Best of the Coast 2019 Ballot

Just like we have every summer for the last 19 years, we’re asking Pensacola to play favorites and vote in our Best of the Coast poll.

That means all of your most important opinions—like who really cuts the best hair in town—are finally going to be heard.

And don’t worry if you can’t get through the full ballot in one try. Voting is open through July 31, so you can take it one section at a time. You can also fill out a paper version if that’s more your style—we’re printing it in all of our July issues.

If you have questions about Best of the Coast in general or the voting process, check out our Frequently Asked Questions page.

Official Rules: No ballot stuffing please. This includes, but is not limited to, voting multiple times using different or fake names, voting on behalf of people and using any kind of automated program or bot to cast votes. Any form of ballot stuffing will disqualify a business/person from Best of the Coast completely, and nobody wants to see that happen. So let’s keep it clean, OK?

And remember, you can only vote once in each category. Not once a day or once a week, just once period. So make sure you make it good.

All completed votes will be subject to verification by the Inweekly staff. Inweekly reserves the right to disqualify any business and/or individual involved in voter fraud.