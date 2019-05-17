Hangout Fest ’19

The third weekend of May is finally here, which means it’s time for the biggest beach party of the year—Hangout Fest.

And we know we say this every year, but this lineup really might be the best yet.

Travis Scott. Vampire Weekend. Cardi freaking B.

Seriously. We still can’t believe we get to see all these superstars in one weekend. Just make sure you remember that last part. Hangout Fest is a full-on three-day weekend. Three really long, really hot days. So make sure you pace yourself and stay hydrated. Think marathon, not sprint, people.

To help you plan for the weekend, we’ve once again put together a jam-packed guide—complete with artist interviews, must-see picks and packing tips. So read up and get ready to fest with the best of them. We’ll see you in Gulf Shores.

Local Hangs with The Lumineers

Easy Like “Sunday” Mornings—An Interview with Easy Life

The Science Behind Superorganism

Dream On, Dreamer Boy

Honky Tonkin’ On the Beach with The Red Clay Strays

Girls To The Front

Pump Up the Volume

Hangout Smarter Not Harder

Let’s Hangout

Pack It In