Summer Guide ’19: TV Guide

If your streaming habits are anything like ours, you’ve already binged “Dead to Me.” Twice.

But don’t worry—there’s more good TV where that came from (bless you, Netflix). Plus some of the classic cable networks, like Fox and MTV, are getting in the game this summer and dishing up ‘90s and ‘00s nostalgia by revisiting forever favorites “Beverly Hills 90210” and “The Hills.”

—Airing Now / Currently Streaming—

When They See Us

Netflix

Oscar nominee and Emmy winner Ava DuVernay co-wrote and directed this four-episode limited series which explores the story behind the Central Park 5. It’s a must-see for anyone who wants a better understanding of the controversial case.

Grown-ish

Freeform

Yara Shahidi and her dorm buddies are back for the second half of Season 2—finally. These episodes are all about her character navigating college, and life in general, without her family footing the bill.

Younger

TV Land

The guiltiest of all guilty pleasures has returned, and this time around we finally get to see Liza act her real age. We also get to see Hilary Duff step into the role of boss.

Euphoria

HBO

Forget rock-n-roll. Sex, drugs and social media are the trifecta for the millennial generation, and this show goes all in on all three. It’s got some star power too—Zendaya plays the lead and Drake is one the producers.

Trinkets

Netflix

This binge-worthy show is about a trio of teen shoplifters who meet in a support group and end up getting into way more trouble than just petty theft.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu

Elizabeth Moss and her baby are back for Season 3 of this award-winning dystopian series, which still has us asking why she stayed in Gilead?

Black Mirror

Netflix

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you already know that Miley Cyrus stars in an episode this season. So do Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace. The entire season is only three episodes, but they really make them count.

Big Little Lies

HBO

This might just be the most anticipated show of the summer and, of course, HBO is making sure it delivers by adding Meryl-freaking-Streep to the already stellar cast.

Los Espookys

HBO

When Lorne Michaels and Fred Armisen team up to produce a Spanish language comedy for HBO, you know it’s going to be funny. And probably a little weird. Only one episode of “Los Espookys” has aired so far, but it’s definitely checking both those boxes.

Good Trouble

Freeform

The residents of The Coterie are really dealing with heavy some stuff in Season 2, like coming out and depression. But they’re also hooking up and falling in love, so it’ll be fun too, especially if Noah Centineo shows up again.

—Coming Soon—

The Hills: New Beginnings

Premiering June 24 on MTV

What are “The Hills” without Lauren Conrad? We’re about to find out. Everyone else is in for the reboot, including Natasha Bedingfield who remixed the iconic theme song just for the new series.

The Loudest Voice

Premiering June 30 on Showtime

Finally, someone is giving us an in-depth look into the rise and fall of Roger Ailes. Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts and Sienna Miller star in this limited series about Fox News and its disgraced founder.

Divorce

Premiering July 1 on HBO

Three seasons in, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church are still dealing with their divorce. Thankfully, they have enough drama and funny friends (like Molly Shannon) to keep it interesting.

Stranger Things

Premiering July 4 Netflix

Eleven and company are back, and we can’t wait to see what terrors are lurking in the Upside Down this time around.

Suits

Premiering July 17 on USA Network

The show that introduced most of us to Meghan Markle is coming back for its ninth and final season. Long-time fans will be happy to know the show is launching a spin-off called “Pearson.” It stars Gina Torres as her lawyer-turned-political-fixer character Jessica Pearson.

The Boys

Premiering July 26 on Amazon

Finally, the superhero craze is getting a little satire and dark comedy. Added bonus—”Gossip Girl” fans will be excited to see as Chace Crawford one of the show’s leads.

Orange Is The New Black

Premiering July 26 on Netflix

The show that made prison fun is coming to a close after 7 seasons. Here’s hoping they give the gang the send-off they deserve.

Veronica Mars

Premiering July 26 on Hulu

Kristen Bell is back for an eight-episode revival of her cult hit. While trying really hard to avoid spoilers, we were able to find out that the plot is going to center around a serial killer.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Premiering July 31 on Hulu

Our current queen of rom-coms is remaking a classic rom-com into a series, and we are so here for it. Mindy Kaling, you got this girl.

Flip It Like Disick

Premiering Aug. 4 on E!

Just what the world needs—a “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” spin-off. This one follows Scott Disick as he flips high-end homes. It’s not been confirmed yet, but multiple places are reporting his current, non-Kardashian, girlfriend Sofia Richie will be a series regular.

Beverly Hills 90210

Premiering Aug. 7 on Fox

Brenda, Brandon, Kelly and the rest of the West Beverly crew are all reuniting, we assume at The Peach Pit. It feels weird to imagine “90210” without Dylan McKay—RIP Luke Perry—but we’ll probably still watch anyway.