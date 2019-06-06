News of the Weird 6/6/19

By the Editors at Andrews McMeel

Holy Action Hero! Bill Gibson of Burtonsville, Maryland, drives an iconic vehicle: a custom-built 1966 replica of the Batmobile, complete with rocket launchers, jet flames and a bat phone, worth $175,000. So he wasn’t about to stand by and let a criminal escape on May 15, when a hit-and-run driver smashed into his prized car on Route 28 in Silver Spring. “I don’t know what the guy was thinking,” Gibson told Fox5. “He must have been going about 60 … and just slammed into the right rear corner.” When the driver failed to pull over, Gibson dialed 911 and gave chase, eventually pulling into a church parking lot, where the driver agreed to give Gibson his insurance information without getting the police involved. Gibson estimates repairs will cost around $7,000.

Lame Manuel Muniz, 35, of Amsterdam, New York, didn’t fool officers of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department with his attempt to avoid the lines at the DMV. Muniz was charged on May 20 with driving an unregistered vehicle after officers quickly identified Muniz’s handwritten inspection sticker as a fake, made out of red construction paper and including a handmade bar code and January 2020 expiration date, WRGB reported. “We appreciate people who take some initiative,” the department posted on its Facebook page, “however this will not work as your vehicle inspection sticker, NICE TRY!”

The Litigious Society Jim and Jen (who asked that their last names be withheld) of Ontario, Canada, decided in 2011 they would be done having children after their twins were born that year. Jen’s doctor was supposed to perform a tubal ligation after delivering the babies, but 10 months later, she found herself pregnant again. “I was floored,” she told CTV News. “I couldn’t imagine having a newborn again.” But in February 2013, their fourth child was born, and later that year, Jen and Jim sued their hospital and doctors for $800,000 for wrongful pregnancy. The case is expected to go to trial in spring 2020. It’s “not that we don’t love her. … She is everything and more, but it still doesn’t mitigate the fact that there are pragmatic costs to raising a child,” Jen said. The hospital investigated and uncovered a chain of miscommunication regarding the tubal ligation—compounded by not letting Jen know the procedure had not been done. “If a man got a woman pregnant, he would have to pay child support, right?” said Jim. Lawyers for the doctors deny that Jen and Jim have suffered any damages.

Bright Idea Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were led on a chase late on May 26 after a reckless driver nearly hit a patrol car. Ignoring signs and warnings about a bridge out ahead, the driver tried to jump the bridge “Dukes of Hazzard” style, reported WXIN, but when he came to the end of the pavement, his car hit the exposed beams of the bridge and skidded to a stop. The driver got away, but police apprehended a passenger, who informed them the driver had one leg and had left his prosthetic leg behind in the car. Police said they were confident they’ll track him down soon.

Fashion Statement You either love ‘em or hate ‘em, but if you’re going to be mocked for your fashion sense, Crocs’ newest style doubles your chances. Developed as part of a collaboration with Japanese streetwear company Beams, the new Crocs sport tiny fanny packs attached to the ankle straps, reported CBS News. The $53 shoes come in teal and purple, and the miniature backpacks are big enough for keys, a credit card and a few dollars—along with what’s left of your dignity.

Florida Natasha Ethel Bagley, 42, was arrested on May 28 in connection with an April 2 incident at a Miami Burger King, according to WTVJ. The arrest report stated that Bagley and 27-year-old Genesis Peguero demanded free french fries in the restaurant’s drive-thru. When a restaurant employee refused their request, they parked the car and entered the store, where Peguero hopped over the counter and, with her hands in her pockets suggesting she had a gun, demanded all the contents of the cash register. After the manager tried to call police, Peguero punched her in the face, the report said, and Bagley piled on to further assault the woman. The two then drove away after destroying two registers on their way out. Bagley was held without bond; Peguero remains at large.

Ewwwww! Students in a “Global Gourmet” class at Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio, may have taken things a bit too far on May 16 when they allegedly served crepes laced with urine and semen to teachers who were judging a cooking competition. WBNS reported that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office learned of a video circulating among students purported to show the prank being cooked up and opened an investigation, including lab testing of the food. Charges could include felony assault. Brad Koffel, an attorney representing one of the suspects, cautioned that “we don’t know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone’s food. … (It) easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video.”

