Family Matters

By Savannah Evanoff

Shovels & Rope couldn’t keep family out of it if they tried.

Child No. 2 was in the oven when the folk duo, composed of husband and wife Michael Trent and Cary Ann Hearst, created their latest album, “By Blood.” The title track is a reflection of new parenthood, Hearst said.

“It’s written from the perspective of a dad that’s astounded by the new relationship with a thing that cries a lot,” Hearst said. “We thought that it suited the overall theme for a record as a title because even though the songs aren’t all about our family, it’s about all the ties that bind people and the inner struggle of people to up their own humanity.”

Growing their family not only made their schedule crazier but also shifted their perspectives, Trent explained.

“There’s a lot of new feelings that pop up when you are responsible for kids and still trying to do your thing,” Trent said. “I think it makes you look at the world a little bit differently. You can’t help but maybe have a little more compassion or understanding and imagine everybody as somebody’s baby.”

Despite the title, “Twisted Sisters”—one of the albums most intense tracks—isn’t about their family. A pair of tornadoes that devastated an area inspired its lyrics.

“Michael got the idea for this dramatic, cinematic song about humanizing these tornadoes and anthropomorphizing them as naughty ladies coming to devastate a place with their guile,” Hearst said. “On one level, there’s a little kid saying, ‘Dad can we outrun this thing; can we get away from these twisted sisters?’ But it works on two levels. It’s also, I picture a little girl talking to her dad, and it’s the dangerous womanhood coming at them.”

The couple keeps everything close to home. But instead of usual tools like shovels and rope (pun intended), they stash microphones, compressors and pre-amps in their shed, a makeshift backyard studio.

“Think of it as a small mother-in-law cottage but a recording studio,” Hearst said.

They have recorded every album in some manifestation of a home studio. In fact, this is the first to be as far away as the backyard.

“It started out because we had to—then we were always on the run,” Hearst said. “We didn’t have any money. We didn’t have a record deal. Then Michael found a joy to that aspect of the work and had a knack for it.”

“It’s easy for us,” Trent said. “It’s creatively satisfying. It doesn’t cost us anything. We’re in complete control of how it sounds. We don’t have to go anywhere.”

The two know pretty quickly when they got the final take of a song.

“It’s more of a feeling,” Trent said. “With modern technology, you can do a bunch of takes. A lot of times, your human instinct is correct, and you’ll go back and one of the first two takes will be your best one.”

Shovels & Rope have more than just a new album. They recently filmed “Shovels & Rope: The Movie.” It started out as a live concert film during their “Little Seeds” album tour but transformed into something much different.

“We had some discussions about how a lot of times the concert films can come across as flat and a little bit boring, just because it’s impossible to recreate what you’re experiencing in the room when you’re attending a concert,” Trent said. “You can’t get that through your TV or your computer screen even if you turn the volume all the way up. It’s just not the same.”

After recording two nights of audio and video at The Orange Peel in Asheville, N.C., they discussed the concept with filmmaker Curtis Millard.

“Curtis had the idea of making it into something different that nobody’s really seen before, which is weaving in a narrative,” Trent said. “Not documentary footage, but actively writing a script and getting some local actors and comedians to be part of the thing. We started collaborating and throwing ideas against the wall and ended up having this thing we think is really interesting. You get the live show, but it’s like a movie within the show.”

Trent enjoyed collaborating with local entertainers.

“We specialize in different things, but it’s a similar type of brain,” Trent said. “We’re all performers, creative people and trying to do something fun and interesting.”

It isn’t just about the music, Hearst said.

“When people see it, it’s definitely an overarching theme outside of our brilliant stellar performance—a guy who’s down on his luck, going through some major transitions in his life, and he’s trying to keep hope alive,” Hearst said. “The message of the movie is that’s a universal struggle. Everybody’s going through that. It doesn’t matter if you’re humble or bougie, the struggle for everybody is to find authenticity and happiness in their life.”

