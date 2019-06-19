Winners & Losers 6/20/19

Winners

Robert Bender

Florida Counties Foundation presented District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender with the Certified County Commissioner designation following completion of a comprehensive study program developed by the foundation. Commissioner Bender received the designation with 16 other county commissioners during an awards ceremony held at the Florida Association of Counties Annual Conference.

Burn Beautiful

The Asia Samson-led Pensacola slam team recently went to Fayetteville, NC, to compete at the Southern Fried Regional Poetry Slam against 31 other teams consisting of 200 poets. This was the first time Pensacola has sent a team to compete since 2005. Burn Beautiful took home the third place win just behind Slammagedon Baltimore and Dallas Poetry Slam.

Professional Fire Fighters Unions

During the 2019 MDA Fill the Boot campaign, the Pensacola Professional Fire Fighters Local #707 took to the streets and continued a 65-year tradition of giving strength to the MDA community. After hearing the total amount raised, Escambia Fire Department Local #4131 asked to be a part of this amazing cause and added funds to increase the grand total to $12,300.

Visit Pensacola

During National Travel and Tourism Week last month, Visit Pensacola assembled and donated 1,500 Pensacola Experience Summer Bags to underserved middle school students enrolled in the Manna Packs for Kids program during its annual Tourism Gives Back Day. Items in the bags included hygiene products, attraction tickets, meal vouchers, snacks, reading materials and at-home activities.

Losers

Governor’s Office

Someone botched Governor Ron DeSantis’ proclamation commemorating the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 dead. The original document did not make reference to the Hispanic or LGBTQ communities. Within hours, the governor’s office released a corrected proclamation containing the following:–“WHEREAS, the State of Florida will not tolerate hatred toward the LGBTQ and Hispanic communities and we will stand boldly with Orlando and the Central Florida community against terrorism and hate.”

James Calkins

The husband of Maria Calkins, legislative assistant for State Representative Mike Hill (R-North Escambia), protested what he claimed to be Hill’s exclusion from the signing ceremony of SB 168 in Okaloosa County. The white man said it was particularly shameful because Hill was the “first black Republican representative.” The irony is Hill doesn’t refer to himself by his race. On “Morning Joe” in 2013, Hill said, “I’m not an African-American. I’m an American.” The state lawmaker has repeated that statement over the years.

Bryan Lober

Republican Brevard County commissioner last week went after Stacey Patel, chair of the Brevard Democratic Executive Committee, on the Facebook page “The Political Voice of Brevard County.” Lober wrote, “I’m not typically a big abortion proponent, but in Patel’s case, I might just be willing to look the other way as I can only imagine what a scourge on humanity (and on our economy) her offspring would prove to be…” Sounds vaguely familiar.