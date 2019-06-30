Winners & Losers 6/27/19

Winners

Peter Mougey

For the fourth consecutive year, the Levin Papantonio Securities & Business Litigation attorney has sponsored Symphony, Sparks and Stars, a Fourth of July celebration with the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra at the Hunter Amphitheater behind the Blue Wahoos Stadium. Mougey first presented the concept to the city of Pensacola and the PSO in 2015, and it has become a patriotic tradition.

Lumon May

The Florida Association of Counties recognized Chairman and District 3 Commissioner Lumon May as a Presidential Advocate for his work during the 2019 Legislative Session. The FAC Presidential Advocate recognition is given to county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC during the 2019 session to advance the counties’ legislative agenda. Commissioner May received the designation during an awards ceremony held at the FAC Annual Conference.

Santa Rosa County PTR Program

In 2018, the Santa Rosa County Pre-Trial Release Program generated an estimated net savings of $1,866,408 for Santa Rosa County. The program functions under the direction of Clerk of the Circuit Court Donald C. Spencer, with the day-to-day supervision provided by the director of the Santa Rosa County Probation Department. Costs of the program are offset by the collection of a one-time $50 administrative fee and drug/alcohol testing fees paid by individuals in the program. The PTR savings is based on 238 people in the program in 2018 for an aggregate total of approximately 34,000 days of not being incarcerated.

Losers

Pensacola Beach Toll Booths

The system put in place in May hasn’t worked, causing a huge traffic jam that lasted past 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Two of the toll booths were switched to only take the SunPass for payment, even though only about 35 percent of the vehicles have SunPass transponders. Some commissioners are calling for the toll booth to go fully-automated and drop the toll employees. Our bet is little will change until the political pains get greater.

Milton High Athletic Department

State Attorney Bill Eddins investigated alleged violations involving athletics at Milton High School, primarily supplements paid to sports coaches. It was alleged that these supplements were being made improperly and in some cases paid to individuals who did no work associated with the supplement. Based upon its review, the state attorney’s office determined that there was insufficient evidence to establish that a crime had been committed. However, policy violations had been committed and were referred to the Santa Rosa County School District.

American Humanist Association

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a 40-foot stone cross in the median of a public road in Maryland doesn’t have to be moved because it doesn’t violate the Constitution’s establishment clause. The case, The American Legion v. American Humanist Association, fought the removal of the cross that honors those killed in World War I. The American Humanist Association had argued it entangled government unnecessarily with religion.