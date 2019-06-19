Summer Guide ’19: Poolside Podcasts

Whether you’re road tripping to a fun destination or just chilling out, maxing, relaxing all cool, you’ll probably want some entertainment coming through your speakers. But we vote you throw a few of these new podcasts on in between your summer mixes. Because it’s always cool to learn something new, right?

Adulting

Michelle Buteau (you loved her in “Always Be My Maybe”) and Jordan Carlos try to answer some of life’s harder questions (and sometimes the more silly ones, too) on this WYNC show. Guest stars include Phoebe Robinson, Jim Gaffigan and Wyatt Cenac to name a few.

Anthem: Homunculus

This serialized podcast musical follows the story of a broke artist as he launches an app to crowdfund his brain tumor treatment. The podcast was written by and stars John Cameron Mitchell, alongside Glenn Close, Marion Cotillard and Patti LuPone. You can find it on the Luminary podcast network.

The C-Word

Another one from the Luminary podcast network, hosts Lena Dunham and Alissa Bennett go deep into the stories of women cast aside from society and called “crazy.” You probably thought they were referencing another the “other” c-word, huh?

Truth Be Told

Need some advice? A new podcast from Bay Area Public Radio KQED might have some. The show is “made by and for people of color” with host Tonya Mosley guiding you through topics such as family issues, motherhood and “well-meaning white people.”

Ear Hustle

The Radiotopia podcast was originally a collaboration between two San Quentin State Prison inmates, Earlonne Woods and Antwan Williams, who shared a glimpse of their lives in prison with listeners. Since Woods’ sentence was commuted last November, the new season of the podcast will now document his life as a free man as well as feature interviews of other inmates who have left prison.

It’s A Mess

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” Season 9 runner-up Miss Peppermint is launching an advice podcast with American rapper Cazwell. We could always use more advice, and it’s probably easier to hear it from a drag queen. Be on the lookout for this show when it debuts on June 27.