Straying Together, Staying Together

By Savannah Evanoff

Sisters That Stray and their postcard-worthy Instagram feed might seem too good to be true, but it’s all reality.

Their profile—sprinkled with photos of beaches in Costa Rica, yoga poses and colorful, plant-based dishes—is their reality, and they manifested it.

Pensacola natives Manda and Meleah Manning are the sisters and online holistic wellness coaches behind the nomadic-named account and corresponding blog.

They first started the brand Sisters That Stray as a travel blog while backpacking across Europe in 2015. But that wasn’t totally fulfilling them.

While living in Costa Rica for nine months, they had an epiphany.

“As much as we love traveling, we started to explore, ‘What is it that sets our soul on fire and makes us excited to wake up every day?’” Manda said. “We both realized it lies in health and wellness.”

Teaching and practicing yoga in Costa Rica was their inspirational starting point.

“We were always pretty deep in the jungle, in these really cool studios we got to teach in,” Meleah said. “We were surrounded by the power of the jungle, the sounds of toucans and jungle noises.”

Practicing yoga while surrounded with nature had an impact. It helped them connect to their higher powers, Manda said.

“We just have such a greater appreciation for nature and the power and energy that lies in nature,” Manda said. “Once you learn to tap into it, you can find that inside yourself, and you can tap into that at any time, anywhere you are.”

The two have made it their goal to help others do the same. They will channel their Costa Rican experience into a pop-up workshop at Wild Lemon. The 90-minute class will start with breath work and end with a guided meditation.

“We want to bring the essence of the jungle and the energy we experienced in Costa Rica and share that in our practice,” Manda said. “The theme will be connecting to your higher power.”

Travel is still at the heart of their work and future plans. They leave for Bali and Southeast Asia in a month.

“When you push yourself outside of your comfort zone—which we experienced a lot in Costa Rica—it’s amazing because that’s where the real work happens, the real transformation and the real growth,” Meleah said. “We were so transformed and inspired by that, and it’s something we’ve been chasing ever since. We just can’t get enough.”

Their parents love how their daughters own a business together and stick together.

“They call us their gypsies because they have just accepted we’re going to be roaming around, traveling and doing our own thing,” Meleah said. “They feel very secure that we’re always looking out for each other. They can tell we’re living our passion, so that makes them really happy, too.”

Sisters That Stray translates what Manda and Maleah learn during travel with clients they coach online. They are currently accepting new clients for a 16-week program featuring short customized workouts—often integrating yoga, mindfulness, meditation and breath work.

Meleah admits she didn’t start out as a fan of yoga. But doing it with her sister, a certified yoga instructor, was a game-changer.

“We can be creative together, and flowing together is a really special thing for us,” Meleah said. “It took sharing it with Manda for me to understand and appreciate it. Now it’s our outlet together we have that’s really special and sacred.”

Yoga isn’t the only thing in their personal exercise routines though, so it won’t be the only thing in their programming for clients either.

They plan to tailor the workouts to fit what their client enjoys—sometimes high-intensity and other times low-intensity.

“They’re going to learn to love to workout, love the movement,” Manda said. “We teach them that working out isn’t a chore. It’s not a form of punishment; it’s a form of self-love.”

They are also going integrate their Costa Rican lifestyle into their clients’ nutrition coaching.

“We had to get creative in Costa Rica with eating,” Meleah said. “It’s cool to walk outside and get your food from the trees. It’s super abundant. That was really inspiring to us, and it’s something we would love to spread—the power of whole foods and the power of plants.”

In the process of coaching, they also hope to show other women how to create their own reality, too.

“Another part of the business is mentoring women to do what we do as well—creating an income online and creating more freedom and abundance in their lives,” Meleah said. “Being able to travel and live and work from wherever.”

“The beauty is the freedom we’ve created for ourselves,” Manda said.

Sisters That Stray Pop-up Yoga Workshop

WHAT: 90-minute flow for all levels, ending with a guided meditation. Followed by vegan snacks and mingling.

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30

COST: $25

WHERE: Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave.

DETAILS: sistersthatstray.com, beawildlemon.com