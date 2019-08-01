The Pet Issue ’19: Park It

A guide to dog parks, beaches and pet-friendly walking trails
City of Pensacola
Within the city of Pensacola, dogs are welcome to explore all city parks while on a leash. Dogs are allowed off-leash within the designated dog parks at Bayview Park and Roger Scott Athletic Complex. Both parks are open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Bayview Park Dog Park & Dog Beach
2001 E. Lloyd St. (on the south/20th Avenue side of the park)
Roger Scott Athletic Complex
2130 Summit Blvd. (between the pool and the tennis center)
More information at playpensacola.com
City of Gulf Breeze
The city of Gulf Breeze also offers and operates a designated dog park for off-leash play, and it’s a swim-friendly park.
Shoreline Bark Park
800 Shoreline Drive (across from Gulf Breeze Community Center)
Shoreline South Dog Beach
Located just east of the boat launch at Shoreline Park South
Escambia County
The county maintains the following designated dog parks, open daily from sunrise to sunset.
Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park
10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive
Beulah Regional Park
7820 Mobile Highway
Bill Dickson Park
3151 Fenceline Road
Lexington Terrace Community Center
700 S. Old Corry Field Road
Regency Park
8245 Fathom Road
River Road Park 1
14484 River Road, Perdido Key (dog beach behind Lost Key Golf Club)
More information at myescambia.com/our-services/parks-and-recreation/parks-and-community-centers
Pensacola Beach
Pensacola Beach is home to two dog beach areas where owners are invited to come enjoy the beach alongside their pup. Though referred to as “dog parks,” the one catch is dogs must remain on-leash while at the beach at all times. Signs are posted to clearly designate the boundaries of these dog-friendly areas.
Beach dog park hours are sunrise to sunset, except during turtle season (May 1-Oct. 31). During that season, hours are 7 a.m. to sunset.
Pensacola Beach Dog Park East
Located at the first parking lot past Portofino, Beach Walkover 28B
Pensacola Beach Dog Park West
Located at the first parking lot past the last condos on the Gulf, Beach Walkover 21E
More information at visitpensacolabeach.com/things-to-do-dog-beach
Hiking with Your Pup
If you’re feeling like a leisurely nature walk with your pup, consider the following local trails.
Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve and Nature Trail
Jones Swamp offers a greenway trail with several trailheads and parking available. The trail culminates on the east at Lexington Terrace Dog Park.
1131 or 198 Patton Drive; 700 S. Old Corry Field Road
More information at myescambia.com/our-services/parks-and-recreation/parks-and-community-centers
Bay Bluffs Preserve
This 42-acre nature preserve along a scenic highway features trees, walking paths, boardwalks and bay beach access.
3400 Scenic Highway
Edward Ball Nature Trail
Explore this leisurely half-mile boardwalk through Thompson’s Bayou, hardwood swamp.
11000 University Parkway, UWF Main Campus, trail access behind Building 10
More information at uwf.edu/offices/recreation-and-wellness