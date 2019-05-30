Calendar 5/30/19

THURSDAY 5.30

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

KEEP PENSACOLA BEAUTIFUL VOLUNTEER APPRECIATION PARTY 6-8 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

CHRISTOPHER’S CONCERTS 6-8 p.m. Free. Dr. Breeze. St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church, 3200 N. 12th Ave. scpen.org

HANDS-ON COOKING: GRILLED LOCAL SEAFOOD 6 p.m. $64.50. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

LATIN DANCE CLASSES 6:30-9 p.m. $10. Salsa, Bachata, Cha Cha and more. Professional dance instruction for all skill levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

STORIES UNDER THE STARS: GROW 7-9 p.m. Free. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

PLAZA SUITE BY NEIL SIMON 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

FRIDAY 5.31

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT COCKTAIL LAB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: HEALTHY FRENCH COOKING WITH CHRISTINE SALOME 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

DATE NIGHT DANCE CLASSES 6:30-8 p.m. $8. Learn several romantic ballroom dance styles in unique group classes. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

25th ANNIVERSARY SCREENING OF THE CROW 7 p.m. Free. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox vinylmusichall.com

GRAND FIESTA PARADE 7 p.m. Parade begins at Garden Street and will travel east down Palafox. fiestapensacola.org

PLAZA SUITE BY NEIL SIMON 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

SATURDAY 6.1

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Naval Live Oaks National Seashore, 1801 Gulf Breeze Parkway; and Bob Sikes Fishing Bridge (south end), 400 Pensacola Beach Blvd. Meet at Grand Marlin. oceanhourfl.com

BROGA 9 a.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

FIESTA PRAYER SERVICE 10 a.m. Free. First United Methodist Church, 6 E. Wright St. fiestaoffiveflags.com

HISTORIC PENSACOLA OPEN HOUSE 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free. Historic Pensacola, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

FIESTA BOAT PARADE 1 p.m. Free. Pensacola Bay, Boats depart from mouth of Bayou Chico. fiestaoffiveflags.com

DELUNA LANDING CEREMONY 3 p.m. Free. Quietwater Boardwalk, 400 Quietwater Beach Road. fiestaoffiveflags.com

SISTERS OF SOL YOGA 4:30 p.m. Every Saturday through June 29. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

BLUE WAHOOS VS. MISSISSIPPI BRAVES 6:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

DON’T JUDGE ME STORYTELLING SHOW 6:30-9 p.m. Free. Bon Beans Organic Coffee, Tea, and Juice, 875 E. Nine Mile Road, Ste. 3.

WINEHOUSED – AMY WINEHOUSE CELEBRATION 7 p.m. $22-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

PLAZA SUITE BY NEIL SIMON 7:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE 10:30 p.m. $11. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUNDAY 6.2

WAKE UP HIKE 7 a.m. Meet at Bay Bluffs Park, Scenic Highway at Summit Ave., for a brisk one- to two-hour walk with brunch to follow at an area restaurant

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

BRUNCH. BUBBLES. BOOKS. 11 a.m. Potluck and discussion of “Inheritance” by Dani Shapiro. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. beawildlemon.com

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

FIVE FLAGS DANCE ACADEMY PRESENTS: WHEN I GROW UP 1 and 5:30 p.m. $15-$20. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 1:05 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

PLAZA SUITE BY NEIL SIMON 2:30 p.m. $15. Panhandle Community Theatre, 4646 Woodbine Road. panhandlecommunitytheatre.com

SWING DANCE CLASSES 4-7 p.m. $10. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

MICKEY AVALON AND DIRTY NASTY 7 p.m. $20-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

CRUNK WITCH/COOKIES & CAKE 8-11 p.m. $5. chizuko, 506 W. Belmont St. facebook.com/chizukopensacola

MONDAY 6.3

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

MARGIE SHORTT DANCE STUDIO: HAPPILY EVER AFTER 7 p.m. $18-$38. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

HIP-HOP & CONTEMPORARY DANCE CLASSES 8-9 p.m. $5. Learn amazing moves from professional instructors. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

TUESDAY 6.4

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PENSACOLA EARLY CHURCHES 9 a.m. Free. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St. visitpensacola.com

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

NATIONAL CHEESE DAY LUNCH AND LEARN 12 p.m. $30. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. So Gourmet, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

COUNTRY DANCE CLASSES 6:30 p.m. $10. Country two-step, East Coast swing, competition choreography and more. No partner required. World championship dance instruction for all skill levels. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. I’magene. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

WEDNESDAY 6.5

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. Free. National Naval Aviation Museum, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. navalaviationmuseum.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

BOTTLE RELEASE: DRY AS SHELL BRUT IPA 4-10 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SWING DANCE CLASSES AND PARTY 6:30-10 p.m. $10 lesson, $5 party. Professional West Coast swing instruction for all levels followed by fun and friendly social dancing on the best wood dance floor in the area. No partner required. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola Blvd. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

JAWS 7 p.m. $5 (cash only). The Rex Theatre, 18 N. Palafox. pensacolacinemaart.com

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: FERRIS BUELLER’S DAY OFF 7:15 p.m. Free. From the Ground Up Community Garden, 501 N. Hayne St. fromthegroundupgardenpensacola.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

FREE DANCE LESSONS 8-8:30 p.m. Free. Beginner West Coast swing dance lesson. DanceCraft, 8618 Pensacola S. Blvd. dancecraftfl.com

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

DRAG YOUR HEELS 6 p.m. Thursday, May 30. Drag show, craft beer, art prints and more. The event is presented in conjunction with PMA’s “Worn In/Worn Out” exhibition. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

EXPOSURE RECEPTION AT LUNA FINE ART GALLERY 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 31. Free. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

OPENING RECEPTION LGBT COMMUNITY ART SHOW 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Shirley’s Café and Bakery, 1521 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/shirleyscafepensacola

Current Exhibits

FIRST CITY ART SHOW On view through June 2. Quayside Art Gallery 17 East Zaragoza St. quaysidegallery.com

2ND ANNUAL JURIED ART SHOW AT 1060 On view through June 21. First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. firstcityart.org

BEAUTY IN USE: CELEBRATING JAPANESE CULTURAL TRADITIONS On view through June 27. Lamar Studio Switzer Center, Pensacola State College, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu

FLORA: PAINTINGS BY HANNAH AVIEL FLYNN On view through June 30. Open Books, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/openbooksbookstore

LGBT COMMUNITY ART SHOW On view through June 30. Shirley’s Café and Bakery, 1521 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/shirleyscafepensacola

PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

VALERIE GEORGE: WELCOME TO MY PARTY On view through Aug. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

WORN IN/WORN OUT On view through Aug. 16. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

EXPOSURE On view through Oct. 4. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

———————————————————————————————————-



Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LATIN DANCING 10 p.m. Top of the Town, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

THEMED TRIVIA NIGHT 7 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 5.30

ELI LEVIN 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MIKEY B3 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

BILLY HOWELL 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

NICK ANDREWS 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

AV CLUB 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 5.31

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 12 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

MIKEY B3 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

THREE BEAN SOUP 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St.

LIVE MUSIC 6-9 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

HONEY DAZE 7-11 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B.

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

LIVE MUSIC 7:30 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CROSSTOWN 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

UNDER PRESSURE 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

ADAM HOLT BAND 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

YEAH, PROBABLY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SHAZAM 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 6.1

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

JON PUZAN AND NICK ANDREWS 12 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B.

LIVE MUSIC 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

CLASSIC JUNE 2-4 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JIM ANDREWS 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 6.2

LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND ROBBIE PAYTNER 12 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via de Luna Drive, Unit B.

LIVE MUSIC 12-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

MICHAEL DOUSSAN BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

OPEN JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 5 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CAROL PLUNK 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

DAD PARTY 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 6.3

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Ln.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

JAZZ JAM 6:30-9 p.m. $10-$12. Free for high school and college students with ID and military in uniform. The Vineyard, 1010 N. 12th Ave. jazzpensacola.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 8 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam with Cat Daddy at Lili Marlene’s. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 6.4

MICHAEL DOUSSAN BAND 3 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

DOUG AND JIMMY’S MUSICAL CHAIR 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 6.5

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

CHAUNCY CRANDALL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar and Grill, 21 Via de Luna Drive. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com