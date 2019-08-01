The Pet Issue ’19: Pet Plans

A round-up of events that are pet-friendly or benefit pets—or better yet, both.

Kitten Shower

Cuddle with sweet kittens and support local organizations bombarded by countless kittens. Purina One Kitten dry food, clumping cat litter, Friskies wet food and kitty toys are in great need. You can also donate online at aaflorida.org/info/donate.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3

WHERE: 400 Paws, Inc., 1147 Creighton Road

DETAILS: aaflorida.org

Pet Haven Cemetery Clean-Up

Pensacola Humane Society will be hosting a clean-up day at Pet Haven Cemetery, located at the shelter, where many pets and fallen K9 dogs have been laid to rest. Sign up to help by emailing volunteer@pensacolahumane.org or just show up with gardening tools, trash bags, gloves, etc.

WHEN: 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

WHERE: Pet Haven Cemetery, 7811 Stallworth Lane

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org

Bark in the Park

Hosted by Camp Bow Wow Pensacola and the Wahoos, this Bark in the Park event is going to be extra special. Not only can Wahoo fans bring their dogs to the game, but the first 2,000 fans will get to take home an exclusive dog leash courtesy of Camp Bow Wow.

WHEN: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

WHERE: Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: facebook.com/bluewahoosbaseball

Yoga with Kittens

What’s better than yoga? Yoga with kittens, of course. The $25 admission will support Friends of the Escambia County Animal Shelter. Free kitten cuddles with each ticket as well as the chance to win raffle prizes.

WHEN: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17

WHERE: 400 Paws, Inc. 1147 Creighton Road

DETAILS: facebook.com/400paws

Ride for the Paws

Enjoy the open road and support local animals. Pensacola Humane Society will be accepting donations along with introducing riders to adoptable dogs and cats. Get sustenance from the food truck stationed outside O’Riley’s. All proceeds benefit Pensacola Humane Society.

WHEN: 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18

WHERE: Ride participants meet at Tom Thumb on North Davis Highway

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day Candlelight Vigil

Remember pets lost and loved at this annual event. Candles will be provided. All attendees are encouraged to bring a picture of their pet to place on the remembrance wall.

WHEN: 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28

WHERE: Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St.

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org

Doggie Bowl

Play a game or two of bowling to benefit cats and dogs in need. The annual Doggie Bowl helps support Pensacola Humane Society, but it’s also a chance to win the coveted Doggie Bowl championship trophy. Register as a team or individual. You can also purchase mulligans for $5 to give yourself second chance bowls.

WHEN: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8

WHERE: Cordova Lanes, 2111 Airport Blvd.

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org

Advanced Animal Disaster Response Training

Get certified to help shelter operations in the event of a disaster. To be eligible for the two-day course, you must be at least 18 years old, have an up-to-date FLSARC volunteer profile and provide proof of completing Small Animal Emergency Sheltering class and FEMA IS-100.

WHEN : 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, and Sunday, Sept. 15

WHERE: Escambia County Emergency Management, 6575 N. W St.

DETAILS: myescambia.com

Fall in Love Mega Adoption Event

Find your new furbaby with over 20 different rescue organizations in attendance with adoptable pets including cats, kittens, dogs, puppies, reptiles and even mini pigs. A kids area, vendors and food are also available.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28

WHERE: Pensacola Interstate Fair, 6655 Mobile Highway

DETAILS: aaflorida.org

Barktoberfest

It’s the annual event that’s “so cute that it’s scary,” as the flyer reads. Join 10,000-plus animal lovers at Community Maritime Park for a day of pet-centric events such as a costume contest, wiener dog races, obedience and agility demonstrations, vendors and more.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27

WHERE: Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St.

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org

A New Leash on Love 2019

A Hope’s annual adoption event is one not to miss with vendors, food, kids’ area and adoptable animals. Bring your fully-vaccinated pup to enjoy a day in the park with fur friends and learn how you can support the organization.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 2

WHERE: Bagdad Mill Site Park, 7036 Magnolia St.

DETAILS: ahope4src.com

—REGULAR EVENTS—



Waggy Wednesdays

Enjoy pet-themed games and prizes, and every $1 from Tito’s Vodka sale benefits Pensacola Humane Society.

WHEN: 4-7 p.m., every Wednesday through Sept. 18

WHERE: Island Culture Tiki Bar, 17 Via De Luna Drive

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org

Adoption Events with Flori Bama Small Breed Rescue

Visit Pet Supermarket on Saturdays to meet with sweet, adoptable pups.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

WHERE: Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. Ninth Ave.

DETAILS: facebook.com/177pensacola

Alyssa’s Adopt-A-Pet Saturdays

You’re already stopping by Alyssa’s to check out antiques and home goods. Plan to visit during one of these Saturday events and take home a new pet too. Each Saturday, a different organization will have pets available for adoption. On Oct. 5, there will be multiple rescues in attendance.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays

WHERE: Alyssa’s Antiques, 4586 Chumuckla Highway, Pace

DETAILS: facebook.com/shopalyssas

Doggy Bathe-Ins

Get your pup washed and benefit Pensacola Humane Society. Just a few more dates left for the year. Charges are based on dog’s weight, ranging from $8 to $11. Bring your own towel, or you can rent one for a $1 donation.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. August 17, Sept. 21 and Oct. 19.

WHERE: Pensacola Humane Society, 5 N. Q St.

DETAILS: pensacolahumane.org