Summer Guide ’19: Music

—Festival Feeling—

Forget that Friday feeling; get in the festival feeling. Summer 2019 still has these festivals in store if you’re looking to get out of town and enjoy some live music while you’re at it.

Summerfest

June 26-30, July 2-7, Milwaukee

Headliners: Bon Iver, Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, Lionel Richie, Jennifer Lopez, Megadeth, The Killers, Billie Eilish, Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg and Schoolboy Q

Details: summerfest.com

Essence Festival

July 5-7, New Orleans

Headliners: Michelle Obama (speaking, not singing, of course) Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, NAS

Details: festival.essence.com

Forecastle Festival

July 12-14, Louisville

Headliners: The Killers, Portugal. The Man, Anderson. Paak & The Free Nationals, The Avett Brothers, Maggie Rogers

Details: forecastlefest.com

Pitchfork Music Festival

July 19-21, Chicago

Headliners: HAIM, Mavis Staples, Pusha T, Belle & Sebastian, Robyn

Details: pitchforkmusicfestival.com

Mo Pop

July 27-28, Detroit

Headliners: Tame Impala, Vampire Weekend, Ella Mai, Kali Uchis, Lizzo

Details: mopopfestival.com

Lollapalooza

Aug. 1-4, Chicago

Headliners: Ariana Grande, The Strokes, The Chainsmokers, Childish Gambino, Tame Impala

Details: lollapalooza.com

Satchmo Summer Fest

Aug. 2-4, New Orleans

Headliners: Lineup TBA June 27

Details: satchmosummerfest.org

Outside Lands

Aug. 9-11, San Francisco

Headliners: Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Flume, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne

Details: sfoutsidelands.com

Woodstock 50

Aug. 16-18, Watkins Glen, New York

Headliners: The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Dead & Company, Chance the Rapper, Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey

Details: woodstock.com

Bumbershoot

Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Seattle

Headliners: The Lumineers, Tyler, the Creator, Rezz, Louis the Child, H.E.R.

Details: bumbershoot.com

Made in America

Aug. 31–Sept. 1, Philadelphia

Headliners: Travis Scott, Cardi B, Lizzo

Details: madeinamericafest.com

—Tour de Music—

Because nothing says summer like expensive tickets, expensive merch and a few ridiculously expensive concert beers, here’s a round-up of where your favorite bands and pop stars are playing nearby over the next few months.

Billie Eilish

Dates: Now-Nov. 17

Closest Stop: June 23 in Atlanta

Built to Spill

Dates: June 21-Nov. 22

Closest Stop: July 16 in Pensacola

The Rolling Stones

Dates: June 19-Aug. 21

Closest Stop: July 14 in New Orleans

Luke Bryan

Dates: June 21-Jan. 25

Closest Stop: July 19-20 in Orange Beach

Jennifer Lopez

Dates: Now-July 27

Closest Stop: July 22 in Atlanta

John Mayer

Dates: Now-Oct. 18

Closest Stop: Aug. 11 in Atlanta

The Raconteurs

Dates: April 16-Oct. 18

Closest Stop: Aug. 21-22 in Atlanta

Queen and Adam Lambert

Dates: July 10-Aug. 23

Closest Stop: Aug. 20 in New Orleans

Jason Isbell

Dates: Now-Jan. 10

Closest Stop: Aug. 23 in Auburn

Vampire Weekend

Dates: June 16-Nov. 19

Closest Stop: Aug. 25 in St. Augustine

Beck with Cage the Elephant and Spoon

Dates: July 11-Aug. 30

Closest Stop: Aug. 27 in Birmingham

Lord Huron

Dates: June 29-Oct. 10

Closest Stop: Sept. 15 in New Orleans

Kacey Musgraves

Dates: June 23-March 21

Closest Stop: Sept. 27 in New Orleans

Jenny Lewis

Dates: Now-Nov. 3

Closet Stop: Oct. 7 in Mobile

—Record Raid— This is the summer of indie rock. Sure, Taylor Swift has an album coming. But so do The Black Keys, Of Monsters and Men, Whitney and a bunch of the bands that already fill your playlists (and a few new ones and collaborations that should).

June 28

The Black Keys “Let’s Rock”

The Appleseed Cast “The Fleeting Light of Impermanence”

Chase Atlantic “Phases”

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib “Bandana”

July 5

The Soft Cavalry (Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Steve Clarke) “The Soft Cavalry”

July 12

Bleached “Don’t You Think You’ve Had Enough?”

Girlfriend Material (a project featuring Tokyo Police Club’s Graham Wright, Josh Hook & Hollerado’s Jake Boyd) “Cool Car”

Purple Mountains (Silver Jews’ David Berman project) “Purple Mountains”

Ed Sheeran “No. 6 Collaborations Project”

July 19

Generationals “Reader As Detective”

Davina and The Vagabonds “Sugar Drops”

HUNNY “Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes. Yes.”

July 26

Of Monsters and Men “Fever Dream”

Soundgarden “Soundgarden: Live From The Artists Den”

Violent Femmes “Hotel Last Resort”

Aug. 2

Ty Segall “First Taste”

The Rocket Summer “Sweet Shivers”

Aug. 9

Electric Youth “Memory Emotion”

Marika Hackman “Any Human Friend”

Aug. 16

Sleater-Kinney “The Center Won’t Hold”

Ride “This Is Not a Safe Place”

Shura “forevher”

Aug. 23

Taylor Swift “Lover”

Raphael Saadiq “Jimmy Lee”

Aug. 30

The Futureheads “Powers”

Whitney “Forever Turned Around”

Tool TBA