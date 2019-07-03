Best of the Coast FAQ

It’s July, which means it’s time for Pensacola to play favorites and vote in our annual Best of the Coast poll.

Even though we’ve been doing this every summer for a while (19 years if you want to get specific), we know some of you still have questions. We also know some of you might need a friendly reminder of the rules, so let’s get to it.

Here are some answers to the most frequently asked questions we get regarding Best of the Coast in general and the voting process:

When is voting?

July 1-31. This never changes. It’s always the same, every year. Like clockwork. We promise.

Where can I vote?

You have two options. You can vote online here: http://inweekly.net/wordpress/?p=35202

Or you can fill out a paper ballot if that’s more your style—we print it in all of our July issues.

When will the results be announced?

The results are always published in early October. This year the official date is October 3, 2019.

Who can win?

Anyone! That’s why our ballot is write-in and not multiple choice, so everybody has a shot.

How do I campaign?

However you want. Seriously, you know how to reach your clients and customers better than anyone, so do your thing.

Of course, we want help and make it as easy as possible, so we encourage you to use any of our official voting graphics. Click here to download them.

What are the rules?

No ballot stuffing please. This includes, but is not limited to, voting multiple times using different or fake names, voting on behalf of people and using any kind of automated program or bot to cast votes. Any form of ballot stuffing will disqualify a business and/or individual from Best of the Coast completely, and nobody wants to see that happen.

And remember, you can only vote once in each category. Not once a day or once a week, just once period. So make sure you make it good.

Still have questions? Email joani@inweekly.net and she will help you out.