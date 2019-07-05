Winners & Losers 7/4/19

Winners

Innes Richards

Richards was recently inducted as the 106th Rotary District Governor and will serve as chief administrative officer of all District 6940 Rotary Clubs that stretch across the Florida Panhandle to the Gainesville area. Innes received a B.A. from John Hopkins University and Judson College. Locally, she has served in various director positions with Pensacola Symphony, Northwest Florida Ballet, Covenant Hospice and American Lung Association.

Casino Beach Bar & Grille

Outranking some of the hottest beach bars in the sunshine state, Casino Beach Bar & Grille has been voted as one of the top-ranking best beach bars in Florida for the third consecutive year. The Best Florida Beach Bar award is a statewide competition held through floridabeachbar.com where thousands vote for their favorites.

Pensacola

MSN recently included Pensacola in its Top 25 Most Desirable Places to Live in the U.S. in its 2019 lists. Among the factors contributing to the rankings were affordability, job market and population growth due to net migration. MSN surveyed people throughout the country to determine where residents would live if given the choice.

Michael Ziarnek

The bicycle/pedestrian coordinator for the Florida Department of Transportation has been hired as Pensacola’s first Complete Streets transportation planner. Before moving to Florida to work for FDOT in 2017, Ziarnek was a traffic engineer for the Denver Regional Council of Governments in Denver.

Losers

West Moreno District

Four years ago, Baptist Health Care announced a partnership with the city and county to help remake its neighborhood for its employees, hospital visitors and area residents. Baptist planned to build an office building that would feature retail, restaurants and other amenities on the ground floor for neighborhood residents as well as hospital-related visitors and employees. Local government would remake streetscapes with lighting, landscaping and sidewalks as well as usable public green space. If we can dust off that plan and combine it with the city’s West Side Redevelopment plan, the West Moreno District could quickly become a winner.

Bergosh, Underhill & Robinson

With Baptist relocating to Brent Lane, the Escambia County Commission may come to regret that it gave away nearby Rawson Lane to Pensacola Christian College, cutting off direct access to the future hospital to residents living north of Airport Boulevard. In May 2017, Commissioners Jeff Bergosh, Grover Robinson and Doug Underhill gave the street away for free over the objections of Commissioners Steven Barry and Lumon May.

Escambia County School District

The School-to-Prison pipeline still exists in Escambia County with the district having among the highest rates for overall student arrests, first student arrests for disorderly conduct and student arrests for first-time, non-serious misdemeanors. Anyone want to bet on the racial demographics of the students arrested?