The Pet Issue ’19: Park It

A guide to dog parks, beaches and pet-friendly walking trails

City of Pensacola

Within the city of Pensacola, dogs are welcome to explore all city parks while on a leash. Dogs are allowed off-leash within the designated dog parks at Bayview Park and Roger Scott Athletic Complex. Both parks are open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Bayview Park Dog Park & Dog Beach

2001 E. Lloyd St. (on the south/20th Avenue side of the park)

Roger Scott Athletic Complex

2130 Summit Blvd. (between the pool and the tennis center)

City of Gulf Breeze

The city of Gulf Breeze also offers and operates a designated dog park for off-leash play, and it’s a swim-friendly park.

Shoreline Bark Park

800 Shoreline Drive (across from Gulf Breeze Community Center)

Shoreline South Dog Beach

Located just east of the boat launch at Shoreline Park South

Escambia County

The county maintains the following designated dog parks, open daily from sunrise to sunset.

Ashton Brosnaham Athletic Park

10370 Ashton Brosnaham Drive

Beulah Regional Park

7820 Mobile Highway

Bill Dickson Park

3151 Fenceline Road

Lexington Terrace Community Center

700 S. Old Corry Field Road

Regency Park

8245 Fathom Road

River Road Park 1

14484 River Road, Perdido Key (dog beach behind Lost Key Golf Club)

Pensacola Beach

Pensacola Beach is home to two dog beach areas where owners are invited to come enjoy the beach alongside their pup. Though referred to as “dog parks,” the one catch is dogs must remain on-leash while at the beach at all times. Signs are posted to clearly designate the boundaries of these dog-friendly areas.

Beach dog park hours are sunrise to sunset, except during turtle season (May 1-Oct. 31). During that season, hours are 7 a.m. to sunset.

Pensacola Beach Dog Park East

Located at the first parking lot past Portofino, Beach Walkover 28B

Pensacola Beach Dog Park West

Located at the first parking lot past the last condos on the Gulf, Beach Walkover 21E

Hiking with Your Pup

If you’re feeling like a leisurely nature walk with your pup, consider the following local trails.

Jones Swamp Wetland Preserve and Nature Trail

Jones Swamp offers a greenway trail with several trailheads and parking available. The trail culminates on the east at Lexington Terrace Dog Park.

1131 or 198 Patton Drive; 700 S. Old Corry Field Road

Bay Bluffs Preserve

This 42-acre nature preserve along a scenic highway features trees, walking paths, boardwalks and bay beach access.

3400 Scenic Highway

Edward Ball Nature Trail

Explore this leisurely half-mile boardwalk through Thompson’s Bayou, hardwood swamp.

11000 University Parkway, UWF Main Campus, trail access behind Building 10

