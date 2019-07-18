Winners & Losers 7/18/19

Winners

Kim LeDuff

The University of West Florida has named Dr. LeDuff vice president for academic engagement and student affairs. She previously served as the vice president for academic engagement and the interim vice president for student affairs before assuming the role of both. LeDuff led efforts to launch UWF’s Cross-Cultural Competency open online course, which has attracted more than 1,200 participants from around the world, including from Egypt, Denmark and Zimbabwe.

Lawrence Powell

The former Pensacola mayor candidate is Mayor Grover Robinson’s new neighborhood administrator. The position is designed to facilitate better relationships between neighborhoods and the city. Powell is the pastor of the Christ Our Redeemer Eternally Ministries. He also formed Future Leaders of Warrington and co-founded Iron Sharpens Academy for Boys. Mayor Robinson said it was Powell’s activeness in the City Neighborhood Association Presidents of Pensacola (CNAPP) that he felt would be particularly valuable in his new job.

Florida SBDC at UWF

The Florida Small Business Development Center at the University of West Florida was named Region of the Year at the Florida SBDC Network’s annual conference. Throughout 2018, the Florida SBDC at UWF delivered more than 15,000 consulting hours to Florida businesses, resulting in $554 million in client sales increases, 5,072 jobs created or saved and more than $31 million in capital infusion. It also secured over $21 million in Emergency Bridge Loans for small businesses recovering from Hurricane Michael.

Losers

Mike Hill

The state representative for District 1 tried to cash in on the controversy over his anti-abortion legislation and how he handled hate speech at a local meeting, but it didn’t work. His campaign only raised $90 from supporters in June, according to the Florida Department of State campaign finance database. He contributed five bucks to increase the total to $95. Meanwhile, State Rep. Alex Andrade raised $1,100 in June.

Alex Acosta

The former South Florida prosecutor, who crafted a plea deal for accused child sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein in 2008, is out as U.S. labor secretary. Federal prosecutors in New York charged Epstein on July 8 with sex trafficking, accusing him of luring underage girls to his mansions and paying them to engage in nude massages and sex acts. The new federal charges are a contrast to the agreement approved by Acosta that allowed Epstein to avoid a lengthy prison sentence.

R.J. Reynolds Tobacco

The Florida Supreme Court refused to take up an appeal by the tobacco giant in a multimillion-dollar lawsuit stemming from the death of a man who had lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company sought a review of a December decision by the 3rd District Court of Appeal in a lawsuit involving the death of smoker Andrew Schleider. A Miami-Dade County jury awarded $21 million to his family. The verdict was reduced by 30 percent because Schleider was found to be that much at fault.