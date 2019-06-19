Summer Guide ’19: Music

—Festival Feeling—
Forget that Friday feeling; get in the festival feeling. Summer 2019 still has these festivals in store if you’re looking to get out of town and enjoy some live music while you’re at it.
Summerfest
June 26-30, July 2-7, Milwaukee
Headliners: Bon Iver, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Megadeth, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Schoolboy Q
Details: summerfest.com
Essence Festival
July 5-7, New Orleans
Headliners: Michelle Obama (speaking, not singing, of course) Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, NAS
Details: festival.essence.com
Forecastle Festival
July 12-14, Louisville
Headliners: The Killers, Portugal. The Man, Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avett Brothers, Maggie Rogers
Details: forecastlefest.com
Pitchfork Music Festival
July 19-21, Chicago
Headliners: HAIM, Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Belle & Sebastian, Robyn
Details: pitchforkmusicfestival.com
Mo Pop
July 27-28, Detroit
Headliners: Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, Lizzo
Details: mopopfestival.com
Lollapalooza
Aug. 1-4, Chicago
Headliners: Ariana Grande, The Strokes, The Chainsmokers, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala
Details: lollapalooza.com
Satchmo Summer Fest
Aug. 2-4, New Orleans
Headliners: Lineup TBA June 27
Details: satchmosummerfest.org
Outside Lands
Aug. 9-11, San Francisco
Headliners: Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Flume, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne
Details: sfoutsidelands.com
Woodstock 50
Aug. 16-18, Watkins Glen, New York
Headliners: The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey
Details: woodstock.com
Bumbershoot
Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Seattle
Headliners: The Lumineers, Tyler, the Creator, Rezz, Louis the Child, H.E.R.
Details: bumbershoot.com
Made in America
Aug. 31–Sept. 1, Philadelphia
Headliners: Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo
Details: madeinamericafest.com
—Tour de Music—
Because nothing says summer like expensive tickets, expensive merch and a few ridiculously expensive concert beers, here’s a round-up of where your favorite bands and pop stars are playing nearby over the next few months.
Billie Eilish
Dates: Now-Nov. 17
Closest Stop: June 23 in Atlanta
Built to Spill
Dates: June 21-Nov. 22
Closest Stop: July 16 in Pensacola
The Rolling Stones
Dates: June 19-Aug. 21
Closest Stop: July 14 in New Orleans
Luke Bryan
Dates: June 21-Jan. 25
Closest Stop: July 19-20 in Orange Beach
Jennifer Lopez
Dates: Now-July 27
Closest Stop: July 22 in Atlanta
John Mayer
Dates: Now-Oct. 18
Closest Stop: Aug. 11 in Atlanta
The Raconteurs
Dates: April 16-Oct. 18
Closest Stop: Aug. 21-22 in Atlanta
Queen and Adam Lambert
Dates: July 10-Aug. 23
Closest Stop: Aug. 20 in New Orleans
Jason Isbell
Dates: Now-Jan. 10
Closest Stop: Aug. 23 in Auburn
Vampire Weekend
Dates: June 16-Nov. 19
Closest Stop: Aug. 25 in St. Augustine
Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon
Dates: July 11-Aug. 30
Closest Stop: Aug. 27 in Birmingham
Lord Huron
Dates: June 29-Oct. 10
Closest Stop: Sept. 15 in New Orleans
Kacey Musgraves
Dates: June 23-March 21
Closest Stop: Sept. 27 in New Orleans
Jenny Lewis
Dates: Now-Nov. 3
Closet Stop: Oct. 7 in Mobile
—Record Raid— This is the summer of indie rock. Sure, Taylor Swift has an album coming. But so do The Black Keys, Of Monsters and Men, Whitney and a bunch of the bands that already fill your playlists (and a few new ones and collaborations that should).
June 28
The Black Keys “Let’s Rock”
The Appleseed Cast “The Fleeting Light of Impermanence”
Chase Atlantic “Phases”
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib “Bandana”
July 5
The Soft Cavalry (Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Steve Clarke) “The Soft Cavalry”
July 12
Bleached “Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?”
Girlfriend Material (a project featuring Tokyo Police Club’s Graham Wright, Josh Hook & Hollerado’s Jake Boyd) “Cool Car”
Purple Mountains (Silver Jews’ David Berman project) “Purple Mountains”
Ed Sheeran “No. 6 Collaborations Project”
July 19
Generationals “Reader As Detective”
Davina and The Vagabonds “Sugar Drops”
HUNNY “Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.”
July 26
Of Monsters and Men “Fever Dream”
Soundgarden “Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den”
Violent Femmes “Hotel Last Resort”
Aug. 2
Ty Segall “First Taste”
The Rocket Summer “Sweet Shivers”
Aug. 9
Electric Youth “Memory Emotion”
Marika Hackman “Any Human Friend”
Aug. 16
Sleater-Kinney “The Center Won’t Hold”
Ride “This Is Not a Safe Place”
Shura “forevher”
Aug. 23
Taylor Swift “Lover”
Raphael Saadiq “Jimmy Lee”
Aug. 30
The Futureheads “Powers”
Whitney “Forever Turned Around”
Tool TBA