Summer Guide ’19: Good Reads

Normal People

By Sally Rooney

Everyone is reading it, so it must be good, right? Actually, this novel is one case where a “bandwagon book” is worth all the hype. In it, Sally Rooney explores an on-again/off-again romance, but in way more in-depth and relatable way than we typically get in books or movies.

More Than Enough: Claiming Space for Who You Are (No Matter What They Say)

By Elaine Welteroth

Remember when the internet was shocked by the “wokeness” of Teen Vogue a few years ago? You can thank Elaine Welteroth for pretty much all of that. She was not only the youngest editor-in-chief at Teen Vogue, but she was also only the second African-American to hold that title in the Conde Nast company. Since leaving the magazine in 2018, she has been making a name for herself in other mediums, like TV. In her part-memoir, part-manifesto, Welteroth unpacks a lot—including lessons on race, gender and how to be a change maker.

Mostly Dead Things

By Kristen Arnett

This debut novel has found its way onto just about every “must read” list, and we totally get why. It’s set in a swampy Florida town and follows the journey of a daughter who’s forced to run her family’s taxidermy shop after her father commits suicide.

City of Girls

By Elizabeth Gilbert

The author of “Eat, Pray, Love” is back with another novel about a woman finding her voice, this time set in the theater scene of 1940s New York.

Searching for Sylvie Lee: A Novel

By Jean Kwok

This anticipated new novel follows two sisters and their mother—a Chinese immigrant family. When the older sister, Sylvie, vanishes, the family must face some long-held secrets in order to get to uncover clues and find her. And, if it matters, it’s a Today Show Book Club pick.

This Is Not A T-Shirt: A Brand, a Culture, a Community—a Life in Streetwear

By Bobby Hundreds

Release Date: June 25

Before there was Instagram or Reddit, streetwear designer Bobby Hundreds was creating a brand that expanded beyond clothing to include a print magazine, eyewear and footwear. In his book, Hundreds shares stories from his formative years while giving a history lesson on the streetwear culture.

Voices from Chernobyl (2019 edition)

By Svetlana Alexievich and translated by Keith Gessen

Release Date: July 1

“Voices from Chernobyl” provided much of the source material for the hit HBO mini-series that explores the Ukrainian nuclear power plant tragedy, and a new paperback version will soon be in bookstores. Journalist Svetlana Alexievich interviewed hundreds of people for the book, which was originally released in 1997, and she even won a Nobel Prize in Literature for her work.

The Nickel Boys: A Novel

By Colson Whitehead

Release Date: July 16

In his follow-up novel to the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Underground Railroad,” Colson Whitehead takes another time period from U.S. history to task—the Civil Rights era. The story follows two boys sent to a reform school in Tallahassee with unpleasant conditions, to say the least. The scary part is that the novel is based on a real story of a reform school in Florida that operated for 111 years.