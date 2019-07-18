Calendar 7/18/19

THURSDAY 7.18
WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BAPTIST HEALTHCARE COOKING WITH CRUZ Noon-2 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VETERANS’ MEETING 4 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine
CAST IRON PIZZA COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $64.50. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
RUNNING OF THE BULLS SPANISH WINE DINNER 6:30 p.m. $60 per person. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
THIRD THURSDAYS MEDITATION 7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
FRIDAY 7.19
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
ONCE UPON A SHOE (SCHOOL SHOW) 10 a.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
EVER’MAN COOKS: SHOPPING CO-OP SALES 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
GARDEN AND GRAIN CRAFT COCKTAIL LAB 5 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR COOKOUTS 5 p.m. Drink specials, free cookout. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
GALLERY NIGHT 5-9 p.m. After party from 9 to 11 p.m. Blues and Jazz night with live music and karaoke. South Palafox. gallerynightpensacola.org
JULY SLOW RIDE 6 p.m. Institute for Human and Machine Cognition, 40 S Alcaniz St. facebook.com/bikepensacola
WINE DINNER 6 p.m. $86. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
FLICKS ON THE FIELD: CAPTAIN MARVEL 6:30 p.m. Free. Pensacola Greyhound Track, 951 Dog Track Road. perdidochamber.com
OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG 7:30 p.m. $16. Summer High School Onstage Workshop production. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
AUTO RACING 8 p.m. Five Flags Speedway, 7451 Pine Forest Road. 5flagsspeedway.com
SATURDAY 7.20
PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth
PENSACOLA RUNNING OF THE BULLS 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.
PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com
YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere
DOGGY BATHE-IN 9 a.m.-2 p.m. $8-$11. Bring your own towels. Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St. pensacolahumane.org
OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Wayside Park & Bartram Park, 745 Bayfront Parkway and 211 E. Main St. oceanhourfl.com
ONCE UPON A SHOE 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. $7-$13. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
LEAPS 10 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 West Garden St. everman.org
ADOPT-A-PET AT ALYSSA’S 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Alyssa’s Antiques, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. shopalyssas.com
PENSACOLA HISTORIC PRESERVATION SOCIETY LUNCHEON MEETING 11:30 a.m. O’Charley’s, 6233 N. Davis Highway. Reservations required, contact Judy DeBolt at 477-3294
ADOPTION DAY WITH AMAZING GRACE BULLY RESCUE Noon-4 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
WISDOM OF MYTH 2-4 p.m. Free. ‘Can Wisdom Bring Healing?’ Ever’man Educational Center, 327 West Garden St. everman.org
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
LADIES NIGHT AT ALYSSA’S ANTIQUES 6-8 p.m. Wear flip flops and sunhat to be entered for a prize. Alyssa’s Antiques, 4586 Chumuckla Highway. shopalyssas.com
SELECT A SECRET INGREDIENT COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $39. Pensacola Cooks Kitchen, 3670 Barrancas Ave. pensacolacooks.rezclick.com
SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: BABES IN ARMS 7 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG 7:30 p.m. $16. Summer High School Onstage Workshop production. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
GLOW RAGE PAINT PARTY 9 p.m. $15-$49. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com
SUNDAY 7.21
THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
WILD LEMON ANNIVERSARY PARTY 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Cake, drinks, demos, giveaways. Wild Lemon, 3000 N. 12th Ave. beawildlemon.com
BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com
SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via de Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach
SOL FOOD SUNDAY 12 p.m. $12. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG 2:30 p.m. $16. Summer High School Onstage Workshop production. Pensacola State College Ashmore Auditorium, 1000 College Blvd. pensacolastate.edu
ONCE UPON A SHOE 3 p.m. $7-$13. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
TRANSGENDER ALLIANCE 4-6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 West Garden St. everman.org
WWE SUMMERSLAM HEATWAVE TOUR 5 p.m. $15-$100. Pensacola Bay Center, 201 E. Gregory St. pensacolabaycenter.com
BLUES ON THE BAY 6-8 p.m. Crosstown. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.
MONDAY 7.22
RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com
PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
CRAZY CUPCAKES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
BUTTERCREAM TECHNIQUES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
ALTER CALL: CREATING SACRED SPACE 6:30 p.m. $15. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
TUESDAY 7.23
JOHN APPLEYARD TALK: PENSACOLA WATERFRONT 9 a.m. Pensacola Visitor Information Center, 1401 E. Gregory St.
YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org
BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.
TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com
COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us
FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.
BREAKFAST FOR DINNER COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $64.50. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon. 610 East Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Memory Lane. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com
COMEDY NIGHT 7 p.m. Swan Neck Meadery, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. swanneckwinery.com
WEDNESDAY 7.24
PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
LUNCH AND LEARN SHRIMP TACOS 12 p.m. $25. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com
ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com
WAGGY WEDNESDAYS WITH PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY 4-7 p.m. Pet themed games and prizes. Through Sept. 18. Island Culture Tiki Bar, 17 Via De Luna Drive. $1 from every Tito’s Vodka sale benefits Pensacola Humane Society. pensacolahumane.org
FRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie
YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com
BLUE WAHOOS VS. MOBILE BAYBEARS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com
IMPROVABLE CAUSE HAPPY HOUR 7 p.m. $11. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com
TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org
Arts & Culture
Events
PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
FIRST CITY ART SHOW POP-UP 5 p.m. July 18. DUH for Garden and Home, 501 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/duhpensacola
EXHIBITION TOUR WITH VALERIE GEORGE 2 p.m. Free. July 20. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
Current Exhibits
HAPPINESS IS… On view through July 25. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org
PUNKSACOLA: REFLECTIONS OF A SUBCULTURE On view through July. T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
THE ART OF MINXI On view through August. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/artofminxi
VALERIE GEORGE: WELCOME TO MY PARTY On view through Aug. 2. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
BEHIND CLOSED DOORS On view through Aug. 3. Tammy Caspersen, pottery; and Suzanne Tuzzeo, photography. Blue Morning Gallery, 21 S. Palafox. bluemorninggallery.com
WORN IN/WORN OUT On view through Aug. 16. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org
EXPOSURE On view through Oct. 4. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com
COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org
GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.
Workshops & Classes
POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.
Call for artists
Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.
Bars and Nightlife
Bar Games
Thursdays
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.
Fridays
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
Saturdays
MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Sundays
BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox
B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs
DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.
Tuesdays
CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb
BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.
TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com
TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com
Wednesdays
WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com
HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com
LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com
WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com
BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola
PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com
TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com
BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Karaoke
Thursdays
Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Saturdays
Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
Sundays
Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
Mondays
The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com
Tuesdays
Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com
Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.
Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com
Wednesdays
Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.
LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY 7.18
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JOHN HART, TYLER MAC AND FRIENDS 6-10 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
BEYOND THE BREAK 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
RAISING KARMA 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
FRIDAY 7.19
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco
BIG AL AND THE HEAVYWEIGHTS 6-10 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com
AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.
CAT DADDY 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive. Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.
MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.
REUNION BAND 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com
SOUNDS OF SUMMER 9 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 24. DJ Jeannine and drink specials. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive. Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SATURDAY 7.20
LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
JON PUZAN AND CADILLAC ATTACK Noon. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach
TRUE BLUE BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
HORSESHOE KITTY 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SUNDAY 7.21
LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.
JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com
MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND ROBBIE PAYNTER Noon. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B.
LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.
CORPORATE AMERICA 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
THE DIZZY JUKE BAND 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
MONDAY 7.22
JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Featuring: Cat Daddy Blues Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
TUESDAY 7.23
CORPORATE AMERICA 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com
LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com
WEDNESDAY 7.24
GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com
LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com
LIVE MUSIC 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.
SOUTHERN BREEZE FEAT. CRYSTAL 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com
DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com
COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com