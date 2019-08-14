Winners & Losers 8/15/19

Winners

Bob Culkeen

Florida Public Media (FPM), the state’s association of public broadcasters, elected WSRE General Manager Bob Culkeen as its new vice-chair. FPM is the organization of 24 public television and radio stations that broadcast programming by PBS and NPR and produce a wide range of news, public affairs and music programs.

Robert Hilliard

The Conference of County Court Judges of Florida awarded Santa Rosa County Court Judge Robert Hilliard the Harvey Ford Award at its annual conference in July. The Harvey Ford Award is given annually to one county court judge. It is the highest honor bestowed by The Conference of County Court Judges of Florida and recognizes a county court judge who has demonstrated the highest level of profound service to the community.

Dawn Rudolph

Ascension Sacred Heart has named Dawn Rudolph to serve as president of its hospital in Pensacola. Rudolph currently serves as president and CEO of Ascension’s St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, Conn. Prior to leading Ascension’s Connecticut hospital, Rudolph served as chief experience officer for Ascension Saint Thomas in Tennessee.

Sean & Brooke DeSmet

The owners of the food truck 3-D Eats hosted a “Mason a Difference for Alzheimer’s” event on July 29 in the Pensacola Harley-Davidson parking lot. Half of all food and slushie purchases were donated to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Losers

FDOT

The Florida Department of Transportation had to retract two announcements that the Chappie James Bridge, also known as Pensacola Bay Bridge, Three-Mile Bridge and Phillip D. Beall, Sr. Bridge, was ready to handle vehicles. This past weekend, we heard that work crews had to rewire the lighting because it had been installed backward.

Oyster Thievery

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission investigators charged four Santa Rosa County residents after an investigation involving the theft of thousands of oysters from Pensacola Bay Oyster Company. A search warrant was conducted at the home of one of the suspects and the FWC seized more than 4,000 oysters. Auburn University Shellfish Laboratory analyzed a sample of the seized oysters and determined that all sampled oysters were farm-raised and not wild-caught oysters. There is no truth to the rumor that FWC also seized a truckload of cocktail sauce and crackers in the raid.

Sanders Beach & Bayou Texar

Researchers sampled 4,500 beaches in 29 coastal and Great Lakes states and found that nearly 60% had bacteria counts exceeding Environmental Protection Agency standards, according to an Environment America Research and Policy Center report. Bayou Texar (24 unsafe days, 50 samples) and Sanders Beach (23, 64) were the two dirtiest in Florida. The most likely culprit of the pollution is stormwater runoff.