Winners & Losers 6/6/19

Winners

Zenani D. Johnson

The Florida Student Association elected University of West Florida Student Body President Johnson to serve as chair for the 2019-20 academic year. The FSA represents more than 300,000 students in the State University System. As chair, Johnson will serve as the student representative and a voting member of the Florida State University System’s Board of Governors. She is the first female African-American student body president elected at UWF. Johnson founded the Emergency Housing Assistance program that aids students who face homelessness, impending risk of homelessness, fleeing emergency situations or financial need of housing assistance.

Autism Pensacola

The Able Trust has awarded Autism Pensacola a $42,000 grant to support its Autism Works for the Community program. The grant supported the hiring of Chloe V. Diehl as the Autism Pensacola Inc. Workforce Development Specialist. Autism Pensacola is currently accepting individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) into the Autism Works for the Community program. Autism Pensacola’s goal for this grant is to find successful employment for 20 individuals by the end of the grant year.

Navy Federal Credit Union

The International Customer Management Institute has announced that Navy Federal Credit Union is the winner of its “Best Contact Center Culture” award, which recognizes exceptional contact centers and those with the strongest leadership and dedication to the industry. The award criteria centered around measuring and communicating employee engagement, providing a culture that enhances the customer experience and evidence that the culture has positively impacted recruiting and retention.

Losers

John Rose

The Tennessee Republican Congressman last Thursday blocked a federal disaster relief package that has been long-awaited by Florida officials and residents of the hurricane-ravaged Panhandle. It was a third time a Republican objected to the $19.1 billion package being approved by unanimous consent while Congress was on recess. The bipartisan bill has been approved by the U.S. Senate, and Sen. Rick Scott wanted to tout it as part of his Pensacola visit on May 28, but it had already been blocked twice.

University High

Kriya Naidu, the top-ranked student at the east Orange school, was not allowed to give her three-minute commencement speech that a focused mostly on Naidu’s parents’ experiences as immigrants from South Africa, touching on the challenges they and other immigrants face as newcomers to the country. An administrator called her mother a few hours before the graduation ceremony to say her daughter would not be allowed to deliver her speech because she did not record it ahead of time as requested. Instead, Naidu gave her speech on YouTube from her bedroom.

ECSD Reading Gap

The Spring 2019 FSA English Language Arts Grade 3 Assessment State Report was released yesterday, and it revealed the Escambia County School District’s difficulty in teaching its economically disadvantaged students. The schools in the higher income neighborhoods had the largest percentages of students scoring a Level 3 or higher. The west side and inner-city schools struggled, and 10 schools scored less than 40 percent.