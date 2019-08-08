Calendar 8/8/19

THURSDAY 8.8

WORK ON THE FLORIDA TRAIL 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Every Thursday. Three miles north of Deaton Bridge Road. meetup.com/ftawesterngate

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

PILATES MAT 12:30 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

COFFEE WITH A COP 3-6 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Aug. 5-11. $33 per person. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com.

AWM WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Free. Aragon Wine Market, 27 S. 9th Ave. facebook.com/aragonwine

WINE AND UNWIND 6-7 p.m. $12 per person. Frazier’s Country Wines, 3130 Barrancas Ave.

SUSHI 101 COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

END OF THE LINE THURSDAY DINNER 6-9 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

MEDITATION AND ENERGY HEALING 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

STUDIOAMPED COUNTRY CONCERT SERIES 7 p.m. Free. Brittany Grimes, Davis Nix and Darrel Roberts. WSRE Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio, 1000 College Blvd. wsre.org

MAMMA MIA 7:30 p.m. $17. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

COMEDY NIGHT WITH CAROL AND GOOSE 8-10 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

FRIDAY 8.9

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 10 a.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: 30-MINUTE MEALS WITH THE BACKYARD BOHEMIAN 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM SCREENING 1 p.m. $7. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

BINGSU & CHILL: A POP-UP EVENT 3 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 30. Asher & Bee and Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Aug. 5-11. $33 per person. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com.

HAPPY HOUR COOKOUT 5 p.m Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

EVER’MAN COOKS: VEGAN COOKING 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

GOOD VIBES MIXER 7-11 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

SABOTAGE: A TRIBUTE TO BEASTIE BOYS 7 p.m. $15-$25. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

STARGAZING 7-10 p.m. Gulfside Pavilion at Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

OPEN MIC 7-11 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

SHAKESPEARE IN SHORTS 7:30 p.m. $15. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. setsco.org

MAMMA MIA 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

HILL-KELLY MOVIES IN THE PARK: HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD Sunset. Free. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. cityofpensacola.com

BLUES FESTIVAL WEEKEND 8 p.m. Blues Society of NW Florida’s Regional Blues Challenge. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center, 3200 N. Palafox St.

SATURDAY 8.10

PARKRUN/WALK MEETUP 7:30 a.m. University of West Florida, Rec Plex North Field, 11000 University Parkway. parkrun.us/recplexnorth

SANTA ROSA FARMERS MARKET 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fresh local produce, honey, baked goods and live music. Pace Presbyterian Church, Woodbine Road.

PALAFOX MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Fresh produce, live plants, baked goods, fine art and antiques. Items originate directly from participating vendors, including dozens of local farmers, home gardeners and area artists. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza, N. Palafox. palafoxmarket.com

YOU SELL IT HERE FARMER’S MARKET 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Free admission. Every Saturday. 8600 Pensacola Blvd., facebook.com/yousellithere

OCEAN HOUR CLEAN-UPS 9-10 a.m. Two parks—Bay Bluffs at 3400 Scenic Highway and Chimney at Langley and Scenic Highway. oceanhourfl.com

FALL AUDITIONS FOR CHORAL SOCIETY 10 a.m.-noon. Ashmore Fine Arts Center, 1000 College Blvd. choralsocietyofpensacola.org/auditions

SHIRLEY’S CAFÉ & BAKERY PRESENTS FROM SCRATCH: A LOCAL ARTIST SHOWCASE AND CRAFT MARKET 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Shirley’s Café & Bakery, 1521 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/shirleyscafe

FLORIDA’S FLORA: NATURE TOUR OF ARCADIA MILL 10:30 a.m. $2-$4 admission for kids. Arcadia Mill Archaeological Site, 5709 Mill Pond Lane. historicpensacola.org

DIY NATURAL SKINCARE AND SPA MAKE AND TAKE 11 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

7TH ANNUAL SEA TURTLE BABY SHOWER 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Benefit for Navarre Beach Sea Turtle Conservation Center. LandShark Landing, 165 Fort Pickens Road. facebook.com/landsharkbeachbar

KITTEN & CAT ADOPTIONS AT PET SUPERMARKET 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Pet Supermarket, 6857 N. 9th Avenue. Adoptions from Animal Allies. aaflorida.org

GREG BOND 1-3 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

THE BIGGEST LITTLE FARM SCREENING 1 p.m. $7. Studer Community Institute, 220 W. Garden St. pensacolacinemaart.com

BLUES FESTIVAL WEEKEND 1 p.m. Blues Society of NW Florida’s Regional Blues Challenge. Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

HEALTHY CHINESE DIETARY FACTORS WITH DR. MICHAEL KOVACH 2 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Aug. 5-11. $33 per person. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

CAPSTONE’S 12TH ANNUAL WINE A LITTLE DINE A LOT 5:30-9 p.m. $100-$125. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox St. capstonelearning.org

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

TRIS 6-8 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

SAENGER CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: HOUSE OF WAX 7 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

STARGAZING 7-10 p.m. Gulfside Pavilion at Pensacola Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

SHAKESPEARE IN SHORTS 7:30 p.m. $15. Pensacola Opera Center, 75 S. Tarragona St. setsco.org

FASHION INDUSTRY COASTAL GROUP NETWORKING NIGHT 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

MAMMA MIA 7:30 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

GREG BOND AT REVOLVER RECORDS AND DOLCE AND GELATO 8-10 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

GLOW BOWL 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Every Friday and Saturday. $12 per person. Strikerz Entertainment Center 3200 N. Palafox St.

SUNDAY 8.11

THEMED BRUNCH AT PERFECT PLAIN 10 a.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

BRUNCH WITH LIVE MUSIC 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Café Single Fin, 380 N. 9th Ave. facebook.com/cafesinglefin

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

VEGAN BRUNCH 11 a.m.-2 p.m. End of the Line Café, 610 E. Wright St. Sign up for the newsletter for menu. eotlcafe.com

SUNDAY BRUNCH AT H20 11 a.m. $28.95 for adults. Free valet parking and 15 percent off with local ID. H20 Hilton, 12 Via De Luna Drive. facebook.com/hiltonpensacolabeach

SOL FOOD SUNDAY Noon-5 p.m. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

ALFRED HITCHCOCK CLASSIC MOVIE SERIES: REAR WINDOW 2 p.m. $6. Saenger Theatre, 118 S. Palafox. pensacolasaenger.com

BIG JIM BROWN AND THE SPEED KINGS 3-6 p.m. Dolce and Gelato, 2050 N. 12th Ave. facebook.com/dolcegelatopensacola

MAMMA MIA 3 p.m. $33. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Aug. 5-11. $33 per person. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com

BLUES ON THE BAY 6 p.m. Free. Cat Daddy Blues, Adam Holt. Community Maritime Park, 351 W. Cedar St. cityofpensacola.com

MONDAY 8.12

HURRICANE PREPAREDNESS 10:30 a.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

RESUME HELP 11 a.m. Molino Branch Library, 6450-A Highway 95A. mywfpl.com

PILATES MAT 1:30 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ECUA RECYCLING 3 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SUMMER RESTAURANT WEEK 5 p.m. Aug. 5-11. $33 per person. Great Southern Restaurants. greatsouthernrestaurants.com.

CRAZY CUPCAKES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

BUTTERCREAM TECHNIQUES CLASS 5:30 p.m. $40. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

CAJUN FOOD COOKING CLASS 6 p.m. $60. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

EARTH ETHICS 6 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

SEVILLE QUARTER MILERS 6 p.m. Runners meet in front of Seville Quarter for a run around downtown Pensacola. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 8.13

YOGA WITHIN REACH 9-10 a.m. Free. Community Health Northwest Florida, 2315 W. Jackson St., Room A. healthcarewithinreach.org

BLUE ANGELS PRACTICE 11:30 a.m. National Naval Aviation Museum viewing area, 1878 S. Blue Angel Parkway. Use West Gate Entrance.

GARDENING ON THE GULF COAST 1 p.m. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

TRYON FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT 4 p.m. Tryon Branch Library, 1200 Langley Ave. mywfpl.com

COMPLIMENTARY WINE TASTING 4-6 p.m. Bodacious, 407-D S. Palafox. sogourmetpensacola.com

VINO MAGNIFICO 5:30 p.m. $12 per person. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

VEGAN SOCIAL 5-9:30 p.m. Vegan Buffet with new recipes for this night only. Taste of India, 810 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/vegansocialpensacola

WALKING CEMETERY TOURS 5:30 p.m. $12 plus tax. St. John’s Historic Cemetery, 301 N. G St. goretro.us

FUNKY YOGA 6 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ZUMBA WITH SHANNON AND FRIENDS 6-7 p.m. $4. Homestead Community Center, 7830 Pine Forest Road.

ADRON CHAMBERS YOGA 6:30 p.m. Donation-based yoga with Adron Chambers every Tuesday and Thursday. Asher & Bee Apothecary and Tea House, 7 E. Gregory St. facebook.com/asherandbee

COUNTRY TWO-STEP DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon. 610 East Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

BANDS ON THE BEACH 7-9 p.m. Free. Slight Return Band. Gulfside Pavilion at Casino Beach. visitpensacolabeach.com

WEDNESDAY 8.14

PILATES FUSION 10:30 a.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

ONE-ON-ONE TECH HELP 3 p.m. Pensacola Library, 239 N. Spring St. mywfpl.com

WAGGY WEDNESDAYS WITH PENSACOLA HUMANE SOCIETY 4-7 p.m. Pet-themed games and prizes. Through Sept. 18. Island Culture Tiki Bar, 17 Via De Luna Drive. $1 from every Tito’s Vodka sale benefits Pensacola Humane Society. pensacolahumane.org

VEGAN AND VINO SUNDAYS 4-7 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox

AFRICAN DANCE FITNESS 5:30 p.m. Every Wednesday. Henny Penny’s Patisserie, 4412 W. Jackson. facebook.com/ facebook.com/hennypennyspatisserie

YOGA FLOW 6-7 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

WEST COAST SWING DANCING 6:30 p.m. $12. Whiskey Runners Saloon, 610 E. Nine Mile Road. dancecraftstudios.com

BLUE WAHOOS VS. CHATTANOOGA LOOKOUTS 6:35 p.m. $5 and up. Blue Wahoos Stadium, 351 W. Cedar St. bluewahoos.com

IMPROVABLE CAUSE HAPPY HOUR 7 p.m. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. pensacolalittletheatre.com

TRANSMISSION GROUP WORLD SERVICE MEDITATION 7:15 p.m. Free. Ever’man Educational Center, 327 W. Garden St. everman.org

KEVIN MCDONALD OF KIDS IN THE HALL 8 p.m. $15-$45. Vinyl Music Hall, 2 S. Palafox. vinylmusichall.com

Arts & Culture



Events

PMA GALLERY TOURS 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Free with museum admission. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

KEEP IT MOVIN’ OPENING RECEPTION 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES OPENING RECEPTION AND ARTIST MEET

AND GREET 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

PMA OPEN STUDIO: TABLAS DE SARHUA 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. $6 per person, free for PMA members. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

ARTIST WORKSHOP 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10. $25 per person, $20 for PMA members. Artist-led workshop with exhibiting artist Venuca Evanan. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

Current Exhibits

THE ART OF MINXI On view through August. Open Books Bookstore and Prison Book Project, 1040 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/artofminxi

WORN IN/WORN OUT On view through Aug. 16. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

KEEP IT MOVING On view through Sept. 5. Artel Gallery, 223 S. Palafox. artelgallery.org

EXPOSURE On view through Oct. 4. Luna Fine Art Gallery at the Hilton Pensacola Beach, 12 Via De Luna Drive. lunafineartgallery.com

RESISTANCE & CHANGE: TABLAS OF SARHUA, CONTEMPORARY PAINTINGS FROM THE PERUVIAN ANDES On view through Oct. 27. Pensacola Museum of Art, 407 S. Jefferson St. pensacolamuseum.org

COTTON FIELDS TO CONGRESS: THE LIFE AND CAREER OF EARL HUTTO On view at the T.T. Wentworth, Jr. Florida State Museum, 330 S. Jefferson St. historicpensacola.org

GALLERY DAYS Noon-4 p.m. Saturdays. Featuring local artists. To be featured, contact Angel at 941-735-4586 or call the restaurant at 477-0035. TGI Fridays, 1240 Airport Blvd.

Workshops & Classes

PINS AND NEEDLES SEWING CLASS Six-week workshop begins 5:30 p.m. on July 25. Learn basic sewing skills/make your own items. First City Arts Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. facebook.com/pinsandneedlessewingdesign

POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m., Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-noon, Thursdays from 6-9 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at

First City Art Center, 1060 N. Guillemard St. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

INTRODUCTION TO POTTERY ON THE WHEEL Every Monday from 6-8:30 p.m. at First City Art Center. Classes are $40. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY HAND BUILDING Six-week workshops are held Tuesdays from 6-9 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

CLAY SCULPTURE Six-week workshops held Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon at First City Art Center. Cost is $157.25 for members and $185 for non-members. For more information, visit firstcityart.org.

Call for artists

Ever’Man Public Art Submission The Ever’man’s Board of Directors has earmarked funds for public art pieces in honor of the opening of the second Ever’man store. One piece will be installed at the new store location on East Nine Mile Road. In addition, a second piece will be placed at the downtown store on Garden Street. The art pieces requested can be functional, educational and/or inspirational. The application deadline is 5 p.m. on Aug. 15. For more details, visit everman.org/endowment.

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival looking for Emerging Artists Applications are open for the GGAF Emerging Artists program. This program, developed in partnership with Artel Gallery, gives new artists a chance to be a part of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival and offers them guidance in what is involved in being in an arts festival. Applications are open to artists who have limited experience participating in arts festivals and are residents of Escambia or Santa Rosa Counties. Two artists will be chosen to participate in this year’s festival. GGAF will waive fees for the two artists and will provide a booth and mentor to help guide them through the process. For more information and an application, visit ggaf.org. The GGAF is Nov. 1, 2 and 3, 2019, in Seville Square.

Bars and Nightlife

Bar Games

Thursdays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT 5 p.m. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

BREW IQ TRIVIA NIGHT WITH JERRELL HENDRIX 7-9 p.m. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

COLLEGE NIGHT 10 p.m. Drink specials, beer pong tournament starts at 10 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com.

Fridays

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

WINE TASTING 5-7 p.m. Informative wine tasting in Seville Quarter Wine and Gift Shop. No charge for the tasting. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

POOL TOURNAMENT 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

Saturdays

MEMBERSHIP APPRECIATION NIGHT 8 p.m. Seville Quarter Membership Card Holder Appreciation Night at Phineas Phogg’s. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Sundays

BAR AND RESTAURANT EMPLOYEE (B.A.R.E. NIGHT) 7 p.m. Special prices for B.A.R.E. Card membership holders. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

PINT NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Purchase any 16oz brew and take home a limited edition Perfect Plain glass. (limit two per customer). Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

TEXAS HOLD ‘EM FOR FUN AND TRIVIA 7 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. wobusa.com/locations/palafox

B.A.R.E All day. Culverts, 3102 E. Cervantes. calvertsintheheights.com

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s at Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DRAG-O-RAMA TALENT SHOW 9 a.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA 9:30-10:30 p.m. Mugs and Jugs, 12080 Scenic Highway. facebook.com/mugsjugs

DRINK AND DROWN 11:30 p.m.-1 a.m. Pelican’s Nest, 15 E. Intendencia St.

Tuesdays

CROWLER NIGHT 4-10 p.m. Buy three crowlers get one free. Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

GAME ON! DIGITAL TRIVIA NIGHT 8 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Bridge Bar and Sunset Lounge, 33 Gulf Breeze Parkway. facebook.com/thebridgebargb

BAR BINGO 8 p.m. Ticket Sports Bar, 7333 N. Davis Highway. Play to win up to $100 in gift cards.

TICKET TEAM TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

POKER 8 p.m. The Ticket 2, 2115 W. Nine Mile Road. ticketsportsbar.com

TEAM TRIVIA 9 p.m. Hopjacks. 10 S. Palafox. hopjacks.com

Wednesdays

WINE DOWN WEDNESDAYS 11 a.m. Half-priced bottles of wine every Wednesday. Jackson’s Steakhouse, 226 S. Palafox. jacksonsrestaurant.com

HAPPY HOUR 4:30-6 p.m. Half-off house wine, bar drinks and domestic beer. V. Paul’s Italian Ristorante, 29 S. Palafox. vpauls.com

LADIES NIGHT ON THE DECK 5 p.m. $2 drinks and music. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

SEVILLE SHOWCASE 7 p.m. Open mic night. Sign up at 6 p.m. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

PUB TRIVIA NIGHT 7-9:30 p.m. Goat Lips Beer Garden, 2811 Copter Road. goatlips.com

WEDNESDAY QUIZ TRIVIA 8 p.m. The Cabaret, 101 S. Jefferson St. cabaretpensacola.com

BLACKED OUT BINGO 8 p.m. World of Beer, 200 S. Palafox. worldofbeer.com/locations/pensacola

PUB TRIVIA WEDNESDAYS 8-10 p.m. O’Riley’s Irish Pub, 321 S. Palafox. orileyspub.com

TICKET BAR BINGO 8 p.m. The Ticket 1, 7250 Plantation Road. ticketsportsbar.com

BAR BINGO 10 p.m. Play, 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Karaoke

Thursdays

Lili Marlene’s at Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Saturdays

Hub Stacey’s with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

Sundays

Sandshaker Lounge, 9 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 8 p.m. 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

Mondays

The Cabaret, 9 p.m. 101 S. Jefferson St. 607-2020 or cabaretpensacola.com

Tuesdays

Calverts, 8 p.m., 3102 E. Cervantes St. calvertsintheheights.com

Sandshaker Lounge, 8 p.m. 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

Goat Lips Deli with Krazy George, 8 p.m.-midnight. 2811 Copter Road.

Play, 9 p.m. 16 S. Palafox, Ste. 200. iplaypensacola.com

Wednesdays

Ticket Sports Bar with Krazy George, 9 p.m. 7333 N. Davis Highway.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY 8.8

NICK ANDREWS 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

STEPHANIE LEIGH HALL 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive. Unit B.

MEL KNAPP BAND 7 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

OPEN COLLEGE JAM WITH MIKE BOCCIA 7:30 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8-11 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

CHAUNCY CRANDALL 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

NATHAN MULKEY BAND 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

SCENIC HEIGHTS BAND 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FRIDAY 8.9

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI Noon. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

LIVE MUSIC Perfect Plain Brewing Co., 50 E. Garden St. facebook.com/perfectplainbrewingco

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

SELWYN BIRCHWOOD 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6:30 p.m. The District, 123 E. Government St. districtsteaks.com

AL MARTIN 6:30 p.m. Doc’s Courtyard and Cafe, 5198 Willing St., Milton.

JON PUZAN 7 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive. Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JOHN RIPLEY 7-10 p.m. Skopelos at New World, 600 S. Palafox.

MIKE BOCCIA 7:45 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

DUELING PIANOS 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s Dueling Piano Show. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MIKE & FRIENDS 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road.

CRISTI DEES 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SOUNDS OF SUMMER 9 p.m. Every Friday through Aug. 24. DJ Jeannine and drink specials. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SATURDAY 8.10

LIVE JAZZ WITH JOE OCCHIPINTI 10 a.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Co., 655 Pensacola Beach Blvd.

PAUL KILLOUGH & CAT DADDY Noon. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive. Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

TYLER MAC BAND 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

AL MARTIN 6-11 p.m. The Piano Bar, Quality Inn, 7601 Scenic Highway.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 8 p.m.-midnight. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

BUZZCUTT 9 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE DJ: MR. LAO 10 p.m. Phineas Phogg’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

LIVE MUSIC 10 p.m. Apple Annie’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

SUNDAY 8.11

LIVE MUSIC 10:30 a.m. Apple Annie’s Sunday Brunch, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

CURT BOL JAZZ QUARTET 11 a.m. Five Sisters Blues Café, 421 W. Belmont St.

JAZZ BRUNCH WITH AL ALVARADO 11 a.m.-2 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. jazzpensacola.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI AND GREG LYONS Noon. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

LIVE MUSIC Noon-4 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GOSPEL AT GOAT LIPS WITH HOST CLINT DAVIS 12:45-3:15 p.m. Goat Lips Chew and Brewhouse, 11 Copter Road.

SAM PRICE AND THE TRUE BELIEVERS 3 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

MICHAEL MAGAZZENI & SHE AND THE ITS 3 p.m. Red Fish Blue Fish, 5 Via De Luna Drive, Unit B. facebook.com/redfishbluefishpensacolabeach

JAY WILLIAMS BAND 4-8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

OPEN MIC/JAM 4-10 p.m. Goat Lips Brewhouse, 2811 Copter Road. Use our instruments or bring your own.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

MONDAY 8.12

JOE OCCHIPINTI’S JAZZABOUTS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The Drowsy Poet Coffee Company, 86 Brent Lane.

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

MONDAY NIGHT BLUES 7 p.m. Blues Society of Northwest Florida presents an open jam at Lili Marlene’s. Featuring: Cat Daddy Blues Band. Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JEREMY & BRIAN 9 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

TUESDAY 8.13

SAM PRICE AND THE TRUE BELIEVERS 6 p.m. Paradise Bar & Grill, 21 Via De Luna. paradisebar-grill.com

LIVE MUSIC 6 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

GINO ROSARIA’S JAZZ NIGHT 6:30 p.m. Lili Marlene’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

DJ TONEY 7 p.m. The Deck Bar, 600 S. Barracks St. fishhousepensacola.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com

WEDNESDAY 8.14

GREG LYON 4-8 p.m. Hemingway’s Island Grill, 400 Quietwater Beach Road.

MY FAVORITE JAZZ NIGHT 5 p.m. My Favorite Things, 2813 Cervantes St. jazzpensacola.com

LIVE MUSIC 6-10 p.m. Peg Leg Pete’s, 1010 Fort Pickens Road. peglegpetes.com

LIVE MUSIC 6:30 p.m. The District Steakhouse, 123 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

FALSE IDENTITY 8 p.m. Hub Stacey’s 312 E. Government St. hubstaceys.com

SANDY ROOTS 7 p.m. Portofino Island Resort, 10 Portofino Drive.

LIVE MUSIC 8 p.m. Sandshaker Lounge, 731 Pensacola Beach Blvd. sandshaker.com

DUELING PIANO SHOW 8 p.m. Rosie O’ Grady’s, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

JORDAN RICHARDS 8 p.m. End O’ the Alley, Seville Quarter, 130 E. Government St. sevillequarter.com

COLM KELLY 9 p.m. McGuire’s Irish Pub, 600 E. Gregory St. mcguiresirishpub.com