Voodoo Music + Arts Experience 2019

Voodoo Music + Arts Experience is returning to City Park in New Orleans this October for three days of music, food and art and you’re going to want to be there.

Headliners for this year’s fest include Guns N’ Roses, Post Malone and Beck. Bassnectar, Brandi Carlile, The National, REZZ, Zhu, Young the Giant, Interpol and Sheck Wes will also be joining the ritual this year.

See the full lineup here.

3-Day General Admission, GA+, LOA VIP and Platinum Tickets went on sale this morning—so you can officially snag yours here and start making plans to attend.

And make sure you stay tuned to Inweekly, because we’ll be doing a giveaway in partnership with Voodoo soon.