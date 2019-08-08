Winners & Losers 8/8/19

There’s enough bad news in the world right now. We just couldn’t bring ourselves to add to it by picking “losers” this week. So we decided to create this all-winners version of the column. Sorry to disappoint all the haters out there.

Monsanto-Solutia Retirees

Pensacola State College received $30,000 in scholarship and program funds from Monsanto-Solutia Retirees Inc. last month. The Monsanto-Solutia Retirees Endowed Scholarships will be awarded to: students with a Monsanto, Solutia or Ascend connection, Ascend employees enrolled in programs to enhance job skills, students enrolled in a healthcare program or chemical engineering students. The scholarship is also available to Pensacola State full- or part-time students with a 2.5 or higher grade point average. Recipients also must be a U.S. citizen or resident alien. Scholarship funds can be used for tuition, fees, books and other supplies.

Sherry Harnett & Chris Middleton

The pair from the University of West Florida were selected as members of Leadership Florida programs. Dr. Hartnett, College of Business marketing professor and director of the Executive Mentorship Program, was selected as a 38th Annual Cornerstone Class Program participant. She will be among 56 Florida leaders comprised of corporate CEOs, business owners, educators, elected officials and nonprofit executives. Middleton, director of Strategic Innovation and the president’s military liaison, was selected for the Fifth Annual Education Class 5 Program. He will be among 42 Florida leaders comprised of accomplished superintendents, school board members, principals, teachers and other public officials.

Mary Gutierrez

The community activist is one of six women joining a new Fighter League program to promote climate justice in the Gulf South, which is the U.S. region hit hardest by climate change but receives the smallest amount of climate funding. Through the Fighter League pilot program, the Fighter League members will each receive $10,000 to participate in climate leadership training designed to benefit the Gulf South region specifically. The Movement Strategy Center and The Solutions Project, a national climate funder and nonprofit co-founded by actor Mark Ruffalo, fund the program, which reflects The Solutions Project’s commitment to the justice funding pledge and philosophy that feminine leadership is required to solve the climate crisis.

Shawn Salamida

Lakeview Center, an affiliate of Baptist Health Care, announced a new role for Shawn Salamida, previous president of FamiliesFirst Network. Salamida recently transitioned to the role of president of the Behavioral Health Division. In his new position, Salamida is responsible for inpatient, outpatient, day treatment, case management, residential and specialty service lines, which treat more than 25,000 people each year, primarily in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties. Some services also are available in Okaloosa and Dade counties. He is responsible for a budget of more than $85 million.

City Parks & Recreation

The National Recreation and Park Association announced the department was the weekly winner of the Park Rec Two Step Challenge. Participants included the musical theater class, Ageless Grace class and summer campers.