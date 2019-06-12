Winners & Losers 6/13/19

Winners

Kevin Mair

Mair has been named executive director of Cardiology Consultants, an affiliate of the Baptist Heart & Vascular Institute. He earned his bachelors degree from Temple University in Philadelphia and his Master of Business Administration with a health care concentration from George Washington University. He is a certified medical practice executive of the American College of Medical Practice Executives. Mair is also a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

2019 Senior Chill Out

The 2019 Senior Chill Out, held in partnership with WEAR ABC 3 and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores, allowed Council on Aging of West Florida to receive a record number of donations. The one-day drive enables the Council on Aging to assist the more than 400 senior adults who have contacted the agency and currently have inadequate air conditioning and related health complications. Five Lowe’s locations across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties accepted donations totaling 348 ACs, 463 fans and $20,674, beating last year’s record of 269 ACs, 286 fans and $14,500.

Pen Air Federal Credit Union

Pen Air last month presented a gift of $100,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Florida in partnership of the BBBS 30th Anniversary Campaign. BBBS has named their community-based program “Pen Air Community Mentoring” in appreciation of the gift. The funds will go toward furthering the mission of BBBS, which is to provide children facing adversity with strong and enduring one-to-one relationships that change their lives for the better.

Losers

Governor’s Staff

In a matter of 24 hours, Gov. Ron DeSantis was hit with a wave of staff members who were “voluntarily terminated,” including Justin Caporale, the administration’s external affairs director, and Amanda Emmons, DeSantis’ director of scheduling, along with three other staffers—Jacob Okone, Amanda Pinto and Robert Wilson. The shake-up surprised some considering how effective the DeSantis administration had been during the 2019 Legislative Session.

Teen Vaping

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is concerned over the rise of electronic cigarettes among high schoolers. According to Tobacco Free Florida, “in 2018, about 25 percent of Florida high school students reported current use of electronic vaping—a 58 percent increase compared to 2017. Meanwhile, only about 4 percent of adults in Florida were using e-cigarettes.” Attorney General Moody is traveling the state to hear from parents, teachers and law enforcement about the growing use of e-cigarettes among Florida youth.

Santa Rosa Honeymooners

Newlyweds Mr. and Mrs. Fuit were arrested last weekend, along with four of their wedding guests, for allegedly breaking into the former Munson Elementary School. All six suspects were charged with burglary, criminal mischief and theft and booked into the honeymoon suite of the Santa Rosa Jail. According to the arrest reports, all five men are U.S. Marines. The caretaker got the tag numbers of the two vehicles used by the wedding party. The newlyweds were arrested in the parking lot of a Pic-N-Sav on Stewart Street. The others were stopped at the Milton Fire Department on Stewart Street. Only in Santa Rosa County.