’ll be doing all kinds of braids, plus spray on color and glitter roots, with some flower power thrown in for good measure.

Make sure you follow them on Instagram for more details and looks from the weekend—@volumeonesalon.